FOMC Minutes: The Devil Is Always In Details

Last week, the Federal Open Market Committee released the minutes of the Committee meeting that was held on June 13-14. The minutes came out largely in line with market expectations and thus had a little effect on the dollar while the US long term yields have declined slightly.

That said, the FOMC’s rate expectations are still far more optimistic than those of the market. Indeed, the market became skeptical regarding Fed’s forward guidance as the Fed repeatedly failed to follow the planned rate increases in the recent period. Also, it seems that the market is more focused on the softer inflation than the recent labor market overshoot. In other words, the market is questioning will the stronger labor market indeed be able to push the wage growth and the inflation higher.

Furthermore, we are all interested in the Fed’s expected timing and pace of balance sheet normalization. The Fed’s inability to deliver clear signals regarding the latter might be one of the reasons the market is questioning delivery of another rate hike this year. Regarding the balance sheet normalization, FOMC’s minutes stated the following:

"Participants noted that, with the process of normalization of the level of the federal funds rate continuing, it would likely become appropriate this year for the Committee to announce and implement a specific timetable for its program of reducing reinvestment of the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings. It was observed that the ensuing reduction in securities holdings would be gradual and would follow an extended period of Committee communications on balance sheet normalization policy, including the information that would be released at the conclusion of this meeting."

However, the minutes also showed that the Council is extremely divided over the start of balance sheet normalization. The minutes stated:

"Participants expressed a range of views about the appropriate timing of a change in reinvestment policy. Several preferred to announce a start to the process within a couple of months; in support of this approach, it was noted that the Committee’s communications had helped prepare the public for such a step. However, some others emphasized that deferring the decision until later in the year would permit additional time to assess the outlook for economic activity and inflation..."

It is worth noting that the Fed stated that the Committee’s communications has helped prepare the public for balance sheet normalization. Indeed, this is in line with the Yellen's post-meeting press conference statement and recent rhetoric. Moreover, number of other FOMC members also steeped out to microphone with the similar rhetoric. Yesterday, usually dovish Lael Brainard said: "If the data continue to confirm a strong labor market and firming economic activity, I believe it would be appropriate soon to commence the gradual and predictable process of allowing the balance sheet to run off."

The fact is that the Fed indeed disappointed markets in the past few years and now they are dealing with the consequences. The market doesn’t believe their words and they have to increase the efforts in order to convince the market of further rate hikes as well as balance sheet normalization. But they have learned the lesson and I don’t believe they will make the same mistake twice. This is the main reason behind my belief that they will announce bond tapering as soon as in September.

At the same time, I see the Fed taking pause from hiking in September. The minutes stated: "However, a few participants who supported an increase in the target range at the present meeting indicated that they were less comfortable with the degree of additional policy tightening through the end of 2018 implied by the June SEP median federal funds rate projections. These participants expressed concern that such a path of increases in the policy rate, while gradual, might prove inconsistent with a sustained return of inflation to 2 percent." The Fed will thus most likely wait until December for the next rate hike. By then, data releases should be able to convince both the market and the Fed that the core inflation is moving upward toward the Fed's target.

All that being said, in the near term we will probably see the EUR/USD staying around current levels. However, Fed’s expected announcement of balance sheet normalization in September and preparations for another rate hike in December will show market that the Fed means seriously this time. This should be enough to boost the dollar and will lead to further increase in the US long term yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.