Corus: Earnings Improvement Trend

When I last looked at Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), they were coming off solid Q2 results, which restored my faith that the company can deliver on their acquisition promise. When they first announced their acquisition of Shaw Media back in January 2016, the company stated that it would be immediately accretive to earnings per share [EPS] and free cash flow [FCF]. Although it has taken them longer than initially thought, it appears that the company is starting to deliver on that promise. Last week, Corus released Q3 earnings that surpassed expectations, which is good news for dividend investors.

Q3 Performance

If one reads through Corus' Q3 earnings report and analysis there are plenty of one-time costs associated with the Shaw Media acquisition and their disposal of Pay TV, which makes direct comparisons difficult. Thankfully, the company simplifies the comparison by providing details on a pro forma basis, which excludes costs and revenues associated with both of these transactions. On a pro-forma basis revenues and adjusted EPS were both up 3% YOY and although these are not blowout numbers, they do represent growth in an industry that is under constant threat of cable cutting.

Equally as impressive is the company managed to improve margins across their three segments (television, radio and corporate), which led to overall quarterly segment gross margins improving 400 basis points from 34% to 38%. Finally, the company achieved a significant milestone achieving their targeted net debt ratio of 3.5x. Their success in achieving their long-term target net debt ratio of 3.0-3.5x is reflective of their debt repayments of C$85.6 million over the first three months of their 2017 fiscal year. Their ability to repay debt ahead of schedule is key to their ability to maintain their dividend.

Free Cash Flow

Corus is currently yielding 8.31% and dividend growth investors, myself included, have been monitoring the company's cash flows very closely. In the short term, their FCF growth will be a key factor in determining the sustainability of their dividend. For the three months ended May 2017, FCF grew 21.5% to C$82.527 million and year-to-date [YTD], FCF grew 67.6% to C$212.458 million. As of end of Q3, dividends paid equaled C$105.725 million and their payout ratio as a percentage of FCF is a respectable 49.7%.

However, as detailed in my previous article, there is one important caveat worth repeating as it severely impacts an investors viewpoint of their FCF payout ratio. As it stands, under the terms of the acquisition all shares owned by former Shaw owners are currently receiving their dividends paid in the form of a DRIP as opposed to cash until August 2017 when the lockup period expires. At today's share count and monthly dividend payouts, it means the company would have paid out dividends in the amount of C$232.483 million on current outstanding shares.

(Source: Company Q3 Report)

As a result, over the first 9 months of 2017, dividends would have accounted for 82% of FCF. This may be an oversimplification but it does help account for the flood of shares on, which the company will need to pay dividends once the lockup expires in August.

Continued improvement

Corus is performing well on a number of metrics and they are certainly trending in the right direction as their FCF payout ratio, using the scenario post lockup, has improved each quarter this fiscal year. As a result, I do believe their dividend is well covered and the company appears to remain confident with their ability to maintain their current dividend over the short term as they also declared in-line dividends through October. However, dividend growth investors should still approach an investment in Corus with caution as their current yield of 8.31% is abnormally high and although the payout ratio has improved, dividends still account for a high percentage of FCF. Likewise, the company's 14-year dividend growth streak is now on the line as they only have two months left in, which to raise dividends putting next quarter's and year-end earnings in the spotlight once again.

If you would like to receive updates for any of my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.