American Airlines: The Elephant In The Room

I don't see much downside in the company, but would not be a buyer.

A volume-based expansion strategy through acquiring of new fleets is risky, and there is a risk that this will not pay off.

American Airlines (AAL) is trading at a reasonably cheap valuation compared to its peers in the airline industry.

American Airlines (AAL) is a stock that I had argued had significant upside back in January.

Since then, we’ve seen the stock go from a level of $47 to just under $52 at the time of writing:

The main reasons I had argued that American Airlines has significant upside remaining included:

Attractive P/E valuation compared to peers

A merger with U.S. Airways resulting in greater capacity to handle expected traffic growth

High debt levels not overly being a concern due to significant reinvestment

The last point is one which I admittedly may have been overoptimistic about, and wish to go into more detail on this aspect in this article.

While the stock has risen in the past year, the company has more or less traded sideways on a holistic basis for the last few years.

There is a certain school of thought that the airline industry in general has been unloved over the past few years, representing a significant value opportunity for investors willing to bet their chips on expected growth in the future. For instance, the following two articles respectively argue that not only is the airline industry as a whole undervalued, but American Airlines remains among the cheapest stocks trading in the sector:

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger demand as a whole will double over the following 20 years, with 7.2 billion passengers expected to fly in 2035. This represents double that of the figure of 3.8 billion passengers recorded in 2016. Moreover, the United States will represent the second largest market worldwide (behind China) with 484 million new passengers for a total of 1.1 billion.

So, from an industry standpoint, the investment justification is that while airlines have fallen out of favour over the last decade due to various macroeconomic and geopolitical issues, the expected boost in demand over the next two decades is expected to bring high returns to the industry as a whole.

As far as the American market goes, American Airlines is among the cheapest. But – is it the best?

From a valuation perspective, American Airlines (while not the cheapest on a P/E basis) is trading at a reasonable level compared to its peers:

What is more notable is that the company’s PEG ratio (which accounts for the company’s PE valuation given its expected growth rate) trades well below that of Delta Airlines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV):





In this regard, purely on a PEG basis, American Airlines looks to be well positioned in terms of its valuation with respect to future growth. However, debt levels remain quite a significant concern. For instance, when we look at the ratio of AAL’s Net Income to Total Long Term Debt, it is significantly lower than that of its competitors. In other words, each dollar of debt that American Airlines holds is generating less net income than its peers:





Clearly, much of American Airlines’ prospects hinge on future growth. However – assuming that the airline industry as a whole does indeed grow - what is to say that this airline is going to necessarily deliver superior returns to the others?

If so, such growth has yet to bear fruit. For instance, when one looks at the Q1 release for the company, it is evident that passenger revenues have seen little, if any growth:

Source: American Airlines: Q1 News Release

Moreover, it is unclear as to whether use of debt to fund significantly higher investment in new fleet will pay off. Even as American Airlines expands their international routes, they still face highly significant competition from foreign carriers. Moreover, competitors such as Delta continue to significantly expand their international operations through a variety of joint ventures. In this regard, American Airlines seems to be going for a dominant strategy of meeting increased passenger demand through higher fleet capacity. In my opinion, competition in the industry is simply too great for a volume-based strategy to be successful long-term. There are many other factors dictating brand loyalty in the airline industry, and there is a risk the company might be placing all their eggs in one basket in this regard.

To conclude, while I see significant upside for the airline industry going forward, I don’t envisage that such high debt levels are necessarily going to lead to a significant payoff for American Airlines. Moreover, the fact that net income has not been growing in relation to the growth in debt is also concerning. Given the low valuation, I don’t necessarily see much downside for the airline. However, the company is banking heavily on funding greater fleet levels through more debt, and investors have to be prepared that such a strategy could backfire.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.