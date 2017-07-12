Broadridge Financial Acquires Spence Johnson For Data Intelligence

The deal represents a widening scope of services that Broadridge wants to offer its clients as it moves up the value chain in the investment management services industry.

Financial technology company Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) has announced the acquisition of data provider Spence Johnson Limited for an undisclosed amount.

Spence Johnson provides data, analytics, and consulting services to the financial asset management industry in Europe, the United States and Asia.

With the acquisition, Broadridge is broadening its offerings to provide asset managers with global market insights and fund flows and appears to be a step by management to ‘move up the value chain’ in the asset management services market.

Target Company

London-based Spence Johnson was founded in 2008 as a data consultancy focused on the institutional asset management business.

Management is headed by CEO Magnus Spence, who co-founded the firm, was previously Director of European Research at Financial Research Corporation.

Below is a brief interview of the CEO on the subject of Defined Contribution investment changes:

The company’s most visible product is called Money in Motion and provides asset managers with analytics on new asset flows, addressable assets, and revenues. It is delivered for 12 institutional market sectors.

Spence Johnson’s clients are a veritable ‘who’s who’ of asset management firms and include the following:

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company provided details on the acquisition price or terms, and Broadridge did not file an 8-K or indicate any change in financial guidance or effect on its financial condition, so the acquisition amount appears to be not material to its financial condition.

Broadridge has acquired Spence Johnson as part of an initiative to expand its capabilities in research and consultancy as an adjunct to its historical focus on investor communications and securities transaction processing for the asset management industry.

While Spence Johnson is a relatively small firm in terms of size, it has an impressive client base. Many of its top tier clients are no doubt clients of the much larger Broadridge, but there will be cross-selling opportunities.

The deal represents Broadridge’s effort to provide its clients with a more ‘holistic global market view enabling identification and analysis of growth opportunities.’

As Broadridge stated in the deal announcement,

Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence solution, which analyzes over 82,000 mutual funds and ETFs globally, will be expanded to include Spence Johnson's Money in Motion product, which tracks over $7 trillion of institutional flows. Bringing together these two market leading solutions on cross border funds and institutional mandates will enable powerful analytics on assets and flows across the asset management industry. The expansion of capabilities in research and consultancy underscores Broadridge's commitment to providing the industry with enhanced data and deeper insights.

As data becomes more central to the investing and allocation functions of asset management firms, the move by Broadridge to further develop its expertise and offerings in the area of data analysis is critical to accessing the more valuable parts of the relationship with asset managers.

Processing transactions and investor communications are certainly the bread and butter of BR’s business, but management is smart to begin moving ‘up the value chain’ to offer more value-add services such as analytics and consultancy.

I view the deal as a definite positive for Broadridge as it seeks to provide a deeper set of capabilities to prospects and its existing customer base.

