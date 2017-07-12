Logitech To Acquire ASTRO Gaming For $85 Million

LOGI plans to use the deal to expand into console gaming and will expand ASTRO's presence internationally after the deal closes.

Logitech has agreed to acquire ASTRO Gaming for $85 million in an all-cash deal.

Quick Take

Consumer electronics manufacturer Logitech (LOGI) has announced an agreement to acquire gaming console gear maker ASTRO Gaming for $85 million in cash.

ASTRO has developed a family of headsets, MixAmps, and accessories for the consumer console gaming and eSports enthusiasts.

Logitech is acquiring ASTRO to expand into console gaming gear and plans to expand ASTRO’s highly-regarded product lines internationally after the deal closes. I view the acquisition as a positive for LOGI and expect revenue and earnings growth in 2018.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based ASTRO Gaming was founded in 2005 and is a separate company from ASTRO Studios, which was co-founded by Brett Lovelady.

ASTRO Studios purportedly ‘helped craft the Xbox 360 in August 2006.'

Management is headed by President Jordan Reiss, who co-founded the firm with Lovelady and was previously Vice President at Timbuk2 Designs.

ASTRO has focused on console-oriented electronics, and makes optimized gear for the Sony (SNE) PS4, Microsoft (MSFT) Xbox and general PC platforms.

The company has raised two rounds of financing, a $2 million round from Fayez Sarofim & Co. and $3.5 million Series B round in 2010 from Triangle Peak Partners, for a total disclosed funding history of $5.5 million.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LOGI will acquire ASTRO for $85 million cash, and the deal is expected to close in early August.

As of Logitech’s March 31, 2017 10-Q filing, the company had $548 million in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $643 million. Those resources, when combined with cash flow from operations [CFFO] in its most recent year of $279 million, indicate the company has ample ability to close the deal without undue financial effects.

As for changes in financial guidance, Logitech said:

In FY 2018, we expect the acquisition of ASTRO to add approximately two points of growth to the top line, and to be slightly dilutive to the bottom line in the first year, as we integrate the business and invest to expand ASTRO internationally.

Since it did not reference GAAP or ‘adjusted’ effects, I assume the guidance is GAAP, since publicly held companies typically issue guidance in GAAP unless otherwise specified.

Logitech is acquiring ASTRO in order to expand into the console gaming market, what it considers an ‘adjacent’ market to its existing gaming electronics offerings.

The company’s Logitech G line of gaming gear is focused on the PC-gaming industry, so the deal represents an expansion into the console market, where ASTRO’s offerings have a history of award-winning products such as the A40 and A50 headsets.

As Logitech’s vice president and general manager of Logitech G, Ujesh Desai, stated in the deal announcement:

ASTRO is the leading player for premium console headsets and is the preferred headset for console eSports athletes. It's a perfect complement to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming and we couldn't be more excited; we love the team, the brand and the products. Together, we want to make game play even more fun for gamers everywhere.

As eSports gaming continues to increase in popularity, Logitech wants to take advantage of ASTRO’s equipment options for that market as well.

Investors seem to like the deal, as the five-day chart for LOGI shows below:

With LOGI’s plans to ‘integrate the business and invest to expand ASTRO internationally,' the deal to acquire ASTRO appears to be a promising one for the company, revenue growth, and future earnings.

