Target: Transition Problems?

Sales prospects are not bright for the company and there seems to be little, it is capable of making at the moment.

Target Corporation (TGT) is losing its market share to the online competitors and discount stores. Its traditional stores should be able to restrain their costs related to the vast network and make more sales online. Following that guidance, TGT is implementing a large-scale restructuring plan. How successful is it? What's the share of online sales now and how are the dynamics? In the end, are the efforts TGT is undertaking enough to secure its positions?

Even though the company operates in a quite stable retail sector, its revenues declined by 1.1% in 1Q17. Comparable sales that include all sales, except sales from stores opened in the last 13 months, declined even more - by 1.3%. This figure is indicating falling effectiveness of the existing store network. To understand the real trend we need to observe the whole year's picture as all the retailers have significant seasonality when approximately 30% of annual sales are generated in the fourth quarter. The figures are also not reassuring as the decline of sales in FY2016 was even more evident (-5.8%).

The underlying factors beneath this drop in sales unveil falling popularity of TGT services. Both the number of transactions and transaction amount declined gradually. Stabilizing store traffic and transactions should be the core goal of TGT but the problem is that the customers' behavioral model is changing too rapidly. Clients are getting used to buying online from the cheapest vendor available rather than going to the nearest store. The company is trying to keep up with the changes - but its efforts are not successful.

First, the competition with the online retailers is becoming fiercer. While the company's fully digital sales are growing fast, their total share in revenue is still low. Even with the increase in online sales by 22% YoY, its share was just 4.3% in total revenue in 1Q17. It should also be noted that most of the online sales are still serviced in TGT stores and these costs are not compared to what the low-cost online retailers (e.g. Amazon Inc. (AMZN)) are witnessing. Actually, TGT has difficulties even in competing with traditional retailers. For instance, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported a 1.3% revenue increase in 1Q17.

The second reason for the sales decline is the unfavorable product line mix. The company derives about 27% of its revenues from food and beverages which generally drive repeat transactions. The rest of the products are not building customers' loyalty so well. So while the retail sales are still expected to grow slightly above GDP, Target Corporation can't get its piece of this pie and the market share declines. In March 2017, its credit rating was affirmed with 'Negative' outlook and Fitch rating agency supported in its report that revenues will continue its decline at least in 2017-18.

The company has low margins which come from two different sources. On one side, TGT cannot raise prices as it has to fight for customers with constant sales and decreased price offers - otherwise its market share will be overtaken by specialized discount stores. On the other side, fixed costs for premises are really high. Depreciation amounted $0.6bn in 1Q17 and it consumed one-third of the company's EBITDA.

Target Corporation understand the weaknesses and stopped opening new stores with only +10 stores in FY2016 and only one in 1Q17 which is peanuts as compared to the total number of stores (1,802). Although this management decision is positive, the contribution of traditional stores is still much larger than online ones (95.7% of sales are generated through stores) and their effectiveness is much lower. Although TGT is developing distribution centers for managing its online orders, currently a significant portion of online sales is still routed using the existing store network and store pickup option is still very popular.

The company is promoting a discount for online orders to increase its attractiveness to the customers. Despite all these efforts, the development of digital sales channels requires significant time and it's very difficult to beat specialized online stores on that battlefield. TGT remains a non-specialized store, an all-in-one solution for the ones who want to see everything in one place - and the company cannot apply larger margins because the number of competitors is high. As a result, EBITDA margin was just 10.9% in 1Q17, a drop from 11.5% YoY.

So nothing has really changed for the better in 2016-17 so far. The latest significant improvements in business effectiveness were in 2015 when the drugstore business was sold to CVS and Target Canada was divested. TGT also confirmed its commitment to focus on core business by changing its credit card business to a profit sharing agreement with the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). Even the company's strong liquidity position supported by $2.5bn unsecured revolving credit facility stems from the fact that the company doesn't have enough opportunities to invest in.

So, sales prospects are not bright for the company and there seems to be little, it is capable of making at the moment. Is there anything else that may justify the purchase? There are some good points in the company's business but we believe that's just not enough to compensate for the evident business uncertainty. Target Corporation offers an above-average dividend yield of 4.7% and the stock has very low volatility as indicated by the beta of 0.27. However, over the last 5 years, Target Corporation has underperformed its peer group by almost 3x times and the S&P 500 index by almost twice. Given the unsure performance over a longer time horizon, we believe the stock is not a worthy buy for a stable income-minded investor. From the current perspective, it seems that only a takeover by a more successful rival should allow for better profitability for TGT shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.