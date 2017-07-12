The A-Team: End Of June 2017 Review

What to buy, what to sell and what to hold out of the A-Team.

The A-Team has struggled recently, and the significant negative performance during the month of May was a clear sign of weakness. The weakness that started around mid-April has somewhat paused during the month of June, through which the A-Team managed to post an average total return of 1.09%:

What's interesting about this month is that the performance was very much based on the specific stock rather on the segment the stock belongs to. While two mREITs (STWD, ARI) made it to the top three performers list, two other mREITs (NRZ, LADR) made it to the bottom three performers list. Similarly, while GAIN -- a tech/vc-type of BDC -- ranked second, NEWT -- a very similar type of BDC -- ranked last.

In the middle of the pack, we have four BDCs -- PSEC, MAIN, HTGC and ARCC -- out of which two (PSEC and HTGC) were mostly licking the wounds of previous months' events. These events were a disappointing earnings report in the case of PSEC, and an intention to shift from internally to externally managed structure in the case of HTGC.

Nonetheless, the past month's performance might be a short-lived recovery, as can be witnessed by the A-Team's negative (-0.33% on average) performance during July thus far (closing prices as of July 11):

Furthermore, the performance during June was not enough to cover for the overall disappointing average performance of the A-Team during the second quarter of 2017:

It's not only the -2.24% average total return, but mostly the fact that six (HTGC, PSEC, NRZ, LADR, ARCC, NEWT) out of the 10 components have delivered negative total returns during the second quarter of 2016.

When when it comes to BDCs (BDCS, BIZD), this is understandable -- BDCs lost ground (circa 3%) during Q2 2017, while mREITs kept performing very strongly during the second quarter of 2017:

The fact that all four mREITs (NRZ, LADR, STWD, ARI) that are part of the A-Team underperformed the segment (as a whole) is a mystery.

Last month, we discussed the threat that mREITs are facing when the yield curve is flattening and spreads keep shrinking. Although the first three weeks of June have seen mREITs keep marching higher, the last week of June (and into July) saw mREITs starting to lose steam. The prices of the main relevant ETFs (REM, MORT) are off by about 5% since their recent 52-week highs.

Unless the yield curve starts steepening soon -- and that very much depends on the Fed -- we believe that mREITs could find it harder to keep up with their stunning performance since the A-Team was launched. Speaking of the A-Team launch, here is the performance of the A-Team since the launch date (March 31, 2016):

The average return (from March 31, 2016, to June 30, 2017) is no less than 35.20%. While this is a very impressive performance, it's important to note that the total return of the A-Team at the end of April was over 40% that the peak total return for the A-Team (as can be seen from the above graph) was around mid-April.

Another sign of weakness can be detected from the change in dividend yields of the A-Team components since April 1, 2017 to date:

The fact that half of the A-Team is now offering double-digit dividend yields is definitely a warning sign. It wasn't too long ago when only two names (PSEC and NRZ) were offering double-digit dividend yields.

Furthermore, aside from MAIN, none of the A-Team's members are paying less than 8%. A few months back -- though not necessarily at the exact same point in time -- four other names (HTGC, STWD, ARCC and GAIN) were offering divided yields that were lower than 8%.

Even MAIN -- the almighty BDC -- has moved (slightly) from its sub-5.5% regular (meaning without special, out of the ordinary distributions) dividend yield toward 5.75%. It's worthwhile reminding readers that MAIN also pays a special dividend (usually twice a year) that, despite its non-fixed nature, can be considered "regular" in light of its consistency throughout the years. Taking this additional payout into consideration brings the total dividend yield of MAIN much closer to the pack.

As we already outlined in previous pieces, we're now left with only two names out of the A-Team: GAIN and NEWT. We believe that the economy, while far from being in a great shape, is still on a solid enough footing to allow these entrepreneur-in-nature BDCs to take advantage of the current environment. We expect both to report decent numbers for Q2 2017 and beyond.

We got out of other names due to high/unprecedented valuations (MAIN, ARCC, ARI), disappointing earnings (LADR, PSEC, ARI), too much unhealthy/troubling noise/developments (LADR, HTGC, NRZ), the inability to break resistance levels (STWD, LADR, ARCC) and/or overall segment going-forward concerns (mREITs).

Nevertheless, with the exception of MAIN, we still have a HOLD rating on most, if not all, names. On the other hand, not all "HOLDs" are the same -- for example:

We are cautious regarding mREITs, but NRZ's current valuation is attractive. The only reason we won't describe it as a BUY is that it broke major support levels recently that make us a bit worried. We treat the other mREITs with more caution than ever as we believe their earnings might disappoint from now on (Q2 2017 onward), unless yields move up and spreads widen.

At the low 8s PSEC is a HOLD, but it's a risky hold because the risk of a dividend cut is real, especially if the next earnings report is as weak as the previous one. Be wary with this one.

Until HTGC management makes a final decision regarding its future structure and until things stabilize out there, we are reluctant to come back to this name. ARCC is a much more solid BDC to buy for the same yield and for a much lower risk/uncertainty.

