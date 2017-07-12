Intel's Ho-Hum Strategy And Why It's Not Generating Any Returns

Intel formalizes launch of Purley Platform

Just yesterday, Intel (INTC) announced its new platform via a more in-depth presentation that’s inclusive of performance claims driven primarily by platform-specific advances as opposed to chip-level improvements. Though we’re somewhat optimistic on platform level advances, we’re not certain whether it’s price competitive when compared to Nvidia’s (NVDA) CUDA platform, or AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) HPC specific hardware.

Intel’s stranded between good and great. It’s a mixed bag, because the advantages apply to more conventional workloads and is more software specific and dependent on specific developer kits, though the refresh of memory, storage network interconnects creates a solid x factor. It’s also worth noting that interconnects, memory and storage are in a bull market, but the scope of financial upside when pertaining to Intel is limited due to its joint venture with Micron (MU) and competition from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Western Digital (WDC).

Furthermore, the platform specific advantages aren’t enough to deter a server OEM from buying interconnects, GPUs, storage and memory from other vendors. There’s some meaningful competition in these other segments. Enterprise storage is still somewhat of a commodity with solid HDD presence, whereas enterprise SSDs are getting more adoption, but with market share modestly improving due to Toshiba’s diminished presence in the segment.

3D Crosspoint isn’t really storage, nor does it provide as much speed as conventional memory sticks. In other words, a hybrid storage/memory product has the sort of niche appeal you’d find in other markets like BEV (battery electric vehicles). A niche product tends to perform about as well as other niche products in other big markets do. So, we’re not sold on the hype, though the technical advances were still meaningful.

It’s nice that Intel is putting up a fight in the AI segment. It helps support our claim that Intel can at least maintain somewhat of a presence until they figure things out. But we’re still witnessing Intel’s management transition from market dominance to building walled off territory in certain workload segments.

It’s more like WW1 trench warfare as opposed to a Normandy landing with its latest round of announcements.

From what we could understand so far, we believe that the performance enhancements via Purley are a net positive for shareholders, though we think the progression toward advanced security, memory bandwidth, and PCIE lane ports should/could have been done sooner.

We think recent efforts to position more aggressively in the datacenter segment while noteworthy fell short mainly due to lack of meaningful advancements in Xeon architecture for both Server CPUs and Accelerators.

Hence, the lack of stock price movement following the announcement. Traders aren’t actively participating much in the Intel trade anymore, and it’s likely a core holding for many long-only ETFs and various mutual funds.

It trades like a boring blue-chip stock should, which basically means moving sideways on charts with few meaningful blips to drive the share price in any sort of direction.

The lack of direction in the stock reflects the quality of the business right now.

Over the past couple years, investors have tuned out from generational refresh, but mostly as a function of diminished conviction in Intel’s overall product roadmap in comparison to competition and heightened cost to reach more advanced nodes.

Therefore, Intel needed this event to be a big winner, though it was mostly shrugged off by various members of tech media as just another Intel “announcement.”

So, there’s obviously a perception issue, but then there’s also the diminished excitement from future events because investors are conditioned to believe that money spent on R&D isn’t likely to produce much in the way of shareholder returns in the next couple years.

Intel’s Achille’s heel is its lack of exciting new products and the dependence on delaying certain products in favor of others. They haven’t communicated a strategy that paves a very realistic growth narrative, hence stock returns have not materialized.

Final thoughts

We’re years away from an epiphany moment where we can wager a reasonable bet on Intel’s future, and it’s why we’ve been avoiding the stock. There’s a lack of excitement, the air has been sucked out of the room, and investors are patiently waiting in stasis until something finally moves the needle.

We haven’t found a needle moving moment worth relying upon, and until we reach that inflection point we maintain our negative stance on the stock. The best-case scenario is market neutral returns, but an emerging scenario of declining market share and difficulty with sustaining a modest growth ramp could send shares lower before anyone feels reprieved from cashing in on dividends while waiting it out for a while.

We maintain our sell rating on Intel.

