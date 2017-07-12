Investment Strategy Behind The 9.48% Dividend Yield REIT

This company has excellent management.

MFA Financial (MFA) is a very unique mortgage REIT. They have recently came into favor with the market. They are now trading at a significant premium to book value. MFA Financial is one of the mortgage REITs I would highlight for excellent management. The major area I want to discuss today is why their portfolio has been performing so well and how they protect net interest income in a wide variety of interest rate environments.

Yield and spreads

When we discuss MFA Financial, the first area for attention is the exceptional spreads MFA financial can create compared to most mortgage REITs. While MFA Financial does hold a small position in agency RMBS, the vast majority of their equity is allocated into a non-agency strategy. The mortgage REIT uses several different kinds of non-agency securities to allow them to optimize their credit risk exposure. The extreme focus on non-agency securities sets them apart from the rest of the sector. While some other mortgage REITs also allocate heavily to the non-agency sector, MFA Financial does it to an overwhelming degree.

Comparisons

There are several mortgage REITs that could be considered peers for MFA Financial. The largest of them is Annaly Capital Management (NLY). NLY does allocate to non-agency RMBS, but it is only about 10% of their equity going into the non-agency strategy. MTGE Investment Corp (MTGE) is one of the mortgage REITs with heavier exposure to non-agency RMBS. Despite their higher exposure to the sector, it is still dramatically smaller than the allocation provided through MFA Financial. ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) also has a very material allocation to non-agency securities. However, the bulk of their strategy still relies on agency RMBS and TBA securities. Quite simply, there is no one mortgage REIT that would offer the same level of amplified exposure to non-agency residential mortgage backed securities.

Assets by type

The emphasis on residential mortgage credit risk is exemplified by the variety of credit sensitive securities in the portfolio. These securities offer dramatically stronger net spreads than investing in agency MBS. As you can see in the chart, MFA Financial indicates that they see a net spread on agency MBS running about .49%. That is dramatically smaller than most mortgage REITs would indicate. MFA financial can show this much weaker spread on the agency securities, because they don’t need to make agency securities look better. Most mortgage REITs are focused on the agency RMBS. Those mortgage REITs must deal with weak yields on their assets, so they have an incentive to structure hedges in a way that minimizes the amount of hedging cost flowing through “net interest expense”.

To reduce the amount of hedging expense flowing through the net interest expense, a mortgage REIT can perform their hedging with Euro dollar futures contracts or Treasury futures contracts.

While agency RMBS offer a fairly low net spread when the full cost of hedging flows through the net interest expense, mortgage REITs using agency RMBS will use significantly higher levels of debt financing. We can see that MFA Financial was using a 7.7x ratio of debt to equity for the portion of their portfolio invested in the agency MBS strategy.

The power of stronger spreads

The legacy non-agency MBS offer an exceptionally strong net spread. MFA Financial demonstrates that the net spread was 5.85% with a debt to equity ratio of 1.8x. The resulting level of net interest income from investing in legacy non-agency MBS is quite arguable the strongest any mortgage REIT can produce.

The non-agency MBS carry dramatically less duration risk than agency MBS. The mortgage REIT can operate with a lower level of hedging because of the reduced duration risk. However, the counter party on repurchase agreements will require a higher interest rate to hold the non-agency securities.

MFA Financial is using securities such as credit risk transfer securities also known as CRTs. I don’t love the credit risk transfer securities as much as legacy non-agency RMBS. The legacy positions are purchased at a dramatic discount to face value.

The discount to face value leads to dramatically higher yields. This concept should not be too complicated. If an investor buys a bond at a substantial discount, the yield on the bond will be much higher than the coupon rate.

Looking forward

When MFA Financial reports their second quarter results, they have a solid opportunity to show material gains to book value. The increase in book value would be a direct reflection of thinner credit spreads. This is positive for the near term. However, when MFA has to reinvest their capital, the securities available for them to purchase will not be quite as attractive. Further, the market is realizing that MFA Financial is one of the stronger mortgage REITs. The company trades at a price to trailing book value ratio of about 1.09x to 1.1x. Even with gains to book value from thinning credit spreads, the price to book ratio would still be greater than 1.0. Therefore, I cannot come out with a positive view.

The excellent performance of the portfolio has already been fully priced in by the market. Instead, I believe the downside risk outweighs the potential returns. Consequently, I must take a bearish view. It is an excellent mortgage REIT, but the price is too high. When investors become concerned about credit risk and the possibility of a recession, MFA Financial could see their book value decline from widening spreads. The price to book value ratio would most likely decline significantly at the same time. Even a great mortgage REIT can simply be too expensive.

