Endeavour Silver: You Are All Missing This

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is out with Q2 production numbers and the stock is reacting a bit poorly on a day where the gold and silver miners are mostly up. Recall that the name got crushed to enter March losing about 25% of its value, and has been trading sideways around the $3 mark since then. While I recommended profit taking on it last spring in 2016, I did say it was time to buy when it was under $3. The name hasn’t moved much from that call, although silver has been hit in recent weeks. Given the low price of silver, I actually am not disappointed to see the declines in production, but do expect production to ramp up in coming quarters.

While production was down heavily year-over-year, I think it is important to note that production was higher in Q2 compared to Q1 due to improved performance of the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines. That is something I think is being missed today, because the year-over-year comparisons have investors shooting first and asking questions later. Silver production fell 26% to 1,143,788 ounces. Gold production is also down 17% to 13,058 ounces. Using a 70:1 silver-to-gold ratio, silver equivalent production was 2.1 million ounces. But it wasn’t just production that was down. Sales were of course lower as well versus last year. Silver ounces sold fell 34% to 988,821 ounces. Gold ounces sold were down 20% to 12,294 ounces. But I must stress, these numbers are better than Q1.

Back in Q1, Endeavour churned out silver production that was also down year-over-year at 1,076,974 million ounces for Q1 2017. But that is much less than what we just saw here for Q2. Gold production came in at 11,724 ounces, a big 27% decrease year-over-year, but again with over 13,000 ounces produced here in Q2, that is a sizable move forward. Using a 70:1 ratio for silver to gold, it is important to note that for the quarter, silver equivalent production was 1.9 million ounces. So the 2.1 million equivalent ounces here in Q2 was also a sizable improvement. The only metric we covered that did improve quarter-over-quarter was silver sold, as in Q11,235,594 ounces of silver were sold. However Q2’s sales of 12,294 ounces were up from Q1’s 11,290 ounces of gold sold. Speaking on the production report, CEO Bradford Cooke stated:

"Our second quarter production was an improvement over the first quarter thanks to higher tonnes and/or grades from the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines. Both mines are now performing in line with their operating plans for the year. The Guanaceví mine continues to lag behind plan and an internal review has been initiated in order to identify additional actions needed to improve tonnes and/or grades and production. We recently made a decision to develop El Compas as our fourth mine and work is now under way on developing the mine ramp to access the orebodies. We also received notice of approval for our mine and plant permits from SEMARNAT last week to build Terronera into our fifth mine. The SEMARNAT and CONAGUA waste dumps and tailings area permits for Terronera are expected later this year.”

While the earnings will be down from lower production, the cost data will be a strong concern for me when the financial data is reported. Even with planned improvements, and the ramping up of el Compas, I have concerns. However, even with silver prices being hit the last few months, when I look at the price of this stock relative to its assets, the name still looks attractive here. The good news is that the company has acquired more development projects for the long-term, but 2017 is a transition year. Of course, should gold and silver move significantly one way or the other, then the stock is going to move in tandem. But what keeps me interested here is the acquisition of those two high grade silver-gold development projects in the historic silver mining districts of Zacatecas and Parral, Mexico. The advancement of the Terronera property is exciting and could help with near-term and long-term growth. Accumulate the name under $3.

