Visa: This Is A Game Changer

Visa (NYSE:V) is out with some news that it is encouraging small businesses to go cashless. While this may not seem like much, you have to remember that this company makes money by having people swipe. This move is aimed to increase substantially the amount of people using cards. I see it as a game changer because it is a win for communities, a win for small businesses and a massive win for Visa.

Why does everyone stand to gain? Well the advantages to Visa are pretty obvious. More digital sales means more revenues for Visa longer-term. Winning. As for the community, in a report coming out later this year called “Cashless Cities: Realizing the Benefits of Digital Payments,” a full analysis will document a study that found that if all local businesses in 100 major metropolitan cities transitioned from using paper cash to digital means only, their cities stand to experience net benefits of $312 billion per year. Visa highlights that in New York City alone, businesses could generate an additional $6.8 billion in revenue and save more than 186 million hours in labor, by making greater use of digital payments. These benefits come from faster customer processing and less time spent counting actual paper money. In turn the study finds that this amounts to more than $5 billion annual costs savings for businesses in New York.

Obviously, this is not going to happen overnight. To accelerate the process Visa is out with the so-called Cashless Challenge. Specifically, this program is going to be aimed at restaurants, which is still a cash heavy business. With this challenge, Visa is looking for small business restaurants and other food vendors to define “what cashless means for them, their employees and customers”. What do the businesses get in return? Well besides the aforementioned benefits of going cashless according the digital payments study, Visa will be awarding 50 small businesses in the food sector who commit to joining the 100% cashless quest with grants of up to half a million dollars. With that kind of incentive, you can bet a number of restaurants and cafes will be signing on. I would be if I were in the business - even if cash IS king. While there will be opposition to this movement of course from consumers and businesses alike, this is a big leap further into the digital age, and Visa stands to gain.

It is not as if you needed another reason to invest in Visa, but this is a strong move. Even without it, Visa has been delivering. Earlier this year I initiated coverage with a buy rating. Since that time the stock has appreciated 15%. When Visa announced its earnings, net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.47 billion, a 23.1% increase over fiscal Q2 2016. Further, processed transactions jumped 42% versus last year to 26.3 billion. When we back out the inclusion of Europe, we still see that processed transactions spiked 13%. This is pretty sizable growth for a long-standing company like Visa. Factoring in the growth in revenues and the expenses of the company, it adjusted net income that rose 27% year-over-year. This translated to earnings per share of $0.86, or $2.1 billion. All in all, it was a strong quarter with higher transactions, payment volume growth, greater data processing and cross border volume growth, all of which increased relative to last year.

Bottom line? Visa remains a strong buy. The news of this new push to move business further into the digital age will be successful. Visa’s investment will generate strong returns. All I would like to see besides steady growth is a much higher dividend, but we must of course be pleased with capital appreciation. Stay long.

