Tesla Turning Higher

Tesla (TSLA) shares are turning higher after a -21% plunge in nine sessions. And all it took was a pretty picture. source

Seriously? Do people really believe this is the reason? Especially after the "big" Model 3 news on July 3rd.

You know, the news many people thought would drive TSLA to new highs. The news the bulls were cheering as the stock was up 3% pre-market. The news so great the stock sold off over 5% from the session high to low.

The news that was sold.

I always view Elon Musk's tweets and the moves following them with a healthy dose of skepticism. In fact, I consider all news with some degree of mistrust. Not of the news itself, but on the perceived effect it may have on price. Good news can lead to a sell off and vice versa. Much of this depends on the price moves leading into the news.

In the case above, TSLA had rallied over 100% in a little over six months and had reached technical targets. And the big announcement was no real surprise to the market at all. Smart money had bought the rumor long ago.

I wouldn't go as far to say that news doesn't matter. Or that news follows price as I heard someone say on Twitter the other day. There is no such black and white in the market. But certainly news must be taken in context with price and price moves.

An example of this comes from the announcement of Q2 deliveries, which was perceived as a bad miss. This accelerated the decline toward the $303 low, but I would argue price was going there anyway. In fact I wrote an article when price was in the $380s with a $306 target.

Anyway, this is just a long way of saying I don't believe TSLA is turning higher because of a tweet. Tesla is turning higher because sellers in this timeframe are exhausted. Tesla is turning higher because buyers are stepping in at support. Tesla is turning higher because the Nasdaq is strengthening. Elon Musk's well timed tweet just helps the narrative for the media who need to explain every market move in two sentences.

So What Next?

Regular readers will know I am no fan of Tesla's fundamentals, but then again, I don't think Tesla is trading on fundamentals. You can't tell me this company is worth $50bn based on current earnings.

The primary drivers of price at this juncture are sentiment and positioning, and to successfully analyze where price may go, we must use technical analysis.

$306 was the target for the last decline as it was the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace of the last rally, and was the price where the late May to June rally started. It is usual for stocks to pull back to this during an uptrend, although I must say I was surprised at the speed of the fall. Then again, perhaps I should have expected it as Tesla tends to correct sharply.

These declines may be different sizes, but they are of similar structure and the size of the correction is always relative to the trend it is correcting.

This is a slightly hard concept to explain, but in short, the recent $83.8 correction (wave 4) is correcting the November '16-June '17 rally, and is related to the April-November 2016 decline of $91 (wave 2) as shown below.

This chart uses Elliott Wave concepts to project a final rally in wave 5. Ideally wave 5 is equal in length to wave 1 and this projects $430. Granted, the market does not always give us ideal moves and anything can happen. But I once doubted Tesla could reach the $385 target for wave 3 and I won't doubt it again. At least I think it could rally back to the highs.

The 5 wave structure shown is repeated in all time-frames and we can see how Tesla has made the same type of rally before in a smaller degree. If I hadn't labeled the charts below, you could barely tell them apart.

The steep fall circled in the top chart retraced 38.2% of the previous rally, just like the current fall, and it still went on to new highs.

Some people say you can't compare two different timeframes, but I don't see why not. Traders respond in very similar ways depending on the chart they are viewing at the time.

Trading Tesla

I bought $306 and tweeted on Monday morning (10th July) that it was time to flip bullish. I think it is probable for Tesla to go to new highs, but of course I do not know this to be true so preserving capital always is a priority.

Therefore, I will trade around a core position which has a stop under $300. I have already scaled out a bit at the gap fill from 5th July at $327 and will hold the rest.

My main concern is the Tesla reversal runs out of steam and returns to the lows in a similar manner to Apple (AAPL) in recent weeks.

I would re-buy the lows, but I'm generally not a fan of this price action. The textbook would call it a "bear flag." Nevertheless I will try to hold for a re-test of $380 and depending on the price action, a break of $400.

Conclusions

Tesla is a volatile stock which one hand looks to be trading erratically on news, tweets and hype, but on the other hand is moving quite normally based on technical expectations.

If the normal cycles continue, Tesla could still make one more high, and the ideal target is a somewhat doubtful $430. If it ever gets this high it could well be the short of the century, but for now, the bias is long.