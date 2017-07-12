The Future Of SoftBank

Its execution leaves me somewhat bewildered as SoftBank is taking a shotgun approach in hot industries like AI, Fintech and Robotics.

The inception of the $100bn Vision Fund is perhaps Masayoshi Son`s best move in the history of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY). Son, CEO and major shareholder of the investment holding company, is the richest man in Japan because of his bold visionary bets involving the use of a lot of debt.



The Vision Fund capitalizes on Son’s reputation, the global thirst for private equity and Son’s trademark leveraged returns. This time without recourse to SoftBank. A private equity fund makes money on the capital provided by others but isn’t liable for losses. Son is making headlines with every other acquisition and is clearly pushing hard into hot areas like AI and Robotics. I can’t help but wonder if SoftBank is overpaying because its war chest is overflowing and Son needs to get deals done to deploy capital.



Here are four examples of recent acquisitions in light of the recent SkyNews report the Vision Fund is looking to buy into U.K. based food delivery service Deliveroo.



SoftBank bought ARM Holdings for $31 billion. SoftBank paid 20x revenue for a company that designs chips dominant in phones and tablets. Last year fifteen billion chips based on ARM designs were shipped enabling the company to collect its licensing fees. SoftBank must expect this business to grow exponentially once the Internet of Things puts chips everywhere. In case a powerful competing design emerges it’s looking at a $31 billion write-off. Barron’s put down Matthew Ramsay, chip analyst at Canaccord Genuity stating (emphasis mine):



ARM Holdings, a owned by SoftBank Group, is being armed with money to go after every corner of computing.



Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had been looking to offload its robotics firm Boston Dynamics for over a year finding no takers. It finally managed to offload the division to Masayoshi Son together with another robotics firm called Schaft. Son will combine the companies with other robotics firms SoftBank acquired. Financials haven’t been disclosed but the example serves to illustrate how big Son thinks.



The Financial Times reported SoftBank is looking to shift its US non-bank online lender into its Vision Fund. SoftBank put between $500 million and $750 million into SoFi and the latest round valued the company at $4.1 billion. Reviewing the company’s competitive positioning through an online loan comparison tool, SoFi is consistently ahead of the pack. It offers highly competitive rates without some of the constraints put in place by traditional competitors like Discovery Financial (NYSE:DFS).

SoFi lends to entrepreneurs who run an early stage business and prides itself on breaking away from traditional banking metrics like income. Instead it looks at the level of education and other alternative metrics. This allows the company to lend to people who would otherwise not be able to borrow and lower interest rates for others. The company apparently doesn’t keep the loans on its books but sells these to a hedge fund it started. The model is untested through a U.S. recession. You can me put me in the camp of the sceptics.



SoftBank invested $500 million into a firm called Improbable. A British simulation startup set to be moved into the Vision Fund as well. Before this large infusion of cash Improbable had raised about $50 millon as per Crunchbase. The firm’s SpatialOS for virtual worlds is in a free beta for game makers. Revenues were never disclosed.



These investments do not reflect a private equity approach but a venture capital approach. SoftBank looks to deploy capital aggressively into fairly early stage companies. SoFi even admitted to raising capital opportunistically not immediately requiring it to sustain its runway.

SoftBank’s share price is up 21.24% year-to-date. The strategy behind the inception of the Vision Fund is sound and I fully support this pivot. I worry about execution; if holdings within the Vision Fund start imploding left and right it will become very hard to sustain SoftBank’s strategy shift towards asset management. That would be a shame for long term shareholders. For now I'm taking a cautious approach until it becomes more clear what the Vision Fund is going to be filled up with and whether it will allow SoftBank to raise additional funds.

