PepsiCo - Continued Great Execution, Fully Valued

That makes me cautious at these premium valuations - I am a very patient buyer, awaiting a dip in the nineties.

I like the improved positioning and execution, but I think that investors have been applying a too-steep multiple to the business.

PepsiCo (PEP) continues to outperform its major packaged food competitors thanks to years of efforts in terms of improved positioning and great execution. The $60+ billion giant is outperforming its peers by quite a few percentage points. That is comforting for investors, who in turn have been willing to value shares at a steep 22 times multiple, amidst moderate leverage and a solid dividend payout.

While growth and predictability translate into premium valuation multiples in this environment, I think that the valuation is full to say the least, certainly if rates continue their march higher. As I require a margin of safety, I am only buying if shares trade at market-equivalent valuation multiples. That translates into a target price below the $100 mark.

Another Solid Quarter

PepsiCo just delivered another solid quarter. Organic growth accelerated to 3.1%, a number that makes many large food companies jealous in this environment. Total revenues were up just 2.0% for the quarter, driven by a 150 basis point headwind from currencies, although the recent softening of the dollar should alleviate this headwind in the second half of the year.

CEO Indra Nooyi is pleased with the strong performance of the business, which has put in huge outperformance versus its peers - a big achievement for a company the size of PepsiCo. Strong results are in part driven by pricing, as volume developments have been flattish: a 2% increase in snack volumes was offset by a similar percentage decline at the beverage business.

The modest increase in earnings translates into real earnings growth on the bottom line. Earnings were up 5% thanks to topline growth and a slightly lower tax rate, and earnings per share was up 6% to $1.46 per share, with the additional growth resulting from modest share buybacks. So-called core earnings of $1.50 per share, which exclude restructuring and commodity-related hedge charges, rose 10% to $1.50 per share.

On the back of the solid achievements in the first half of the year, PepsiCo is seeing core earnings around $5.13 per share this year.

What About The Valuation?

While PepsiCo´s shares have risen by a few percentage points over the past year, it is actually a major outperformer among its peers thanks to the solid execution; it is delivering on growth, whereas its peers are not. At $113 per share, investors are now awarding PepsiCo a fat 22 times earnings multiple.

Based on the guidance, EBITDA is seen around $12.5 billion, which indicates huge earnings power on top of cash and equivalents holdings of $17.1 billion. On the other hand, total debt holdings of $39.5 billion are very large as well, for a $22.4 billion net debt load, equivalent to a reasonable 1.8 times leverage ratio.

The huge net cash holdings are mostly held overseas - which is an expense, as these funds cannot be used to fund dividends or share buybacks. For that reason, PepsiCo has to operate with a large gross debt load, or it runs into huge tax expatriation charges. The downside here is a $1 billion annual interest bill, even with net debt that is not even very high.

Great Positioning, But What About The Price?

PepsiCo is a very well run business, so it will be hard to further boost margins, which have traditionally having ranged between 15% and 20%. Like many food companies, PepsiCo has struggled to deliver meaningful revenue growth: current sales of $63 billion per annum still lag compared with a $66 billion number in 2011, which were in part driven by repositioning efforts.

On the other hand, sales are up over the past decade on the back of the consolidation of the company's bottling operations in 2009, and the company has managed to reduce the share count by 15% as well over time. So while revenues and profits per share have risen, shares have done even better. This has pushed up valuation multiples along the way, driven by the dramatic reduction in interest rates as well, of course.

At a 22 times multiple the earnings yield comes in at just 4.5%, and the payout ratio in the low-sixties does not leave a lot of financial room for investing in the business. That is, of course, on a relative basis. PepsiCo is still retaining billion dollars each year that it can use for organic investments, but mostly for share buybacks and bolt-on deals.

Part of the recent enthusiasm comes from the repositioning efforts made under the tenure of Mr. Nooyi, which allows the company to grow despite exposure to soft drinks and snacks. This kind of growth is quite remarkable, as resistance against these products in on the rise. The company is performing well in terms of marketing and merchandising as well.

Final Thoughts

I would like to see PepsiCo getting a bit more aggressive in terms of making healthy bolt-on moves, as it did near the end of last year when it bought Kevita. On the other hand, many of these companies have a tendency to rely on a single product and are susceptible to being merely a hot trend. All mature food companies are looking for growth opportunities, but this - as well as a potentially steep valuation multiple - could make such an M&A strategy quite risky.

The other good news for PepsiCo is that it does not really have to desperately pursue M&A. Its own business is doing quite well, with organic sales seen up 3% this year. As a result, PepsiCo is easily outperforming many food peers by 3-5%, which is a major achievement with a revenue base of +$60 billion.

So while I really like the business, I think the 22 times multiple is on the high side, supported by solid organic growth, a near 3% dividend yield and M&A rumors being supportive for the sector overall. That being said, I see no margin of safety for PepsiCo from here, even though I like its management. The earnings yield is not that compelling, especially seeing as rates are on the increase in recent weeks - which makes other ¨bond-equivalent¨ alternatives comparatively more appealing. While higher rates have some effect here, the impact is small given the relativity large gross debt position of the firm.

Appeal can only be found at market-equivalent multiples, or perhaps a slight premium, given the track record and balance sheet of PepsiCo. If shares dip to the mid-nineties, levels which have been tested by the shares a few times last year, I will be looking to initiate a modest position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.