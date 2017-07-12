Bitcoin's volatility presents a risk to investors

On July 2, Paul Vigna wrote an article in the WSJ concerning “Why you won’t be buying a coffee with bitcoin anytime soon.” Essentially, the argument was that the rising transaction costs associated with bitcoin are growing to levels that make the currency simply not worthwhile to use. Recently, the transaction costs hit its all time high and the fee for one transaction is now $3.50. This may not be a huge deal for those dealing with transactions of over $1,000, however, it is for an average individual looking to buy a cup of coffee or a beer at a bar. Although bitcoin was designed to be a cheap, quick, and liquid form of currency, its users have been complaining that it is just the opposite.

But oddly enough, the price of bitcoin is up 250% on the year. Despite negative costs for the most basic consumer, it is still gaining traction as a recognized payment method. In fact, it is doing so well that Tom Lee of Fundstrat wrote that:

Based on our model, we estimate that bitcoin’s value per unit could be $20,000 to $55,000 by 2022—hence, investors need to identify strategies to leverage this potential rise in crypto-currencies.

That is a long way from its current value of 2411.99. If you take into account that the price has more than doubled this year, this target price may not be that much of a stretch.

What may be bitcoin’s most unpopular trait could be the very thing that will make the currency even more valuable. Because transactions are processed by bitcoin miners, there is only so many transactions that can be processed each day. This has resulted in a transaction fee of $3.50: a fee which gets paid to miners for their service. Bitcoin allows users to pay larger fees if they want their orders to be expedited. Bitcoin has grown so much, in fact, that the amount of available bitcoin is reaching its limit. He network can only handle seven transactions a second in its current capacity. This is troubling because there are about 260,000 bitcoin transactions each day. This results in waiting periods that consumers do not enjoy. In the past, bitcoin has responded to this by raising fees to control that supply and demand but users do not take very kindly to that. It has driven some users to state that they are done with the currency until its problems are resolved.

But this problem may be what is making the currency even more valuable. The scarcity of bitcoin that is arising as a result of bitcoin stretching its own limits has made the currency even more attractive to investors. The scarcity of the online currency is becoming increasingly attractive relative to gold; another scarce measure of value.

The rarity of bitcoin has increased its value. Another factor that affects bitcoins investment attractiveness is present overseas. Many citizens in countries with tumultuous governments use bitcoin in response to distrust in their government’s currency. As reported by John McGinnis and Kyle Roche of the Wall Street Journal:

Argentina continually debased its currency until last year. China puts burdensome restrictions on transferring its currency out of the country. Both countries have seen substantial trading in their respective bitcoin exchanges.

Bitcoin must prevail over less trustworthy currencies overseas to continue to grow in value. As long as politics meddle with foreign currencies, bitcoin will succeed. However, transaction costs and waiting periods will continue to repel basic consumers away from its use.

Funds such as the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: OTCQX:GBTC) have measured the value of bitcoin.

Right now, one of the biggest problems this stock presents for investors is its volatility. Until the currency finds stability, this stock trades at a very high risk. Bitcoin operates in a fairly unregulated market with SEC operatives looking to bring the currency more stability soon. Bitcoin will certainly be an interesting currency to follow in the near future.

Financials & Metrics:

Bitcoin is considered a currency, however, there are many things that make bitcoin distinct. Due to the fact that bitcoin is not backed by a central bank or regulated by a government, it is tough to measure the security’s fundamentals. Metrics that analysts typically rely on like traditional revenue, profits, or other equity statistics can not be used. The United States IRS classifies bitcoin as a piece of property while others consider it a commodity. To attempt to measure bitcoin, analysts have developed a unique P/E ratio for the mysterious currency.

Per Ryan Vlastelica of MarketWatch:

Bitcoin’s P/E ratio looks at the digital currency’s network value—the number of outstanding bitcoins multiplied by price; this figure is currently $44.69 billion—against its daily transaction volume.

Source: MarketWatch

Like the price, bitcoin’s P/E has been volatile. At one point, the ratio has spiked above 400 but it currently sits at 50. The S&P’s average ratio is 15.66 at the moment, so if bitcoin was a stock, then it would be probably best to sell. However, bitcoin is so unique that analysts don’t know if this is should be considered pricey for a cryptocurrency.

Because bitcoin can’t be measured like a typical asset, traders must take into account its successes as a form of monetary value. Meaning, bitcoin’s ability to serve as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value. Online companies such as eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have agreed to use the currency—putting bitcoin on the road to becoming a medium of exchange. Bitcoin is not typically referred to as a unit of account, however, it is increasingly becoming perceived as a store of value. The more stable the currency becomes, the more it will be a store of value.

To be frank, bitcoin relies on major macroeconomic events to bring value to its currency. Events like the Greece financial crisis aided to the value of bitcoin as people turned to the alternative asset in opposition to their own native currencies.

My recommendation for investors is to be wary of bitcoin’s beta and volatility. However, as long as there is distrust in foreign currencies and trust can be added to bitcoin’s platform, people will still continue to use its platform. While you may not be purchasing your Starbucks with bitcoin anytime soon, there still is value in the cryptocurrency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.