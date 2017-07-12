Buy Exxon Mobil For Its Attractive Yield

The oil and gas giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) did not suffer as much as others in the sector during the increased volatility in energy prices when it comes to share price performance. Now that energy prices slowly seem to stabilize, the question is whether Exxon Mobil will see its shares increase in value once more. From the way things currently seem, I definitely believe there is room for this stock to go up, although we must keep the current uncertainty surrounding the supply/demand in mind.

Downward trend financial results

Exxon Mobil's top and bottom lines have suffered tremendously since 2012 with an extra hard decline as a result of the declining energy prices since 2014.

Now that the energy prices seemed to have bottomed last year, Exxon Mobil's results are slowly showing signs of recovery. During the fourth quarter of 2016, for example, the company returned to yoy revenue growth since the second quarter of 2014, right before the sharp decline in oil prices. Although, this was still just a yoy growth of 2%. Since the fourth quarter of 2016, the company made even more progress as it reported that its revenue grew 30% yoy in the first quarter of 2017. This reversal of the trend is expected to continue going forward.

Taking the right steps towards growth

The reversal of financial results is due to the increased energy prices and the way management is developing its business in order to benefit from these increased prices. As a result of a better operating environment, management has decided to step up its production volumes. This is partly done by acquisitions.

On February 22nd, Exxon Mobil completed the InterOil deal for $2.7 billion. The company is now looking to assess optimal development of discovered, undeveloped resources. The other acquisition made during the most recent quarter was that of companies owned by the Bass family, or the Permian Basin properties. This acquisition cost Exxon Mobil $6.2 billion.

Exxon Mobil also signed a sale and purchase agreement with ENI S.p.A. that enables Exxon Mobil to acquire a quarter of indirect interest in the Area 4 block, offshore Mozambique, for $2.8 billion. This area is rich in natural gas. These are just a few of the steps that management is currently undertaking in order to drive its production volumes up in the future in order to benefit from the better energy prices.

Exxon Mobil has made a lot of investments in projects around the world that secure the company’s future income as well. Currently, there are more than 100 projects in development.

These investments are made not just in oil, but in multiple areas.

Exxon does a lot more than merely acquiring assets to assure future success. It also invests in improving its profitability, so it can do well when industry conditions get more difficult. Management also noted that it aims to improve efficiency and increase its supply. This supply increase would be done both by better technology and the earlier mentioned acquisitions and project investments.

Investing in a better future

Another important goal for the company is to mitigate emissions. A few of the ways that management intends to do this is by the storage of carbon. This is done by capturing the carbon after using natural gas to generate electricity. The CO2 is then captured and led to storage.

This results in a much cleaner way of generating electricity despite not using renewables like solar or wind. Exxon’s efforts to make sure it provides cleaner energy could turn into a big positive for the company. The world is increasingly focusing on finding new ways to lower emissions. So it is good to see the company doing its best in contributing to this cause.

Dividend sustainability

What makes Exxon Mobil attractive to investors is mostly the fact that it is a great dividend growth stock that currently sees a dividend yield of 3.8%. The dividend growth is very reliable as the stock has seen its dividends grow annually for the past 35 years.

As mentioned earlier, the top and bottom lines have been hit hard these past few years. Despite this, the company kept increasing its dividend. Because of this, the payout ratio has gone up severely, causing investors to speculate whether the annual dividend growth would be sustainable going forward.

As you can see, it is definitely correct that Exxon Mobil has been struggling in the recent past to pay out its dividends. Also because its FCF has overall been lower than its net income, causing an even higher FCF payout ratio. This, along with very low cash on hand, could make it difficult to sustain annual dividend growth. But as I discussed improving results earlier in this article, I could say the same about Exxon Mobil's ability to pay out its dividend as well. During the most recent quarter, the company managed to generate FCF worth $5.3 billion while its dividend payments were only $3.1 billion. So this means that the company actually had excess FCF of over $2 billion after its dividends.

Balance sheet health

Another reason for concern some investors have cited is the company's worsening balance sheet. Over the past few years, Exxon Mobil has seen its debt increase while it was not able to generate enough cash to offset this growing debt position. As a result, its Debt/Equity ratio has increased, which will lead to higher interest costs.

But with a Debt/Equity ratio of just 0.25, Exxon Mobil does not appear to be in any real danger. The industry average Debt/Equity stands at 0.61. This shows that Exxon Mobil has a superior balance sheet compared to its competitors. At the same time, the company is turning FCF positive after dividends. This trend of generating excess FCF is expected to continue because of the higher energy prices and the company's efforts to expand its business. Therefore, I do not believe that investors should worry too much about Exxon Mobil's debt. There is a much bigger chance that the excess FCF will be used to pay off debt, thus increasing balance sheet health.

Risk

One risk that currently could pose a threat to the share price of Exxon is the uncertainty surrounding the supply/demand of oil. This recently once again caused oil prices to decline. Lower energy prices can keep this stock under pressure. But while the uncertainty remains, OPEC and certain non-OPEC countries have been vocal about doing whatever it takes in their efforts to create a balance.



Conclusion

At current levels, Exxon Mobil might seem to be valued relatively high because of the P/E ratio of 34, but we must not forget that this is an oil & gas giant that will not go down that easy. Investors know that this is a relatively safe stock. On top of that, its earnings are improving, with plenty of growth ahead over the next twelve months due to better prices and a good attempt to increase production. The most important factor for a stock like this is its dividend yield and how sustainable this is. I have already explained that management can easily maintain this dividend going forward with the possibility of increasing its dividend annually. Therefore, I believe that a stock with a dividend yield of 3.8% and improving results should be enough to attract long-term investors to participate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow" for more.