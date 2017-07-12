No Need To Bother With General Electric

I’ve been an outspoken critic of General Electric’s (GE) strategy of divesting Capital and using the proceeds to fund buybacks and industrial business purchases. There are many reasons I’ve outlined before, but another one that I haven’t yet touched on is GE’s free cash flow. Like any other company that needs cash to pay dividends, buy back stock, fund acquisitions, etc., GE’s FCF matters. Unfortunately for shareholders, it hasn’t gone all that well since the transition into a pure industrial company, and in this article, I’ll attempt to quantify what it means for shareholders.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for the exercise.

We’ll begin by taking a look at GE’s FCF and revenue for the past five years to get a baseline for where it’s come from.

We can see that GE’s FCF was just over $15B in 2012 and 2013 before spiking to better than $20B in 2014. Those numbers are enormous, but for GE shareholders, those days have come and gone. We see 2015 at $12.6B and last year, GE managed a -$7.4B. That’s really quite awful, and I’m not sure a lot of people realize that GE’s FCF has been negative for each of the last five quarters. What happened to the powerful industrial machine that GE was supposed to become when it shed Capital? FCF is hugely important, and it doesn’t matter what earnings look like if you have no cash, and right now, GE is burning through cash like it is going out of style.

To be fair, GE has been producing cash during this period to pay down debt as well as buy back stock through its divestitures, so it isn’t like it is running out of cash. The point I’m trying to make is that GE’s operating activities – the ones that really matter – are burning through cash. GE’s margins – and thus, its FCF generation – were supposed to move higher as it became a pure industrial. But that simply hasn’t played out, and regardless of how bullish you are, you cannot dispute that as fact. The negative FCF number from last year has continued into 2017, and shareholders would certainly do well to monitor FCF levels throughout the rest of 2017 to see if GE can right the ship. Given its reliance upon paying the dividend and buying back stock, GE needs cash. It cannot rely upon divestitures because those will run out at some point and it needs the industrial business to actually produce some cash.

The following chart shows just how far GE has fallen in terms of FCF productivity in the past couple of years.

GE’s FCF margins had been pretty steady around 10% (except for the spike in 2014) but in 2016, that number was -6%. That means that for every dollar of revenue GE produced, it burned through six cents of cash. That’s a ~16% unfavorable swing in FCF margin, and while bulls will surely dismiss it as temporary, is it? Is GE’s now-constant reshuffling of industrial businesses going to stop and actually produce some sort of steady-state where it returns to meaningful FCF generation? I don’t doubt that GE can get back to positive FCF, but I do wonder how long it will take – it isn’t even close yet – and what it will look like when it does. As I said, GE is still in the process of remaking its business mix and balance sheet so it isn’t going to run out of cash. However, it will eventually become stretched in terms of buying back stock and paying dividends if it doesn’t find a way to have its industrial business turn higher from a FCF perspective. GE can always borrow to pay for dividends and buybacks, but doing so not only increases the cost of both but reduces flexibility for future financing needs. In other words, while it is a solution, it isn’t a good one.

The implications are directly upon the dividend and buyback for GE, both of which are enormously important. Obviously, the buyback has taken center stage in the past couple of years as Capital proceeds have largely been used to buy down the float. The amount of money GE has spent on buybacks since the Capital divestitures began is completely unsustainable but going forward, there is no doubt management would like to continue at least a few billion dollars in buybacks each year, but it cannot do that for very long with highly negative FCF rates.

The same goes for the dividend; how can GE continue to pay shareholders if it is burning through cash? Obviously the dividend is more than safe, but having negative or low FCF rates will keep a lid on further increases. After all, large, mature companies that pay dividends are often judged on how quickly they give shareholders raises, but without FCF, those raises are difficult and/or expensive because the money has to come from a financing source other than the business’ operations.

I’m not trying to sound overly negative here, but this is yet more evidence that GE’s industrial shift isn’t working. That doesn’t mean it cannot work, but up until now, evidence continues to pile up that GE was better off with Capital. If you’re long, these FCF numbers should alarm you because as I’ve mentioned, FCF is critical to shareholder returns. And since this stock doesn’t move much, the buyback and dividend are critical pieces to the total return puzzle. Without FCF, those things become more and more difficult to do over time. GE can surely right the ship but what will it look like when it does? I don’t see any reason to endure the transformation when there are plenty of other large cap stocks out there with strong FCF and reliable dividend increases that don’t rely upon financial engineering. GE’s dividend growth going forward is likely to suffer as a result of weakening FCF, and that’s not something shareholders have to tolerate with so many other good options out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.