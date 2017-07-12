Are U.S. Equities Overvalued?

Since March 2009, investors in the United States have reaped major returns as the market has rebounded from the lows of the Great Recession, reaching new record highs. This particular rally has been facilitated by an economic expansion as moderate increases in GDP were evident (GDP growth chart). Lately, this differs from actual growth as the market has far outpaced economic growth. GDP growth and inflation have been growing moderately (GDP numbers displayed below), but this also been accompanied by low-interest rates, which created cheap borrowing to encourage consumption and spending. The market, on the other hand, has been growing much more rapidly than GDP's moderate increases, which has a lot of companies trading at large premiums relative to their earnings (US Indices P/E Values). The disconnection between GDP and the S&P 500 is noticeable through the numbers below. The inconsistencies between GDP growth and S&P 500 price growth is evident as the S&P 500 accelerates at a much faster pace. These increased valuations are leaving investors with no margin of safety in companies with high-quality businesses, making the strongest of companies into speculative buys, and increasing the overall market risk.

Throughout the latest bull market, a lot of the momentum has been generated by supportive policy such as ultra-low interest rates maintained by the Federal Reserve to help stimulate economic growth. Although more recently the market has been rallying on the anticipation of further inflation (increased money supply), more economic growth promised by President Trump through the creation of a new tax plan (Trump Tax Plan) and lowered market regulations. This news accompanied by policy speculation has influenced the bull market further, only making these large valuations more unsustainable and manipulating the market's sentiment to push share prices higher.

Date: S&P 500 Movement GDP Growth (+/-) Current Dollars December 31, 2008 -37.00% -0.92% December 31, 2009 +26.46% +0.11% December 31, 2010 +15.06% +4.56% December 31, 2011 +2.11% +3.64% December 31, 2012 +16.00% +3.24% December 31, 2013 +32.395 +4.31% December 31, 2014 +13.69% +4.07% December 31, 2015 +1.38% +3.00% December 31, 2016 +11.96% +3.55%

Data Courtesy of Bureau of Economic Analysis through US GDP Numbers and S&P 500 Return Data

This market deception cannot continue forever eventually investors will realize this, and stop paying large premiums on equities based on the speculative idea that the economy will continue to grow consistently as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. As you can see since 2008 companies have been only increasing revenues modestly, while also cutting as many costs as possible in order to grow their earnings. The strive to increase earnings and shareholder value has also spilled over to the financing side of the business as many companies are spending large quantities of cash on increasing their dividends or on share buybacks in order to continue to grow their share price (US businesses spent $2.1 trillion on buybacks in the last five years). These tactics are great for investors in the short-run, but can be unsustainable in the long-run as you can only cut costs to a certain level and, in hindsight, share buybacks at these inflated stock prices may look a little foolish. Corporations however, have begun to notice this and have recently been decreasing their overall buybacks.

Recently, even Warren Buffet has been criticized for holding too much cash, as I can understand why there is just no value left in the market. Investors instead of criticizing should take note, as the Oracle of Omaha builds his largest cash position, it should send a strong message as to how he views investments in today's day in age. Everyone is impressed and flock toward his investments decision when they hear his latest investment through the media. Maybe, taking an approach to his overall strategy would be a wise decision and remain fearful while the market remains greedy.

Date: S&P 500 Revenue Growth Rate S&P 500 Earnings Growth Rate December 31, 2008 1.70% -77.52% December 31, 2009 -12.86% 242.54% December 31, 2010 5.98% 51.76% December 31, 2011 9.36% 12.41% December 31, 2012 3.76% -0.51% December 31, 2013 2.24% 15.82% December 31, 2014 4.16% 2.11% December 31, 2015 -3.11% -15.42% December 31, 2016 2.09% 9.27%

Data courtesy of S&P 500 revenue growth and S&P 500 Earnings Growth

Investors who are long in U.S equities should proceed with caution, our suggestion would be to slowly accumulate more cash while only investing new money where true value exists. The market may not crash anytime soon but is very likely to plateau as there won't be anything left to keep accelerating these expensive valuations, especially with rising interest rates. As the S&P 500 earnings growth vs revenue growth shows, the volatility of the markets movements should provide a forewarning to what the future may hold for US equities.