Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) Investor Presentation - SlideshowJul.12.17 | About: Marks & (MAKSY) The following slide deck was published by Marks & Spencer Group Plc ADR in conjunction with this event. 147 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Consumer Goods, Department Stores, Earnings Slides, United KingdomWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click hereFollow SA Transcripts and get email alerts