Valeant: Much More Upside Remains (Part I)

Valeant’s (NYSE:VRX) shares have doubled in recent months, from a low of $8.51 in April to a close of $17.30 on June 30th. They closed at $16.57 on July 11th. At first glance, this appears to be a spectacular recovery for a firm that has been mauled in the media, but this view should be tempered by the facts that shares started 2017 priced at $14.50 and were at $23.10 a year ago. Furthermore, the recent gains for equity investors only represent a 10% gain in Enterprise Value due to Valeant’s high level of debt.

Valeant’s troubles have been well documented, especially in the financial press, as after all, scandals sell. These challenges were genuine, as Valeant’s former business model was clearly unsustainable. But I believe Valeant’s equity is still only in the early stages of a significant recovery because of four reasons. In this first of two articles, I address the first two reasons, where I show (1) how the core business franchises of B&L, Salix, and Dermatology are growing again in aggregate, and (2) how the legacy Valeant business that (rightly) attracted so much controversy is a much smaller part of the business today, and it will absorb most of the Loss of Exclusivities (LOEs) by the end of 2018, paving the way for a return to profit growth for Valeant as a group. In the second article, I will show (3) how the financial leverage that many have been focused on will magnify the recovery in Valeant’s cash flows to equity holders, as it magnified the downside to date, and (4) how Valeant’s current cheap valuation will boost the returns for equity investors even further.

Recovery in the core business

Although Valeant’s former business model was unsustainable – Charlie Munger memorably referred to it is a sewer - it is important to remember that Valeant’s leadership has completely changed since the Philidor scandal broke in 2015. New CEO Joe Papa joined Valeant in May last year, and new CFO Paul Herendeen joined him three months later in August. I have been very impressed by what these two men and their teams at Valeant have achieved over the past 12 months, as it is very difficult to change the direction and momentum of a large and complex firm such as Valeant, especially when you’re starting from the gutter. And, it is even more challenging when the firm is under the media’s spotlight, which makes it harder for employees to concentrate on their day jobs rather than the latest market rumors.

Papa and Herendeen have done an excellent job of diagnosing the issues within each of the three core business franchises and putting plans in place to rectify the problems, stabilize the businesses, and get them on the path to growth again. We have started to see the benefits of these efforts in the reported quarterly numbers, and I believe the firm will continue to strengthen from here.

Bausch & Lomb/International, which is 55% of revenues and 36% of profits, returned to revenue growth last quarter despite a currency headwind. Segment profits grew 8% yoy on a GAAP basis. This growth is especially important, as B&L is Valeant’s most valuable division due to the strength of the underlying business and the growth opportunities that it has. More on this in part II of this article.

Branded Rx is the aggregate of Salix and Dermatology. Although revenue fell 9%, segment profit grew a whopping 27% in Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016. Some of this is undoubtedly catch up from prior challenges, so we should not view this growth as sustainable. But it does indicate more potential from this division. During Q1 Valeant re-organized its sales force, hiring more sales reps for Salix products (mainly Xifaxan) and reducing the sales force for Dermatology products. Many Dermatology products are sold through the distribution deal with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and during the prior 12 months, Valeant has re-negotiated the terms of this agreement to improve profitability. Valeant also hired Bill Humphries to lead the Dermatology division, as part of its changes within the senior leadership team.

The table below uses GAAP data from Valeant’s latest 10-Q filing, and similar previous filings. Note that this is GAAP data, so there is no problem with unsubstantiated adjustments or the veracity of the data. The shaded area shows results for the divisions that will be the future of Valeant. Revenues from Valeant’s core franchises were almost flat year on year as the rate of declines slows, and profits were up 35% over the prior year’s quarter. So much for a dying business!

I expect that Valeant’s core franchises will return to revenue growth in the coming quarters. B&L will reap the benefits of growth in China and India (where Valeant enjoys 30% and 60% market share, respectively) and from its recently re-opened manufacturing facilities that improve production efficiency and lower costs. For Salix, Xifaxan has seen improving prescription trends on the back of the investment in the sales force, and these should continue with the sales force still in ramp-up mode through Q3 and Relistor continuing to perform well. I expect dermatology will see growth from soon-to-be-launched Siliq and from the improved leadership offered by Bill Humphries.

