Pepsico Is Heading Lower

I've been cautious on beverage and snack giant Pepsico (PEP) in the past as it is clearly a better choice than rival Coca-Cola (KO), but the valuation has looked stretched to me for some time. PEP's margin improvement efforts have yielded good results in the past and it continues to be a huge capital return story. But growth in the business has been very tough to come by and as a result, I've remained on the sidelines. However, Q2 results just came out and they were actually quite strong; is this the report that tips the balance back to PEP longs?

Pepsi impressed with top line growth in Q2 as organic revenue was up 3.1%. That's a pretty strong result and one that I'm sure management was quite happy with. Growth has been my principal gripe against owning PEP in the past couple of years as it has a very strong and diverse portfolio of brands, but it hasn't been able to produce any sort of meaningful movement on the top line. Could Q2 be a turning point? We'll have to wait and see but we're certainly off to a good start.

Latin America was the biggest segment gainer but, importantly, FLNA and NA Beverages were both solidly positive at +3% and +2%, respectively during Q2. Those are the critical segments (obviously) and having them both produce solid growth numbers is hugely important. Indeed, the beverage gain is what impresses me as we all know that soda makers have struggled mightily for years with growth. PEP is diversifying away from soda - as is KO - and it seems to be working. These two segments are the core of PEP's business and collectively make up over half of its total revenue, so I'm quite pleased to see the results we saw for Q2.

In addition, PEP's march higher with respect to operating margins continues unabated. PEP has done an exemplary job of boosting margins in the past few years even as revenue growth has been tepid, and that effort came through again in Q2. Gross margins were roughly flat but productivity gains once again added 49bps to core operating margin, bringing Q2's tally to 19.4%. That's really quite terrific and combined with the revenue gain, it means that PEP beat on the top and bottom lines during the quarter. In other words, it was really business as usual for PEP in Q2 with a slightly larger kicker on the top line and that's not a bad place to be.

So PEP's Q2 was strong, but what does it mean for the stock? Shares have sold off since the report on Monday after what looks like a topping process that took place in June in the $118 area. Since that time, the stock has been unable to sustain any sort of movement higher and that didn't change with the report. That would suggest the strong report was already priced in and at $118, I'm inclined to agree. The stock is going for 22 times this year's earnings and that is with the expectation of less than 2% revenue growth and high single-digit EPS growth. Those numbers are fine but do they justify 22 times earnings? To me, they don't, and that is why I've been so cautious on PEP in the past. Indeed, the price action since the June high would suggest others are cautious at this point as well as a very strong Q2 report wasn't enough to even push the stock up for a try at a new high.

PEP's margin improvement efforts are commendable and they are working and as I mentioned, revenue growth was a bit stronger in Q2 than I had anticipated. Those are great for shareholders but given the price action in the stock off of the report, it seems the market wanted more. I'm not sure that's something PEP can deliver and I'm always concerned when a strong report produces a selloff; expectations are clearly too high.

If we look at the chart, we see a very tough short term road ahead of PEP right now as well as I mentioned the stock has sold off since the June high. Shares are now well below the 50DMA and the 200DMA is looming below at $108 as support. Unfortunately, I don't see any other real support areas until the stock gets to the 200DMA, so I'm inclined to believe a test of that line is coming. That's roughly $5 down from here and given the momentum indicators' weakness, that certainly looks like the base case to me. Everything is indicating Pepsi is going to roll over here and that is what I believe will happen in the shorter term; what it does when it reaches the 200DMA will help determine the longer term trend.

Q2 was a very nice report but the stock has sold off anyway, indicating to me that shareholders wanted even more. That's worrying because Pepsi cannot be reasonably expected to hit 4% or 5% revenue growth or the like going forward; its businesses do not grow that quickly and almost certainly never will. Margin improvements are terrific but it seems those aren't good enough either so with expectations so high from shareholders, it is going to be very tough for PEP to rally from here. The short term picture looks pretty weak to me and longer term, PEP's valuation is going to be a struggle. In other words, if you want to own PEP, it seems the prudent thing to do is wait until this sell-off has finished and take a look then; no reason to try and time the bottom because it could be a long time before another rally attempt is mounted.

