An Upcoming Conversation With A Cardiologist On The Market Potential For Aralez Pharma's Zontivity And Yosprala

With Merck (MRK) recently divesting Zontivity to Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ), adding to their cardio health portfolio, Yosprala and Zontivity are now set to enter a similar market in cerebrovascular and cardiovascular events. Slingshot Insights will be hosting an expert call to compare the two products on Wednesday July 12th at 3pm ET. We’ll discuss the drugs' mechanism of action and efficacy compared to other treatments on the market, side effect profiles, and payor reimbursement with a Key Opinion Leader.
Why Investors Should Care:
Merck recently agreed to divest Zontivity to Aralez which is producing a similar treatment in Yosprala.
Thus far, Zontivity’s relaunch has shown positive signs. It remains to be seen whether the drug can maintain long-term success in the market. Yosprala sales figures have also risen following recent marketing emphasis.
Subsequently, ARLZ share price has risen roughly 13% in the last few weeks. Both treatments expect to continue to rise in sales as the products become more widely prescribed.
Why Speak to an Expert:
A conversation with an expert with significant experience treating patients with a history of myocardial infarction [MI] or with peripheral arterial disease [PAD] will give investors insight into the differences between the two treatments.
A subject matter expert will be able to contextualize the perception of Zontivity among clinical professionals following its relaunch.
Who’s the Expert?
Interventional cardiologist who treats ~250 patients/month with cardiovascular disease.
Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology his research focuses on defining the effects of antiplatelet agents, antiplatelet agent development, and understanding the relation of platelet reactivity to ischemic event occurrence in patients undergoing stenting.
Holds patents in the fields of interventional cardiology and antithrombotic therapy and his concepts and research have been published in over 1000 abstracts, manuscripts, books/chapters and has authored over 400 major articles in peer-reviewed journals.
Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:
- What do you think the Merck divesting of Zontivity illustrates about the potential of the treatment, if anything?
- What are your experiences with prescribing both treatments (Zontivity and Yosprala), and how have patients responded?
- How do they compare in side effect profile, insurance coverage, convenience, etc?
- Are these drugs too similar in composition or use to truly differentiate roles and niches in the market?
- On a scale of 1-10, 10 being very excited, how would you rate your level of excitement for each drug?
If you're interested in accessing the this interview (listening live or to a recording immediately after) and adding your questions for the expert, click here. A full transcript will be posted to our Seeking Alpha Premium Service 4 weeks after the call is executed.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.