The 'Gigs' Are Up And The Economy Down: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

After its panda died, a zoo couldn’t afford to purchase a replacement, so it sneakily hired an out-of-work actor to get in a monkey suit. The more the crowds reacted, the more the actor got into the gig, chomping on a banana, whooping it up for the crowds, finally going so berserk he somehow flipped over into the next cage – where the tiger resided. Backing up from the approaching beast, seeing his life flash before his eyes, he screamed out to the crowd for help with all his heart. This deeply touched the tiger, who shouted “Don’t worry, I won’t hurt you!” Whereupon the nearby giraffe stuck its neck out and said, “Quiet, or we’ll all lose our jobs!”

I hope you’ll excuse my adaptation of the old joke above to make the point that there is some genuine element of danger in today’s gig economy. Though it may not involve loss of life and limb, it does threaten workers’ financial security. This forum often delves into issues of personal financial propriety – for example, taking advantage of the employer’s match of the employee’s own 401(k) contributions. But the growing ranks of part-timers often go without access to retirement benefits. That is but one worrisome finding in new research, out this week, from the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

The life insurer’s fourth annual workplace benefits study found that just 32% of part-timers have an employer-sponsored retirement plan, compared to 87% of full-time workers. Only 25% have medical coverage vs. 80% of full-time workers. And fewer than 20% have life, disability or dental coverage through work, compared to full-time workers with 51%, 52% and 71% coverage in those areas, respectively.

Don’t get me wrong – I understand the virtues of part-time work. Economic principle and historical experience demonstrate that it adds flexibility to a dynamic marketplace. Many people – particularly those who have spouses with full-time employment and benefits – greatly value the added flexibility that a career as a consultant or freelancer affords them. But the report makes clear that both in total numbers and as a percentage of the population, part-timers are assuming a larger share of the labor force. As the Guardian report states:

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the proportion of the U.S. workforce employed part-time (i.e., less than 35 hours per week at any one employer) has increased gradually for decades, from 13.5% in 1968 to record levels in 2010 during the Great Recession. As of March 2017, the figure is at 18.2%. The number of Americans who are working part-time but would prefer full-time jobs (5.5 million), has been trending downward since the peak of the recession in 2010. Meanwhile, voluntary part-time employment spiked in the years following the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and has grown to more than 27 million. Some experts believe this may be a ‘new normal’ for the U.S. economy — a persistently high part-time employment rate. Yet, the government figures for part-time labor trends do not even include the ranks of freelancers and independent contractors/ consultants, which bring the total size of the gig workforce to more than 40 million.”

Of particular concern to me were the demographic characteristics of the part-timers. I quote:

A higher percentage of part-timers are at the two ends of the career spectrum: younger millennials (age 22 to 29) who are just starting their careers and pre-retiree baby boomers (age 60 and older) who are winding down.”

The report doesn’t track these groups over time, so maybe this is just normal. But it seems to me that the younger cohort should be more fully engaged in the work force, and I speculate that the older cohort have taken leave of their positions involuntarily. I base this strictly on anecdotal information, as I’m aware of many cases of 20-somethings who simply can’t get a secure footing in the work world, as well as 60-somethings with so much still to offer who have been shunted aside by corporations seeking to trim labor costs. I wonder too if there is a cultural element involved amongst millennials. My own recollection from that time of life was that my peers and I were all working hard at building our careers, whereas today it is not unusual to hear of college grads already ready to retire - folks who want to work at Uber half the year and lie on the beach the other half, with little regard for building a future.

Whether the part-time work bulge is the product of too little opportunity, growing slackerdom or both, the end result is a weaker economy and a more vulnerable population that affect us all. Employers shouldn’t be making monkeys (or tigers or giraffes) out of their employees, and robots can never match the personal touch and creativity of a human being. We all lose when opportunity and ambition are in decline. The rate of GDP growth has been tepid in this long but feckless economic recovery. Let’s hope this unwholesome trend has already peaked.

