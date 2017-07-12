Should You Buy Ulta Beauty On The Dip?

The time has come to start a position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). While valuations in the S & P 500 continue to consolidate at high levels, Ulta has provided investors with a very attractive entry point. As many investors and the Street are having retail related fears from the poor performance of names like Macy’s (NYSE:M), GNC (NYSE:GNC) and J.C. Penney Company Inc., (NYSE:JCP) Ulta continues to shine. While growth has stagnated in most of the retail sector, Ulta has been able to grow its retail business at a very impressive clip. ULTA has opened approximately 100 new stores in each of the last 4 years, and actually increased the growth rate of those stores from 7.9% in 2013 to 15.8% in 2016. So although they have been competing against online retailers in a very fragmented industry for some time, Ulta has continued to grow its top line impressively. They have done this by continuing to add the brands women want and by offering all beauty services in one location. They are now adding MAC in 2017 - one of the most popular brands among the millennial group. It is also important to keep in mind that they have a planned expansion up to 1700 stores giving Ulta many years of retail runway in the United States alone. Ulta June William Blair Presentation slides demonstrate the excellent track record in sales, EPS and comparable sales growth.

Much of the recent bear thesis that has been trying to make sense of the June/July 20+% pullback relies on a perceived Amazon effect coming soon to ULTA. In June, Deutsche Bank analyst Mike Baker noted “among a selection of 43 brands available at Ulta, Amazon only sells 28; only five of those are sold through first party with the rest in the marketplace. Moreover, 18 of the 28 products were priced higher on Amazon, with the average gap greater than 20 percent.” This shows that ULTA continues to provide its customers a more complete beauty experience. ULTA provides more choice with pricing being comparable and in many cases lower than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offerings. Also, CEO Mary Dillon noted on the Q1 conference call that “During the quarter total traffic growth was up 77% and mobile traffic rose 107%, driven by growth in pay search, affiliate, display and social including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and YouTube.” Ulta is getting more aggressive to compete online and it is showing in an impressive growth rate in online sales. They realize that the ‘selfie’ generation is well targeted through social media and it’s greatly aiding their online sales numbers. ULTA grew E-commerce sales from $61M to $104.3M equal to 70.9% in Q1 2017 over 2016. This is an actually an improvement over its 63.4% growth rate seen in Q4 2016. So while the threat of Amazon does loom large with its gigantic user base, ULTA is actually accelerating its own online growth. ULTA has guided for 50% E-commerce growth in 2017 but have easily beaten that number with it increasing on a % basis every quarter since Q1 2016’s 38.8%.

Other explanations behind the drop included the retail and department stores considering larger sales and a more promotional atmosphere in beauty products. The Wall Street Journal reported that Macy’s last month cut prices on cosmetics by 15%, with several others following suit. However ULTA has a strong loyalty program which keeps the purses of its top customers in the Ulta store. At 24.5 million members as of Q1 2017, Ulta converts more of its eyeballs to sales using the program as well as its new credit card. This should continue to give it an edge over department stores in the areas in which Ulta plays. Jefferies’ Stephanie Wissink believes that they will continue to expand in the online advertisement as it provides a greater return on ad spend as well. She has a $350 price target on the stock.

These fears have combined with a valuation on the high end of its range post Q1 earnings to send the stock lower. After a lower volume pullback it passed through its 200 day moving average on July 10 2017. This move has finally been supported with larger selling volume creating a great buying opportunity with the stock oversold on the daily RSI at 24.45. Look for an entry point in the low 250s as sellers are exhausted and 250 acts as strong support. Look for a rebound in the last few weeks of July, with the rest of the year showing continuing strength through ULTA’s omnichannel approach.

Furthermore, while growth is accelerating in many key categories, you able to buy ULTA at the lowest PE (36.70) and EV/EBIDTA (17.34) since the Feb 2016 market downturn. So while the underlying growth of the business stays strong and is accelerating in many areas, the stock is as cheap as it has been for some time. Fear is often your friend in the market and ULTA has took some nebulous fears to heart this summer. I believe this is a very compelling fundamental and technical entry for ULTA, be it a short term hold technical trade or to start a long term position in this retail winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.