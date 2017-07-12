Australian Dollar: Bullish Bias Stays Intact

I have previously outlined the bullish case for Aussie dollar in the following two articles: Is The Australian Dollar Undervalued and Australian Dollar is Still a Long-Term Buy, But…. AUDUSD is up more than 2% since the publication of the first article and up 0.67% since the publication of the second article.

I this article I would like to provide an update on fundamental as well as technical picture in AUDUSD. I hope to publish a regular article on Australian dollar every month.

Fundamental Analysis

Trade Balance has surprised to the upside (once again). On July 6, Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a massive surplus of A$2.471 billion, while analysts were expecting just A$1.100 billion print. The chart below illustrates just how significant the potential undervaluation in the Aussie dollar really is.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Trade surplus has skyrocketed, yet the exchange rate has remained relatively subdued. This is surprising, since the balance of trade in goods and services is one of the most important macroeconomic indicators influencing the exchange rate – especially, of such currencies as Australian dollar, which are heavily influenced by trade in commodities.

Irrespective of whether it is right or wrong to make judgments about fair value of a country’s exchange rate based on its trade balance, the fact remains that Aussie dollar is still unable to break out of its 1.5-year range. The exchange rate is still 19% down from its 3-year high set on July 23, 2014, when trade balance was actually in the deficit (see the chart above). I believe there are two reasons for that:

First, divergent monetary policy between the RBA and the FED. Indeed, the upper bound of U.S. FED target rate is now just 0.25 percentage points (or 25 basis points) below RBA cash rate. While interest rates were rising in the United States, they were falling in Australia and the 2-year yield spread has, therefore, plunged (see the chart below).

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve, investing.com, personal calculations

However, we need to remember that markets are forward looking. Hawkish FED and dovish-to-neutral RBA is not news to anyone. One needs to ask a question: how likely is RBA to lower rates further? I believe the next move is more likely to be “up” rather than “down”. Indeed, 2-year yield spread has already started to rise and hit 4-month high yesterday.

Second reason that explains relative weakness of the Australian dollar is the fact that Australia’s major export items are still relatively cheap (see chart below). However, that, too, is starting to change.

Source: RBA

Iron ore prices are up 15% in July, while wheat rallied 19% since June 26. However, as the largest exporter of coal and the second largest exporter of LNG, what Australia really needs is higher energy prices.

I recommend to buy weakness in AUDUSD. See technical picture below.

Technical Analysis:

Long positions are preferable as long as price remains above 0.7500. Targets are: 0.7681, 0.7745, 0.7782 and 0.7815. Should the Aussie dollar depreciate and fall below 0.7500, then downside could be extended towards 0.7465, 0.7405, 0.7375 and 0.7330.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.