The Valuation Of Netflix Makes No Sense To This Fund Manager

source: streamstoday

There was always going to come a time when Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) started to hit against the growth ceiling, and that time appears to be close at hand, as the U.S. market is close to saturation, low barriers to entry provide opportunities for competitors, and Amazon is boosting market share in the important European market. That has caused one fund manager to short the stock, saying the valuation "doesn't make any sense."

As for competition, companies with deep pockets like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Hulu are all boosting their streaming services to increase market share. Netflix is going to struggle to defend its share, let alone grow it.

Hedge fund shorting Netflix

Richard "Trip" Miller of Gullane Capital LLC is no longer convinced Netflix will be able to perform as it has in the past, citing "eventual market saturation in the U.S., low barriers to entry for competitors and a cash burn rate of $1.5 billion a year."

I think he's right. The only question is how long it'll take for this to play out for Netflix. From the first, the business model of Netflix was a week one from a competitive standpoint, as there wasn't a lot it could do to defend its position from companies with a lot of cash.

And as mentioned earlier, domestic saturation was always a problem it faced if it became successful in the U.S., as it has. With tech companies looking for other revenue streams, premium video streaming has become a strong focus. That will attract a lot of consumers to alternative platforms.

For its part, Netflix doesn't consider this as ominous as it appears because it views itself as a complementary service, rather than a direct competitor to those looking to build online TV streaming businesses. If Netflix is right, it does have a legitimate point.

The reality

I'm not so sure it is right though, as evidenced by the drop in subscribers in Europe, while Amazon's streaming service subscriptions are soaring.

Data from Parrot Analysts shows that demand for Amazon Prime Instant Video in Europe has jumped by 57 percent over 2016, while demand for Netflix in the European market has plunged 32 percent. At least in Europe, that somewhat undermines the assertion by Netflix that its status as a complementary service is a moat.

With Netflix bumping up against a ceiling in the U.S. and international growth under pressure, it has to answer where its future growth is going to come from.

It can't simply say, as it has, that the size of the video streaming market will allow all competitors to grow, suggesting it will grow solely because of the demand for streaming video.

I would have agreed with that conclusion a couple of years ago, but it can no longer be taken seriously under current market conditions.

It could be easy to dismiss this thesis because it has been talked about in the past. This time around it's more appropriate - because we are now witnessing the arrival of what was seen, years ago, as an inevitable scenario for Netflix.

Conclusion

Netflix is counting on consumers continuing to consider it a complementary service, which is why it doesn't view increased streaming competition from bundles offered by Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) and others as a real danger to its business model.

It sees those as being attractive to consumers cutting the cord, rather than it being a choice between Netflix and the skinny bundles they offer.

One interesting move that will differentiate it from studios is its foray into original movies. It considers it more productive to produce its own movies, at the cost of about $1 billion in 2017, than to spend it on acquiring rights from movie studios. The obvious purpose is to keep its subscriber churn low, while hopefully attracting new subscribers.

When taking market saturation, increased competition, weakening European market share, and its $1.5 billion in cash burn, I see it only being a matter of time before Netflix comes under immense pressure. At this time that's a minority position among analysts. Most still have a buy rating on the video streaming giant.

What's troubling to me is Netflix has done little to develop alternative revenue streams; it'll live or die on its streaming business as the company is now doing. Whether it'll be this year or next, the time or reckoning is going to come for Netflix, and if it continues to stumble in the international markets, as it has in Europe, that day could come sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.