Beware Or Bsquare?

If one were to look at a 10-year stock chart for Bsquare (BSQR) – a Washington-based software company that is currently transitioning into the Industrial Internet of Things market – a person might reasonably view it as a tug of war between two groups that I’m going to call: the value sharks and the momentum minnows. The value sharks recognized Bsquare’s substantial cash balance, lack of debt, and correspondingly low enterprise value, and gobbled up as much stock as they could when the price was low. The momentum minnows, who perhaps also recognized Bsquare’s favorable financials, sat on their fins and only purchased after transaction volume picked up and the stock price started to rise. The end result, which has played itself out in two separate incidents since 2010, was true to nature: The stock price spiked and crashed, and the sharks ate the minnows (or at least took a large bite out of their capital).

Bsquare is not unique among tech stocks in its tendency to inspire speculative excesses. These excesses are intensified by the company’s highly inconsistent earnings record, which sends investors into a buying frenzy every time it posts an unusually profitable year. Observe the insanity for yourself:

Year EPS, Diluted Price, Low Price, High 2007 $0.27 $2.78 $7.48 2008 $0.19 $2.05 $6.91 2009 ($0.27) $0.97 $3.08 2010 $0.56 $2.11 $9.29 2011 ($0.04) $3.26 $13.75 2012 $0.08 $2.35 $4.52 2013 ($0.47) $2.57 $3.69 2014 $0.20 $2.82 $4.68 2015 $0.49 $4.08 $12.65 2016 ($0.09) $3.80 $6.62 Average $0.09 $2.68 $7.27

Unsustainably high earnings in 2010 and 2015 lifted the stock price to double-digit highs only for it to plummet 70 percent or more over the next 12-18 months. I think it would be safe to conclude that a single year’s profit or loss is not predictive of Bsquare’s future results.

Which brings us to the purpose of this article: To apply reason to something that seems to be completely unreasonable – the market price of Bsquare stock. We know what investors have paid for an equity ownership stake in the past, but what is a share of Bsquare worth today? Given the company’s erratic profitability and unpredictable operating cash flow, any attempt to forecast future cash flows and discount them to present would be an exercise in futility. Average historical EPS seems similarly problematic, since Bsquare’s primary business and source of revenue, sales of Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems, has undergone “significant pricing changes” courtesy of Microsoft. Bsquare’s other source of revenue, professional engineering services, was downsized and restructured in Q3 2016. If past earnings were based on more favorable supplier pricing and a different organizational focus then they would hold limited, if any, predictive value.

At this point, one might be inclined to call Bsquare a company in transition, which the company acknowledged in its May 2017 investor presentation with a slide titled “Bsquare is a Company in Transition.” The centerpiece of that transition is DataV, Bsquare’s Internet of Things (IoT) software offering that provides real-time monitoring, analysis and optimization of capital goods like tractor-trailers, oil rigs and other large, complex things. A word here about IoT: The Internet of Things is not a typical internet in that your toaster isn’t going to have a blog or start cyber-stalking the ceiling fan. Rather, it is an interconnected web of sensors and devices, which gather data and direct it for analysis in real time. As tech investor Matt Turck wrote in a must-read 2016 blog post on IoT:

Fundamentally, the Internet of Things is about the transformation of any physical object into a digital data product. Once you attach a sensor to it, a physical object (whether a tiny one like a pill that goes through your body, or a very large one like a plane or building) starts functioning a lot like any other digital product – it emits data about its usage, location and state; it can be tracked, controlled, personalized and upgraded remotely; and, when coupled with all the progress in Big Data and artificial intelligence, it can become intelligent, predictive, collaborative and in some cases autonomous.

Applied to the transportation industry, for example, IoT hardware could be installed in a fleet of trucks to continuously monitor mechanical conditions and predict system failures. These predictions could be communicated directly to service providers, which would speed diagnosis and repair, improve asset operating time and save everybody a lot of trouble and a great big pile of money.

This is a great idea, right? Bsquare, at least, thinks there’s quite a market here. The company estimates its total addressable market to be at least $4.9 billion by 2020. The question is, how is it going to get there from the $6 million or so it did in DataV sales in 2016? Yes, it’s a new product in a fledgling market, but even if we assume that sales will grow 100 percent a year for the next four years – a ridiculously optimistic prediction given that Bsquare has not announced a significant DataV contract in 2017 – sales would only rise to approximately $100 million. That would be outstanding growth for Bsquare, but it would leave a lot of addressable market to be addressed by someone else.

And who, exactly, might that “someone else” be? Bsquare lists its competitors in the IoT space as large IT companies, independent software vendors and venture capital projects, but its most comparable challenge appears to come from C3 IoT – a privately-funded, California-based startup headed by tech billionaire Thomas Siebel. Last year, according to a September 2016 Bloomberg article, C3 won a $25 million U.S. State Department contract to monitor energy consumption “at more than 22,000 facilities around the world.” Other C3 projects can be viewed on its “Customers” page, and they seem to align closely with Bsquare and DataV’s potential applications: equipment monitoring, fleet analytics, etc. In a recent article in eWeek, Siebel said there were “nearly 30 working installations of his company’s platform, including a multimillion-dollar system sold a year ago to Paris-based energy provider ENGIE.” The story also noted that G.E.’s IoT division had just been selected to provide energy management services for 4,500 U.S. Chase bank branches.

