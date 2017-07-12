Delta Airlines Earnings Beat Or Miss?

Even if DAL manages to meet expectations, it will not be enough to sustain momentum given the latest all-time high print.

Thesis

Delta Airlines (DAL) is unlikely to meet earnings expectations by a material amount. My numbers indicate a slight miss, but given the application of a margin of error, I can see DAL meeting expectations or partially beating. Considering that the stock has just produced an all-time high, I would wager that any beat would need to be significant to maintain momentum. Thus, my conclusion is that the upcoming earnings release is biased towards the downside.

The first thing I do, when looking at airliners, is check for hedges. Fuel costs represent a significant cost for these companies. In an oil boom-environment, it is smart to hedge against further price increases. In an oil bust environment, it is smart to leave hedging for what it is.

Of course, this is easier said than done. Almost everyone who can predict oil boom’s and boost could become multi-millionaires if not billionaires in the span of two cycles i.e. two booms and two busts. I doubt these people would continue to work for an airliner in that event.

When we take a look at DAL’s hedges, we can see that the company has some hedges in place. It’s also clear that they are not fully hedged, leaving them exposed to oil prices. This is exactly what happened in the previous quarter:

“$847 million for the March quarter and earnings per share of $0.77, which compares to consensus of $0.75. We delivered an operating margin of 10.7%, a 23% return on invested capital and returned $350 million to our shareholders. While these results are lower than last year due largely to higher fuel prices”.

Specifically, the rally in oil cost the company $20 million in hedge gains. Meaning, the company was up on its hedges, and now it’s up a bit less.

The $20 million loss is as compared to the first quarter of 2016, which saw extremely low oil prices of sub $30:

“Our all-in fuel price of $1.71 per gallon was up almost 30% as crude prices climbed roughly $20 per barrel from the first quarter ‘16 low levels. Our fuel price also includes $0.09 per gallon of losses from our legacy hedge book during the quarter.”

While crude prices went up by roughly 62%, DAL’s fuel cost saw a 30% rise, meaning that the delta between crude oil and feul prices is roughly 0.5. This gives us a nice basis for calculating fuel cost effects for the second quarter. When comparing 2Q16 crude prices to 2Q17, we see a 10 rise in crude prices.

Considering DAL’s hedges, this indicates that the company will see a 5% increase in its fuel cost as compared to the second quarter in 2016. If we compare it to the first quarter of 2017, fuel costs will actually decline. Unfortunately, this is irrelevant because performance is measured on a YoY basis in this case.

Another significant even is the major spring storm that occurred in Atlanta. The storm hit the company’s largest hub. According to the CNN article linked above, DAL was forced to cancel 3,000 flights. However, if we go to the source, we’ll find another number:

“However, last Wednesday, we had a major spring storm in Atlanta, which brought the airport to a full ground stop for most of the day requiring significant diversions. The storm hit our largest hub during spring break, one of the busiest weeks of the season, and it took us several days to fully recover the operation. We canceled approximately 4,000 flights as a result, which we expect will reduce our June quarter pre-tax profit by $125 million.”

It’s always good to hear from the horse’s mouth whenever you can. If we’d taken the CNN number, we would’ve estimated the 2Q17 impact at approximately $94 million, coming up short $31 million or $0.04 cents a share.

Putting it all together

We’ve managed to flush out the significant events impacting the company’s top and bottom line. Before we get to forecasting, we should check if Wall Street has adjusted for these events as well. Remember, the point is to have a more accurate estimate than Wall Street. It is imperative that we have a good grasp on their estimates and when/if they were adjusted.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the consensus estimates have been updated a couple of times since the original forecast.

The first estimate, which was three months ago, should factor in the effects of the storm because it was produced around the same time. It is thus peculiar that we see estimates trending up, from $1.59 to $1.64, before trending down to $1.64.

In the latest conference call, the president of DAL stated that peak business demand continues to be strong. At least 84% of the corporate travel partners have projected to maintain or increase their spending. Domestic business fares seem to be turning around. In 2015, this segment declined by double-digits. Now, it has recovered about half of the lost business.

There are numerous other small things going that are looking positive for the company and its revenue. For the sake of brevity, I have only mentioned the most impactful ones. There are also some negative trends. For example, the Pacific and Transatlantic units declined YoY.

My conclusion is that revenue is a bit of a toss-up. Some units are doing well and others are not. However, the second quarter is always strong seasonally, so I’ll be forecasting a 3% YoY increase, putting my revenue estimate at $10,760.

Also, margins don’t seem to be too fat. For example, the company is guiding for 17% to 19% operating margin. Personally, and especially considering historic results, I think that this is a bit on the low side. I definitely think that the company can hit 19%, again due to strong seasonality factors.

I would even apply a 20% margin if it wasn’t for the fact that we will see fuel costs rise by approximately 5%. After, that I apply taxes and interest expenses to get to an EPS estimate of $1.62.

Conclusion

If we compare that with Wall Street consensus of $10,780 revenue and $1.62 EPS, there’s not much to get excited about. There is a low margin of error in my estimates and any beat or miss is not likely to be substantial. In fact, given that the company has just produced an all-time high, I would say that there is significantly more downside risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.