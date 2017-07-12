People's Republic Of China's Forex Reserves And Renminbi Just U.S. Dollar Proxies

Every month, analysts watch for signs of weakness in PBOC FX reserves and the RMB, while in reality both are effectively proxies for the USD. This happens through both direct and indirect channels, but reveals a failure to understand what is driving Chinese currency fundamentals.

A primary driver of the PBOC FX reserve level is the broad USD level. If we look at PBOC FX reserves vs. an inverted USD broad nominal index level, as shown below in Figure 1, we can clearly see how closely correlated these figures are.

It is thought that between 65% and 70% of PBOC FX reserves are USD denominated, so that when the USD strengthens this has a direct negative impact on the non-USD portfolio. It leaves the USD valuation unchanged as they report in USD. Consequently, when the USD weakens this boosts FX reserves, but when it strengthens this reduces non-USD reserves.

This reserve revaluation takes place via direct channels, such as portfolio valuation and via indirect channels. For instance, the PBOC RMB basket is composed primarily of currencies that either implicitly or explicitly manage their currency against the USD. Some of the basket currencies are even explicitly hard pegged to the USD. In other words, the RMB basket claims to be lowering its USD dependence by pegging to currencies that are hard pegged against the USD. This does not reduce USD dependence.

For some time, the PBOC has been willing to let the RMB track the USD. However, beginning in about April, they opted to manage it higher. Previously, they had engaged in asymmetrical management where it would follow the USD weaker but not higher or in a reduced magnitude. In April, even as the USD generally drifted sideways, the PBOC opted to strengthen the RMB. Though we cannot say for sure this was due to PBOC interventions, the speed of price changes and enormous spikes leads directly to the PBOC. We believe it is very likely the PBOC will stabilize the RMB throughout the rest of the 2017, leading into the National Peoples' Congress.

It is worth noting that even as FX reserves have stabilized since the last few months of 2016, Chinese banks remain net sellers of FX. From November 2016 through May 2017, the last available month of settlement data, Chinese banks have been net sellers of FX by $153 billion and have been accelerating since bottoming out in February. This implies that either Chinese banks are acting as de facto defenders of the currency, or the PBOC is benefiting enormously from the revaluation of its portfolio.

While PBOC FX reserves and RMB levels are frequently thought of as indicative of Chinese macroeconomics, they are in reality USD proxies -- except when the PBOC intervenes to set its preferred level.

