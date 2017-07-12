Deutsche Bank Vs. Commerzbank: Cerberus Capital Got It Right

Commerzbank would fit perfectly into Cerberus Capital’s investment strategy, and its risk/reward is still more attractive than Deutsche Bank’s one.

Last Friday, Bloomberg reported that Cerberus Capital, one of the largest U.S. private equity funds, is considering buying a minority stake in Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) (OTCPK:CRZBF) on the market. According to Bloomberg, the fund seeks to add investments in European banks.

Cerberus Capital currently manages over $30bn of assets and focuses primarily on distressed securities and assets.

Since our inception over 20 years ago, we have maintained a detail-oriented approach toward deep-value and distressed investing. Our distressed investments team is one of the largest and most respected in the industry, consisting of specialists with an average tenure of more than ten years at Cerberus. Through investments in distressed debt and equity, we provide liquidity to parties seeking to exit troubled situations. Across the distressed investment portfolio, our team brings flexibility and innovation to the restructuring process, working closely with sellers, management, teams and business owners to craft solutions that deliver success.

Commerzbank or Deutsche Bank?

Although the Cerberus's plan is still in its early stages, the news is clearly unexpected and should be a huge positive for the whole European banking sector. Notably, several analysts have suggested that Deutsche Bank (DB) might be a better option for Cerberus Capital, given that Deutsche is widely viewed as a restructuring/distressed story. It is also worth mentioning that DB’s ADR (American Depositary Receipts) program is more liquid than Commerzbank’s one. However, we believe Commerzbank would fit perfectly into Cerberus Capital’s investment strategy. In fact, Commerzbank’s risk/reward is still more attractive than DB’s one.

As our regular readers know, a little more than year ago, we said that Commerzbank on the long side and Deutsche Bank on the short side looked like a very attractive pairs trade opportunity. For starters, a pairs trade is a market neutral trading strategy that matches a long position with a short position in a pair of highly-correlated stocks. Our view was based on the fact that market valuation levels did not reflect major structural differences between two German banks. Since that, Commerzbank has outperformed Deutsche Bank by 47%.

Source: Bloomberg

In our view, understanding structural differences between two highly-correlated stocks is where significant alpha can be generated. Importantly, fundamentals-based pair trades, like this one, are among the most widely used hedge fund strategies.

Still prefer Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s risk/reward is still more attractive than DB’s one. As a reminder, European sovereign yields recently got a decent boost from hawkish statements made by the ECB (European Central Bank) President at a banking conference. While higher bond yields should be a tailwind for both German banks, Commerzbank is better positioned for a rising interest rate environment, given its excess deposit base.

Secondly, while Deutsche’s equity raise has helped strengthen the bank's balance sheet, its pro forma leverage ratio of 4% is still below the management's target of 4.5%. As such, DB’s leverage ratio remains a constraint on its revenue growth. By contrast, Commerzbank’s leverage ratio came in at a very respectable 4.6% in Q117. Importantly, Commerzbank's CET1 ratio of 12.5% is already above its 2019 regulatory requirements.

Thirdly, due to its restructuring activities, Deutsche Bank continues losing market share even in its key area of expertise, the FICC segment.

Source: Bloomberg

We believe it will be very difficult for the bank to win back market share lost to its stronger competitors in the last year. In contrast to DB, Commerzbank has made significant progress in its restructuring program, and the company is well on track to meet its RoE targets.

Finally, Deutsche Bank faces significant RWA (risk-weighted assets) inflation risks from the so-called Basel IV standards. DB has a higher share of market risk as part of its RWA compared to other European investment banks. In addition, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, Deutsche Bank still needs to settle several litigation cases, including U.S. probes on the 'sanctions trades' and Russia mirror trades, ISDAfix, metals, and SSA bonds.

Source: Bloomberg

By contrast, Commerzbank has already settled its major litigation case with U.S. regulators, and we do not expect any costly settlements going forward.

Valuation

Due to its stellar performance, Commerzbank is currently trading above the sector's regression line. However, its absolute valuation levels are still very low - the stock is trading at just 0.53x tangible book value. Moreover, as noted, the bank is well on track to meet its RoTE target of 6%. In addition, rising German bond yields should significantly improve the bank’s profitability levels. That should drive the multiple re-rating.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Bottom line

While the pairs trade with Commerzbank on the long side and Deutsche Bank on the short side looks less appealing now than a year ago, we still think CBK’s risk/reward is still more attractive than DB’s one. CBK would fit perfectly into Cerberus Capital’s investment strategy, and the deal would be a big positive for the whole European banking sector.

