Taiwan Semiconductor: Still A Good Buy

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM), the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry, have outperformed the Nasdaq Composite over the 5-year, 1-year and Year-to-date time periods. This outperformance is supported by TSMC's strong fundamentals. Revenues at Taiwan Semiconductor have grown at a CAGR of 15% over the last five years, from $14.54 billion in 2011 to $29.26 billion in 2016. EPS registered an even faster growth rate, growing at a CAGR of over 17% in the last five years. In the first quarter of 2017, the company reported revenue growth of 23% YoY. The company enjoys solid profitability, with an operating margin of 40% and a net profit margin of 35%, remaining stable over the last few quarters.

Sales are slowing down.

The recent bearish commentary by the management has put downside pressure on the stock. During its Q1 conference call, the company had warned about another slump in the smartphone business due to higher inventories and a slowdown in the foundry market. The company had guided for revenue growth of just over 2% in the second quarter, much lower than 20%+ growth in the first quarter. And if you go by the monthly sales data released by the company, the slowdown looks real. April sales fell by 15% YoY while sales in May were down 1.1%. Revenue growth did pick up in June with the company reporting 3.4% YoY revenue growth.

The slowdown in revenue has understandably caused some concerns among investors. However, given the fundamentals, solid profit margins and growth opportunities, Taiwan Semiconductors stock still remains a good buy. The slowdown is likely to be restricted to the first half of the year only. The market outlook for TSMC is improving. According to an IDC report, smartphone shipment volumes will grow 4.2% in 2017 and 4.4% in 2018, from the lows of 2.5% growth it had registered in 2016. The content of semiconductors in smartphones is also expected to rise. TSMC will benefit from this pickup in demand given that more than 50% of its revenue comes from the communication segment.

There is also a strong demand for memory chips. A recent report by Wall Street Journal indicated that there is currently a shortage of DRAM and NAND chips. And the demand will continue to outstrip supply for the remainder of this year. Considering that TSMC has more than 60% market share in chips fabrication business, the company will benefit from strong demand for these chips. The outlook for overall semiconductor industry itself is looking bright. According to a Gartner report, worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total $386 billion in 2017, an increase of 12.3 percent from 2016.

TSMC will also benefit from its relationship with Apple (AAPL) and NVIDIA (NVDA). TSMC derives significant revenues from Apple. The company has both direct and indirect relationships with Apple. Apple builds most of its internally designed chips at TSMC's fabrication unit while other Apple suppliers also build their chips at TSMC. A lot of TSMC's second half performance will depend upon the success of Apple's eagerly anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone model. TSMC will also benefit from its strong partnership with GPU maker NVIDIA. Most of NVIDIA's Pascal architecture-based graphics processors including GeForce GTX 1060 and Tesla P100 datacenter accelerators are manufactured by TSMC. Given NVIDIA's growth potential and its focus on AI and autonomous driving cars, TSMC can expect decent growth in orders from the GPU maker.

Taiwan Semiconductor is a good dividend stock.

Apart from the improving growth prospects, TSMC also provides another incentive for investors: its lucrative dividend yield. TSMC stock is currently yielding 3.35%, much higher than the 2% dividend yield of the S&P 500. The company has been growing its dividends at a rapid pace. Dividends paid out by the company have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 32.47%, from $0.499 in 2015 to $1.16 per ADR in 2017 (including withholding tax). Given its payout ratio of around 46% in 2016 and 52% in 2017, the company still has room to grow its dividend payments at a decent pace. It has a sustainable rate of dividend growth (roe*payout ratio) of 11.5%, which is quite good. Overall, TSMC stock looks a good buy from an income investor's point of view.

What to expect from TSMC's Q2 2017 earnings?

The company is scheduled to report its Q2 2017 earnings on 13th July. As per the monthly sales data provided by the company, TSMC was able to meet the lower end of its revenue guidance. The second quarter revenue of $7.01 billion (as per monthly sales data) is slightly below analysts' revenue projection of $7.02 billion. Analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $0.43 (same as last year's comparable quarter). The company has also guided for gross margin to come in between 50.5%-52.5% and operating margin to come in between 39%-41%. At their midpoints, both margin figures are lower than what the company had reported in the first quarter of this fiscal year. Investors must look out for the management commentary regarding inventory levels with its customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Kumar Abhishek, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.