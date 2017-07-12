An Upcoming Conversation With A Cardiologist On The Market Potential For Aralez Pharma's Zontivity And Yosprala

We’re interviewing an interventional cardiologist whose research focuses on defining the effects of antiplatelet agents, antiplatelet agent development, and understanding the relation of platelet reactivity to ischemic event occurrence.

The call will take place Wednesday, July 12th at 3:00pm ET.

The overall goal of this interview is to compare the efficacy and potential patient populations of Zontivity (vorapaxar) and Yosprala (omeprazole and aspirin) in the cerebrovascular and cardiovascular event market.

Topics such as drawbacks of prescribing the two drugs, progress thus far in the space, and expected roles of each in the clinical setting will be discussed.