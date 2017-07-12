Expedia: No. 2 In Its Sector Does Not Offer Shareholders The Necessary Margin Of Safety

Introduction

While Expedia (EXPE) currently is the number two company in its sector, it is not happy to settle for second place. Expedia’s management certainly deserves a lot of credit for growing its revenues aggressively through its portfolio of companies, with its HomeAway business decidedly taking on Airbnb’s business model.

The article that follows contains recent business highlights, financials and a balance sheet appraisal, followed by valuation work and finishes by discussing its investment risks.

Recent Business Highlights

Expedia got off to a great start in 2017 Q1, its revenue was up 15% and its EBITDA did particularly well and was up 18% YoY. Its Core OTA segment, which consists of a variety of brands, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliates and other, accounts for roughly 75% of consolidated revenue as of 2017 Q1 and was up by 10% YoY. However, the segment which really stood out in Expedia's results was its recently acquired (December 2015) HomeAway business which was up 30% YoY.

In spite of its HomeAway business generating less than 10% of its consolidated revenue, management has invested great hopes that this business will be able to encroach on Airbnb's market share. Expedia continues investing in its HomeAway business to ensure that homeowners and property managers find the platform seamless and efficient. However, management is not resting as it continues to seek out top-tier products and managerial talent so that all users on its platform find it a rewarding experience.

Its Egencia segment, which offers managed travel services to corporate customers worldwide, accounted for just over 10% of consolidated revenue as of the end of fiscal 2014. However, by the end of 2017 Q1, this business had significantly underperformed Expedia's Core segment and accounted for less than 6% of Expedia's consolidated revenue. However, Expedia's management's drive and passion delivered resounding EBITDA growth in the quarter of 76% YoY to $27 million.

Expedia's most recent quarterly results (2017 Q1) confirmed a trend which has transpired through the industry and that is to adopt a strategy where Online Travel Agencies increase their marketing spend in an effort to better match their increased bookable listing supply with further demand. Expedia, just like its biggest competitor Priceline (PCLN), is investing in strengthening its brand not only online but offline also. Expedia, in particular, saw a 25% increase in its direct selling and marketing expenses YoY, which was allocated to traffic generation costs from search engines and internet portals as well as to television. While Priceline, on the other hand, chooses to invest significantly more online via search engine keyword purchases and referrals from meta-search and travel research websites. Reinforcing this view is Priceline's CFO, Danial Finnegan, who commented on Priceline's most recent earnings call that it had seen advertising as a source of margin pressure throughout its peer group.

Financials

Expedia's financials have a history of being highly volatile, as its EPS number went from $3 in fiscal 2014, to $5.70 a year later and then back to $1.8 by the end of fiscal 2016. This volatility makes the business difficult to forecast with a greater margin of safety required from enterprising investors before committing funds.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

When comparing Expedia's relative pricing to itself, it appears that there is little to no margin of safety as it trades in line with its 5-year trailing average, both on a P/S ratios and a P/Cash Flow ratio, frequently implying that it already trades very close to its fair value. However, when compared with its peer group, it appears that there could be a discount in its pricing. However, I remain unconvinced that this is actually the case with findings that echoed this in my DCF analysis below.

DCF Analysis

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with $812 million of FCF (normalized for the last three fiscal years), with 10% growth over the next five years (which is high compared with most companies) before leveling off at 5% (which is I consider to be modest and a sensible growth rate for Expedia). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10%, which is a standard equity discount rate and realistic for a company with some financial flexibility as well as net debt position of $0.6 billion.

This brings the DCF to approximately $20 billion, which is near to what it currently trades for, reinforcing my conclusion above in the relative pricing section.

Investment Risks

EXPE is currently priced as if it has very few competitors and that its market share is stable, as if it has some kind of competitive advantage, which, sadly, is very far from the truth. The number of online competitors reaching for the same global marketplace is increasing at a fast pace, both large and small. And some of its smaller competitors are not only some unknown and inexperienced companies; for instance, Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hotel Ads platform while still in very embryonic stages certainly has the resources should it wish to encroach on Expedia's market. Google is a global trustworthy brand with unrivaled search and meta-search capabilities. The very same meta-search capabilities which Expedia relies on to collect and display related links to property rentals depending on consumers' desired criteria.

Another obvious risk comes from its main competitor Priceline. As consumers demand bookable supply, in particular during peak seasons, it's reasonable to suspect that Priceline's larger supply could offer it a small competitive advantage over Expedia. Expedia finished fiscal 2016 with 269 million room nights whereas the Priceline Group finished fiscal 2016 with 557 million, more than double the amount Expedia's. Obviously, Priceline is not solely relying on greater supply for its competitive advantage, it is also doing a terrific job, demonstrated by its continuous improvements in innovation and creativity which should not be taken lightly. While the Online Travel Agency sector is not a winner-takes-all sector, one should not assume that Priceline will not strive to win a greater percentage of international market share from Expedia.

Conclusion

EXPE is priced very roughly at fair value. I could argue that it might actually be slightly overpriced, as its financials are very volatile and investors should demand great protection with a higher discount rate. Having compared Priceline’s business model, I found that one to be far superior and more robust with better margins, although Expedia is not priced materially cheaper to reflect its number two position in its industry.

Additionally, while Expedia does offer a dividend whereas Priceline does not, the dividend offers such a small yield that Expedia should just scrap it altogether and use that capital to invest in its business. The opportunity facing its HomeAway business, in particular, is very significant, but management must be quick and effective to truly capitalize on it.

