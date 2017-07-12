El Pollo Loco: Avoid

As a long-time weekly consumer of El Pollo Loco (LOCO) and an active investor, I began to consider the underlying financials and share price of the company and whether it would be a smart investment. My viewpoint as a consumer led me to believe that the company was failing to attract new, fresh customers, while instead focusing heavily on existing customers. Despite my research in to the financials and SEC filings of the company, I found my consumer's viewpoint to be fairly accurate and I believe the company will continue to trade sideways for the foreseeable future.

LOCO data by YCharts

Solid Financials, Solid Market

The company is financially sound and generally unchanged quarter-to-quarter. For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported a 5.7% increase in revenue year-over-year to $99.8 million, from $94.4 million in 2016. Despite this increase, net income still decreased to $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBIDTA remained unchanged year-over-year at $16 million.

These small, low-key changes continue a trend from past quarters. In particular, the first-quarter 2017 results are similar to results from the fourth- and third-quarter 2016 results. For the third quarter of 2016, the company reported net income of $5.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, which is only a one-cent increase year-over-year from $0.12 cents per share in the third quarter of 2015. Looking even further back to previous quarters, similar patterns continue: 1-3 cent per share changes up or down in net income, with only modest changes in revenue and limited growth strategies on the table. There are more quarters that posted a year-over-year loss in income than a gain as the company shows an ongoing "break-even" pattern in growth with each passing year.

Good Intentions, Poor Execution

The company's issue and sideways-trading is not so much due to poor financials or stock manipulation. Rather, it is the front-line seen at the restaurants each day and management's philosophies on growth that are keeping the company from reaching its full potential.

The company seems to be taking the strategy of opening a small amount of new restaurants annually and investing in repeat business from already-loyal customers in order to drive growth. In reference to future growth outlook, the following quotes have all been stated by CEO Steve Sather in the earnings reports from the last three quarters:

"focus on reinforcing the value proposition of our family meals" "technology initiatives focused on convenience and loyalty" "enhance our value proposition and improve the customer experience" "focus on the four pillars of our brand"

…and the list continues of generic statements that mostly relate to improving existing customer experiences, such as providing value and ensuring a clean restaurant experience.

While the restaurant industry frequently uses new menu items to entice fresh, new customers to visit (such as McDonald's introduction of Signature Crafted sandwiches), El Pollo Loco's new menu items have recently consisted only of subtle changes to already-existing menu items. For example, the recent introduction of the "Overstuffed Quesadilla" is merely a bolder version of its current line of stuffed quesadillas; the new "Four Layer Salads" are merely piggy-backing off the existing salad and tostada-salad choices.

As a very loyal customer of El Pollo Loco, I appreciate the sentiment to try to invest heavily in existing customers. However, I think about the segment of consumers that the chain is failing to attract, which is the consumer that is not yet loyal or primed to visit El Pollo Loco regularly. I question how such a consumer would be attracted to El Pollo Loco upon learning of that "new" fourth-layer of salad topping, or learning about all the extra cheese that is now being crammed in to the "over"-stuffed quesadilla. I strongly believe this is the most immediate explanation of why the company's net income remains mostly stagnant quarter to quarter, year-over-year and the stock continues to trade sideways.

The Need for Stronger Growth

In California, which is El Pollo Loco's largest market, minimum wage is rising quickly and this has had a negative impact on the company's earnings, according to Mr. Sather. By 2020, for example, Los Angeles County will have a $15 minimum wage, compared to $10.50 in 2016. This is almost a 50% increase in only three years' time, and this will continue to eat away at the company's revenue.

Further, potential NAFTA renegotiations as proposed by President Trump could spell higher prices on produce imported from Mexico. This would greatly affect the company as avocados are imported from Mexico almost year-round, and the company uses avocados heavily across numerous menu items and condiments.

Thus, between rising labor costs and potential increased food cost, there is no doubt that El Pollo Loco needs to seriously start considering a faster pace of growth from its nearly stagnant approach in recent years. The company is failing to attract new customers, while investing too heavily in already-loyal customers. McDonald's (MCD), for example, has utilized their non-traditional McCafe and Signature Crafted lines of product to attract new customers, while also offering existing customers new choices. Starbucks (SBUX) has also recently announced that they will invest heavily in providing a much stronger lunch menu that will attract customers that previously went elsewhere to eat lunch. Both companies are focusing on drawing in new customers that would not have thought to visit otherwise, while also providing fresh choices for existing customers. These are philosophies that El Pollo Loco is failing to copy in its continued, modest pursuit of existing customers that leave little reason for new customers to visit.

Conclusion

It is for this reason that I recommend investors stay away from El Pollo Loco until management can better position the company for growth. There is no money to be made by buying the stock since there is little growth being realized, as reflected in the stock price since the company's IPO. The CEO has yet to reveal a solid, long-term plan for growth beyond modest store openings and making conservative adjustments to the menu.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.