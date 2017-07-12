Bank Of America Shareholders About To Be Diluted By Insider Warren Buffett

Word is out on the Street that Warren Buffett will be converting his $5B of 6% preferred shares to common stock once Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) makes good on their announcement of increasing the dividend to $.48 cents a share on the upcoming conference call this month.

What does this big news mean for shareholders?

Warren Buffett is now the largest holder of Bank of America common stock.

The company will dilute shareholders by 700M shares once the Oracle of Omaha makes the transition, which in my opinion is a huge dilution by any standard.

Bank of America has bought back nearly 700M shares of common stock over the last few years which will now be added back into the share count leaving investors where they were in late 2013.

Click on the graph below to see the running share count for Bank Of America.

Source ycharts.com

One can see that once Warren Buffett converts his preferred shares to common, the share count will rise by 700M, virtually unwinding the last several years of diligent buybacks.

One unknown is how many shares were repurchased this last quarter - the earnings report will sort that out soon enough.

Will Mr. Buffett take some profits?

That is a good question one has to ask at this point and investors should be wary of piling in at this price when the Buffett effect is in place. I continue to like Bank of America and believe the bottom is likely in at the $21.77 level. However, Buffett may take some profits at this point as he may not want to be the largest shareholder in both Bank of America and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

It is totally reasonable to assume that he may unload 200M shares and keep an even 500M shares of the company. Every great investor takes profits and Mr. Buffett has a hefty profit on his investment.

Why I sold the recent pop to $25

It is no secret to anyone following my articles that I have been very bullish on Bank of America. I have been trading the drops and selling the rips over the last few months.

I recently bought shares from the low $23 range down to $22.25 and sold on the news of Buffett doing the conversion. I am not a fan of diluting shareholders. In my opinion, Bank of America is solid and I love the company and the banking sector on weakness. However, I do believe that there will be at least one more good buying opportunity in the stock before year-end.

People buy and sell stocks for many reasons. Some buy for the trade, others for the long term, others are forced to sell because of margin calls. I am a trader, so I traded out for a nice quick profit.

Here is a look at a 60 minute chart going back to March.

While I remain positive on Bank of America, the news that the Fed will be reducing their balance sheet and the hype over Buffett being the largest shareholder gives me reason to believe that the market will test investors' guts at least one more time before the move into the $30s takes place. I am a buyer back at the $22.50 level.

Conclusion

Bank of America will be facing a large share dilution with Warren Buffett converting his $5B of preferred shares to 700M shares of common stock.

The trend has changed to positive for banks with rising rates offering a better spread and potential for growing profits.

I like Bank of America on a retest of recent lows after Buffett does his conversion and the market digests the news of the actual dilution. Investors will want to pay close attention to the company's share buyback in the recent quarter.

At the moment, I prefer Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) as I feel the stock has pulled back to the sweet buy spot, offering investors an opportunity for a 15% to 20% gain in the next 45 to 60 days. I have been buying the $3.45 level the last several sessions.

As always, do your own research and always have an exit strategy before making an investment decision. It will help keep you grounded in times of volatility.

Side Note: I apologize to my readers for being AWOL as I have been on an extended vacation and moving to a new residence. I will be launching a premium service in the next week sharing my views along with my entry and exit points on select stocks. I hope to see you there.