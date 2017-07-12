Snap Shorts Robbed By Broker Commission

We still believe in the long-term merits of Snap Inc. and expect risk/reward to favor bulls once the stock price troughs.

Hence, we’re taking a contrarian stance, and view the impending sell-off as an opportunity to buy at a steep discount.

Day traders can find a narrow window to earn quick profits, though it becomes more difficult the longer the trade drags on.

However, the scope of gains from selling short are limited if we add broker margins.

With recent moves in Snap’s (SNAP) stock price, we’ve re-examined the charts, and it’s still unclear whether the short thesis carries enough merit (due mostly) because of margin expense. The stock is likely trending lower, but actual investment returns diminish if the stock gets choppy. Therefore, this trade is reliant on timing, and closing the trade prior to September seems like the best way to manage a short position.

That being the case, we think there’s an opportunity to buy shares at a pretty steep discount here, assuming Snap Inc. can turn the tides on q/q DAU trends and is able to attract a more diverse installed base both demographically and geographically.

The silver lining in all of this? The risk/reward tends to favor long-term investors once pricing falls below $15.

The brokers make the most from the Snap trade

The stock is trending lower, but mostly because big block holders may decide to unload SNAP shares following lock-up expiration. While we find efforts on improving the product experience to be noteworthy, and expectations of revenue growth more realistic following prior quarter earnings, we also acknowledge that the stock enters choppier territory following its recent move below $17.

The stock fell on the Tuesday session, with a solid red candle to indicate we’re not trading above $17 for a while longer. As I had mentioned in my prior interview on Cheddar TV, the stock likely hits $15 soon, and we’re awfully close.

Clearly, we thought about the long-term consequences of owning Snap Inc. shares, but with the stock performing so poorly, we’re not looking to adjust our stance until we find a price level where the stock can rally from. Staying on the sidelines seems most practical currently. The most skilled day trader would need to time the trade to perfection to make actual returns.

Investors are paying a massive premium to sell short Snap Inc. currently, with the New York Times recently reporting that the annualized margin expense for shorting Snap Inc. is currently approximately 70% to 80%. So, it’s not a long-term short position by any means, with brokerage slippage taking a decent chunk out of returns.

The most realistic scenario: Snap’s stock price trends lower, but over a multi-month time frame. Though, investors would anticipate that the stock price will drop abruptly, thus the margin expense is inconsequential. But when computing the margin expense of the trade from the current cost basis, it becomes difficult to earn a profit if the trade duration stretches past September.

If the stock price breaks below $10.00 by the beginning of August, the net realized return is approximately 25%. It gets better though, if, for example, we witness a prolonged downtrend in the stock chart with choppiness through earnings season, this trade could potentially earn a net negative realized return (depending on timing), or 4.35% in the second week of October (three-month duration), which is why we’re not eager to jump on this specific side of the trade, either.

In fact, for all we know, Snap Inc. may have an expectation surprise that lifts the share price following the earnings report, whereas the share lock-up expiration puts downward pressure on the stock price concurrently. In that potential scenario, we’re seeing a heightened possibility of the share price regressing slowly via scheduled insider sales with the intermediate charts likely choppy rather than a smooth drop.

Given the “guaranteed” winning plays we’ve seen this past year, and how quickly a specific position can get overcrowded, we’re not eager to jump on the bearish side of the trade. We still think the long-term merits of the social app, multi-year earnings ramp, efforts to innovate have differentiated the stock in comparison to other IPOs.

Though we acknowledge the risk of getting in too early, we’re rapidly approaching the trough on the charts. This is where the long-term investor can secure the best possible cost basis without incurring added brokerage expense, and ride out the longer-term multiyear trend in the stock price.

Therefore, if the multiyear long thesis pans out, then every near-term drop should be viewed as an opportunity. However, stock traders can play both sides of the trade; it’s just more difficult to earn profits if duration exceeds 90 days.

Final thoughts

We continue to reiterate our “Top Internet Idea” designation on Snap Inc., as we anticipate share lock-up to diminish the risk from the perspective of long-only investors and would add positive sentiment upon realizing that the scope of insider sales may be more limited than initially anticipated.

Therefore, it’s better to trade against the broader thesis, as the contrarian thesis has outsized risk/reward relative to the near-term short trade, which is highly contingent on near-term timing.

Though we acknowledge that there’s merit to shorting the stock, we think there are enough scenarios that could derail the bearish thesis over the next 60 days. As such, we continue to maintain our long-term target price of $58, though it may take longer to actualize. Snap’s path upwards looks as exciting as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) back in 2012, where the share price cratered to $7-$8 (split adjusted) before running higher on news, i.e., announced deals with Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Carl Icahn involvement, and international expansion. The stock is now worth 15x as much (if not more).

Therefore, we think there are legs to the long-term charts, though we acknowledge that the scope of gains is highly contingent on buying at a great cost basis. In this specific case, we’re looking forward to that inevitable “trough” in valuation where everyone should have bought the stock regardless of how idiotic the app may seem, or how bloated the price multiple seems.

