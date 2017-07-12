ASM International NV (ASMIY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow

| About: ASM International (ASMIY)

The following slide deck was published by ASM International N.V. in conjunction with this event.

About this article:

Expand
Tagged: , Semiconductor Equipment & Materials, Earnings Slides, Netherlands
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here