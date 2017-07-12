Scientific Games Acquires Red7Mobile For Gaming Middleware And Apps

The deal promises to provide SGMS with the capabilities to expand its efforts into growing digital real money betting markets worldwide.

Scientific Games International (SGMS) has announced the acquisition of Red7Mobile for an undisclosed amount.

Red7Mobile has developed expertise in connecting sports betting apps with data sources and in developing mobile sports betting applications.

SGMS stands to gain by focusing its efforts on the continued growth prospects of the digital, real-money betting industry.

Target Company

Bristol, UK-based Red7Mobile was founded in 2011 as a developer of mobile betting and gaming apps for Apple (AAPL) iOS, Google (GOOG) Android and web HTML5 platforms.

Management is headed by CEO Matt Hatch, who founded Red7 and was previously director at Forward Loop, a mobile technology consultancy and Managing Director at Mubaloo Limited, a mobile app development agency.

Below is a brief sample video of a Red7 sports betting integration:

(Source: Red7Mobile)

Over its history, Red7 has developed a significant partner base for games, platforms, sports, and feed providers that also includes acquirer Scientific Games.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and SGMS did not file an 8-K for the transaction.

Additional SGMS did not provide any changes to financial guidance as a result of the deal, so it appears the transaction was not material to its financial condition.

With a current market capitalization of $2.3 billion, the SGMS deal for Red7 was likely under $20 million in total consideration.

Scientific Games is acquiring Red7 for a number of capabilities:

Desktop casino, slot, and table game titles

Mobile sports app titles

Sports betting middleware that connects data sources to applications

As SGMS Chief Executive – Interactive Barry Cottle stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Red7 and its highly creative, talented team is a very positive development in SG Interactive's growth story. Red7's portfolio of innovative games augments our entertaining game content and industry-leading intellectual property. We're also excited about their sports betting apps, which include a host of robust features that add excitement to the sports betting experience.

Post deal-close, SGMS plans to merge Red7’s content into its game library and expand its ‘UK retail and digital portfolio and be able to deliver even more compelling game content for the global digital Real Money Gaming business.’

Some estimates put the global digital gambling industry potential at $100 billion in 2017, and if true, the move by SGMS could present it with a significant opportunity.

The UK and Australia are popular for real-currency digital gambling, with one report indicating that in Britain, ‘45% of people over the age of 18 will gamble within a four-week time frame.’

The report goes on to state that in 2015, more than GBP 12.6 billion was spent on gambling in the UK.

With SGMS’s business historically focused on gaming machines, lottery games and loyalty rewards products, the acquisition of Red7 will enable it to diversify its offerings more forcefully into the online space, especially in the data feed provisioning and mobile app development areas.

The stock market views the deal favorably, as it has pushed SGMS stock up since the deal announcement on July 10.

(Source: SeekingAlpha)

I view the deal as a medium-term positive for SGMS as it works to integrate Red7 in the next 9 – 12 months and continue a push into digital and mobile betting growth opportunities.