And these are only a few companies in what appears to be an increasingly crowded and competitive space. In his 2016 IoT landscape (another brilliant and essential document), Turck lists 28 companies offering IoT platforms and software solutions, including Cisco’s Jasper, PTC’s Axeda and ThingWorx, GE’s Predix, C3 IoT, and, yes, Bsquare.

Let’s take the good with the bad: Obviously, there is a significant and growing market for IoT hardware, software and service products. Equally obviously, Bsquare is neither the most established nor the most well-funded player in the IoT software game. (C3 raised an additional $70 million in equity funding in 2016, and GE is, you know, a $200 billion-plus company.) One thing Bsquare does have an unusual amount of, though, is cash and liquid short-term investments. As of its March 2017 balance sheet, Bsquare held $9.7 million in cash and equivalents and another $21.3 million in short-term commercial paper and short-term corporate debt. These assets together make up almost 80 percent of the company’s book value, and provide a hard floor for the stock price when investors lapse into hopelessness and despair. Current assets also include $15.8 million in receivables and another $1.5 million in prepaid expenses, which more than cover total company liabilities of $15.2 million. This means that each share of Bsquare is backed by approximately $2.50 in cash and/or highly liquid equity after all the company’s bills are paid.

Bsquare does not require this much cash to operate, and I suspect that the average investor’s inner Warren Buffett would prefer the company either put its cash to work generating returns or send it back to shareholders for productive reinvestment. This does not appear to be Bsqaure’s plan. Nor does management seem inclined to buy back stock – even when the shares trade at only a slight premium to book value, as they have periodically over the last decade. In fact, basic shares outstanding increased from 10.2 million in 2010 to 12.4 million as of the latest balance sheet – an annual growth rate of 2.8 percent. This shareholder dilution, while not terribly excessive, occurred during a period of flat revenues, falling gross profit margin and business reorganization.

A company with significant excess cash not employed in operations is kind of an unnatural hybrid between an operating firm and an investment holding company. It may be part of Bsquare’s long-term plan to strategically deploy the cash, but the longer it delays, the further it falls behind its IoT competitors, who are raising considerable funds and investing aggressively in technology, sales and promotion. (Anecdotal side note: I first heard about C3 IoT not from a technology blog or trade magazine but from one of those non-commercial commercials on my local NPR station. “All Things Considered is brought to you by C3 IoT….” C3 is apparently casting a very wide net in its search for IoT adopters.)

A person with a more cynical outlook might suggest that failure to employ the cash indicates either lack of real investment opportunities or lack of confidence in the opportunities that are available. During the May 2017 earnings call, CEO Jerry Chase referred to “targeted investments in R&D, sales, marketing and customer solutions,” and the Q1 2017 income statement does indicate modest increases in R&D and SGA spending. The rise in R&D spending is perhaps only noteworthy because Bsquare’s R&D expenditure had fallen so low in 2014 ($1.7 million) and 2015 ($1.6 million) – years during which the company reported rising net profitability. Unfortunately, software companies don’t get very far by spending less than 2 percent of revenue on R&D.

Another reason to spend – or return! – some of the excess cash would be to improve current operating metrics. Bsquare’s return on assets over the last decade has been volatile and unimpressive, averaging 3.2 percent. Average return on equity is slightly higher at 5.1 percent, but it is hard to believe that any rational investor would consider this adequate compensation for the risk involved in riding Bsquare’s quarterly earnings roller coaster.

Morningstar currently categorizes Bsquare’s stock as “distressed,” which it defines as “companies that have had consistently declining cash flows and earnings over the past three years, and/or very high debt.” This may or may not be a fair assessment, but it does seem like Bsquare is at an inflection point where it must either claim a profitable line of business or fall into decline. Given the number of capable, well-financed competitors in the IoT software space, it is difficult to imagine that Bsquare has any inherent competitive advantage in developing and selling its applications.

One huge competitive advantage, however, would be realized once an account was established: customer captivity. Integrated IoT systems are time-consuming and expensive to set up – hardware must be installed, devices must be connected, data must be structured for reporting and analysis, etc. So once a company invests in an IoT solution, it is unlikely the company will abandon its provider as long as it gets value from the service. This gives some promise to the paid pilot programs Chase described in the latest earnings call: “Since Q1 ended, we have signed a number of pilot deals with large, high-quality customers and expect to sign more during Q2.” If these bear fruit, larger deals may follow.

As for management, Chase seems like an honest, if risk averse, leader with a decent record heading up small, publicly traded tech companies. He took a 30 percent cut in total compensation last year and regularly purchases Bsquare stock on the open market, so his interests are reasonably aligned with those of shareholders. He was also very direct in communicating the change in Microsoft’s pricing structure, which last sent the stock plummeting, so he appears to be a more or less trustworthy voice on company prospects and performance.

To close, I’d like to return to the original question posed at the beginning of this unexpectedly lengthy dissertation: What is a share of Bsquare worth today? As always, it depends. If you’re leery of Bsquare’s legacy business and skeptical about its IoT prospects then the cash per share might be your limit, Ben Graham. If, on the other hand, you’re the kind of investor who likes to buy a lottery ticket and cross your fingers for a windfall then today’s price around $5.60 might seem like a reasonable bargain. If you’re not sure about Bsquare but are inclined to think that IoT has a highly profitable future then it might be best to do what Peter Lynch advocates in One Up on Wall Street and buy a representative sampling of the entire industry (or at least what’s available in the public equity market). As for me at this moment, given the choice to beware or Bsqaure, I choose to beware.

(Although, for the right price – maybe, like, $4 or so – I might be inclined to scoop up a few thousand of those lottery tickets.)