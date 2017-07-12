China Mobile Vs. Netflix

As it turns out they share a similar ARPU, but everything else is worlds apart and not always favoring the obvious.

At all times investing is about comparing disparate assets with separate risk/return profiles, and deciding what assets to choose between them. This can lead to funny comparisons, like between Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) (which ultimately worked very well).

Today, I’m going to do yet another such comparison. This one will be between China Mobile (CHL) and Netflix (NFLX). Of course, these two companies are worlds apart. China Mobile is the leading mobile telecom operator in China, and also the largest mobile telecom operator in the world. Netflix is the leading paid streaming provider in the world.

There is a point of contact between these two, though. They actually share a similar ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). As of Q1 2018, Netflix ARPU was $9.14. China Mobile had an ARPU in its mobile business of ~$8.62, so only a bit lower.

That’s where the similarities end, though. Consider the following:

Netflix is valued as a massive growth business, whereas China Mobile is valued as a stagnated old economy dinosaur. As a result, Netflix trades for ~150x 2018 earnings and ~161x TTM EV/EBITDA. China Mobile trades for ~13.6x TTM earnings or ~4x EV/EBITDA.

Of course, the story is that Netflix is growth whereas China Mobile is a stranded dinosaur. How does this translate to numbers? Netflix added ~5.3 million customers during Q1 2017, and is expected to add another 3.2 million in Q2 2017. As for China Mobile? Well, it added ~7.6 million mobile customers in Q1, and has already added another ~6.9 million in Q2 2017, with 1 month to go. And that’s just for mobile telephony, because China Mobile also has a fixed broadband business, where it added another 8 million customers in Q1 2017. As a result, while Netflix grows faster in relative terms (due to a smaller base), China Mobile grows its customer base significantly faster in absolute terms.

What about the size of that customer base producing very similar ARPUs? Netflix had 94.3 million subscribers at the end of Q1 2017. China Mobile had 856.5 million mobile telco customers – and they were growing faster. It also had another 85.6 million wireline broadband customers. Put another way, China Mobile’s mobile telecom customer base was 9 times larger, and growing faster in absolute terms.

While the Netflix valuation multiples are much higher, its market capitalization is lower because it is a much smaller company. Still, Netflix has a market cap of ~$69 billion. China Mobile has a market capitalization of ~$213 billion (3.1x larger), but since it holds nearly $75 billion in net cash, the market cap ex-cash is just 2x higher. Of course, for that you buy a business that’s 9x larger in customers and running at a similar ARPU while growing faster in absolute terms.

Finally, profitability. Netflix has an EBITDA margin ~5%, whereas China Mobile has an EBITDA margin ~36% (so, 7x larger margin on a larger business). China Mobile is more profitable.

Conclusion

I conclude that:

While China Mobile has a similar ARPU to Netflix, it is nearly an order of magnitude larger and 7x more profitable per unit of revenue . China Mobile also grows faster than Netflix in absolute terms .

and . China Mobile also . China Mobile, however, trades for valuation multiples which are 1/10th to 1/40th of those Netflix trades for.

Taking into account these simple observations, I expect China Mobile to outperform Netflix over the medium to long term (so, up to 1 year out or more).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.