Forecast for Valeant’s core franchises

In the Q4 2016 earnings release, Valeant guided for 2017 underlying revenue growth of 5-7% in B&L and 2-4% for Branded Rx, and for 2018-20 revenue growth to be 4-6% for Bausch & Lomb, and 8-10% for Branded Rx. I am confident Valeant can achieve these forecasts, as Valeant’s new leadership team has shown that it has improved the revenue trajectory of Valeant’s business, increased its profitability, and that it is conservative with its guidance. CFO Paul Herendeen often says that he views guidance as a “commitment”. I have used the mid-point of 2017 guidance and these long-term forecasts as my inputs for the table below, and I have adjusted the 2017 pro forma figures for the Dendreon and iNova divestitures.

In the forecasts, I assumed margin improvements for the B&L and Branded Rx divisions, and lower corporate costs each year from 2018 to 2020. For the margins, B&L earned 33.7% GAAP EBITDA margin in 2015, and this fell to 29.4% in 2016. I believe this lower margin in 2016 will be in part due to the distractions caused by the Philidor scandal and subsequent leadership changes and that Valeant can regain some of this lost ground under the new leadership. Valeant started to deliver on this promise in Q1 this year, with SG&A savings driving leading to a 200bp YoY margin increase (see first table above). It is a similar story for the Branded Rx division, with Q1 2017 margin much higher than in 2016. In addition, higher sales growth following on from investment in the sales force should improve efficiency and margins. For clarity, while my estimates below show strong improvements in business performance, I view them as a conservative base case. Full potential margins are much higher still.

Valeant also has opportunities to improve costs at the central corporate level. Valeant’s acquisition spree under Mike Pearson’s leadership moved very quickly, and I expect that there are opportunities to simplify and optimise the corporate management structure of the various component businesses. Valeant’s divestitures will help in this regard too, as they will allow it to remove a layer of management as it has done recently by consolidating the international businesses under one person, rather than several country heads.

Overall, I expect Valeant’s core business will have flat revenues 2016-18 after allowing for the Dendreon and iNova divestitures. Profits should grow at 5% p.a. during these years on the back of efficiency improvements from the new, more focused, leadership team. From 2019 onward, the core franchises should deliver profit growth of 8-10% p.a., slightly above the rate of revenue growth.

US Diversified business/LOEs

In contrast to the core franchises, the outlook for the US Diversified business remains bleak. It is tracking better than Valeant’s management initial forecast in the 2017 guidance during the Q4 16 conference call, but for many of these products, it is a question of when, not if, they will face much stiffer competition.

During the Q4 16 conference call, CFO Paul Herendeen surprised the market with a forecast for 2017 EBITDA that included a $785mn hit to revenue and $715mn hit to gross profits due to Loss of Exclusivities (“LOEs”) on key products. Most of this was in the US Diversified segment ($655mn revenue, $605mn gross profit). This contributed to lower EBITDA guidance for Valeant as a whole, and the stock tanked: the share price declined from $16.70 to $11.00 in the month after. Some commentators had called out the downgrades as overly conservative, and these skeptics were vindicated during the Q1 earnings call in May, when Valeant upgraded LOE guidance by $110mn, and this helped to offset the impact of the $70mn expected profit lost by selling CeraVe.

In the forecasts below, I have assumed another reduction in LOE impact ($50mn favourable on revenue, $40mn on profit) at the upcoming Q2 earnings, as I believe Valeant’s management was “kitchen-sinking” the earlier guidance to create headroom to offset planned divestitures. However, this upgrade will be offset by more headwinds in 2018 as these LOEs work their way through the system. For the non-LOE part of the division, I have assumed an annual 8% decline in revenues in line with guidance and slight margin compression. My forecasts are:

These forecasts show the profit declines from the division moderating from -34% in 2017 to -14% in 2018, and -11% in 2019. However, it is important to focus on the dollar-based headwind as much as the percentage headwind, as Diversified is becoming a much smaller part of Valeant’s overall business, and so it is less of a drag on group profits. The dollar-based headwind is $520mn, $171mn, and $120mn in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. The smaller headwind beyond 2018 means that Valeant’s overall profit growth rate is much closer to that of the core franchises than it will be in 2017.

Overall forecasts and conclusion

The table below shows my combined forecasts for Valeant’s business through 2020.

I expect Valeant’s new leadership team will continue to drive improvement in its underlying core franchises and that we will see its efforts reflected in improved operating results in the coming quarters. I also expect that this improved performance and the conservative nature of Valeant’s prior guidance will allow Valeant to deliver ~$3.7bn in EBITDA for both 2017 and 2018, in line with guidance despite selling the Dendreon and iNova assets. Valeant should then return to 4-7% EBITDA growth in 2019 and 2020, delivering $3.8bn in EBITDA in 2019 and $4.1bn in 2020.

Downside risks: how might I be wrong?

The greatest uncertainty in Valeant’s future share price performance is that of its underlying business. If I’m right that EBITDA will improve back to $4.0bn by 2020, then I expect most investors would agree that Valeant is a very attractive investment at the current price levels. However, if the turnaround doesn’t materialise and EBITDA stays at $3.4-3.5bn after the iNova divestiture, then Valeant’s share price would rise much more slowly, if at all. And, if EBITDA were to fall to $3.2bn or lower, then financial leverage would work against Valeant, and the share price would likely collapse.

Bausch & Lomb is a very strong business with protective moats built on both brand strength and intellectual property expertise. Given this, I’m confident B&L will meet my forecasts above. However, I am less confident in the performance of the Branded Rx and Diversified divisions, as new competitor drugs can be approved by the FDA and/or new information can come to light that undermines the usefulness of Valeant’s drugs relative to the drugs of competitors. This greater uncertainty is why drug firms tend to trade at lower valuation multiples than medical technology firms such as Bausch & Lomb. Such concerns could materialise with alternatives to drugs such as Xifaxan, and if it were to do so (I have no information that it might), then this would present a material risk to Valeant’s performance. Similarly, if new drugs such as Siliq prove to be an Addyi-style flop, then that will undermine some of Valeant’s growth prospects and will make it harder for the firm to get back to $4.0bn in EBITDA.

For me, the key markers of Valeant’s success and of my expected scenario playing out are Valeant’s upcoming earnings releases. I expect to hear good news on August 8th when Q2 earnings are announced and, again, three months later with the Q3 earnings announcement.

Upside potential: what may boost performance even more?

My forecasts above are my base case, which is slightly on the conservative side. Not Paul Herendeen style conservative…but still conservative. This leaves plenty of upside. For me, that upside is most likely to come from the performance of Xifaxan or Siliq.

Xifaxan was performing very well during 2014 and 2015, but 2016 was a down year due in part to the turmoil surrounding Valeant and in part to a lack of investment in the sales force. Valeant hired an additional 250 sales reps earlier this year, and CFO Paul Herendeen stated that they’re still in ramp up mode and he expects them to fully up and running from September onwards (six months after getting underway). We should continue to see improved performance from the sales force for the next four quarters at least, in addition to IBS-D market growth and likely some moderate pricing increases in January 2018. These effects are compounding, so if the new sales force delivers close to its potential, there is material upside to my current forecasts.

Siliq (brodamulab) is a controversial drug. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) originally developed the compound but walked away in 2015 after reports of patient suicides. Siliq will have a black box warning label to this effect. Valeant now gets 50% of the profits, with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) taking the other 50%. My forecasts above assume a very modest build for Siliq from launch in the coming months, in line with management’s guidance of $100mn in revenue in 2018. But Siliq has higher efficacy than competitor products, and psoriasis is a $5bn+ market. I believe there is a good chance that Siliq is more successful than my forecasts currently imply, which would boost EBITDA above my forecasts. Furthermore, Valeant has two additional compounds in development, IDP-118 and IDP-122, and they own 100% of the potential profits from these formulations. If they’re approved (decisions in H2 2017) and successful, then Valeant could capture even more of the psoriasis market. Such success is impossible to forecast with any accuracy, which is why I have not included it in my forecasts above. However, to access an order of magnitude, if Valeant captured 20% this market, it generates c~$1bn in revenue and ~$500mn EBITDA, at least half of which would accrue to Valeant, depending on which formulations drove sales. This is of course uncertain, as the formulations have not been approved yet, but I include it here to show some of the upside potential there is to my forecasts above.





More information on its way

In part II of these articles on Valeant, I will discuss how I expect this improved growth profile will impact Valeant’s share price as the prospect of bankruptcy recedes further from investors' minds.

