Brown-Forman: Still Better Off Alone For This Cash King After FY2017 Results?

Its core Jack Daniel's brand continues to perform well with strong results from innovative additions to the brand family.

Despite BF.B's slower growth rate in 2017, performance was still very robust with positive momentum heading into 2018.

Spirits-maker Brown-Forman (BF.B) has had an interesting 2017 so far. A slow growth start to the financial year saw their share price put under pressure for the bulk of the year. Then, in May, an unsolicited, behind-the-scenes bid for the company by Constellation Brands (STZ) saw their share price spike before returning to previous levels when it became clear the founding Brown family were not in the mood to sell.

Nonetheless, beneath all of this, the company has seemingly been doing what it has been doing so well for so long: consistently churning out growth and cash. For that reason, I can fully understand why the Brown family were so content to keep hold onto Brown-Forman as it is. Their FY 2017 results are a fine reminder of this.

Inauspicious Beginnings?

On a quick inspection, things look pretty striking. However, not entirely positively from a reported basis. Net sales were down 3% and (despite shrinking advertising and SG&A expenses) operating income down over a third (Source: FY 2017 Results):

Not great, perhaps, especially on the operating income front. Not quite. In fact, the biggest impact on the sharp decline in operating income was the disappearance of the one-off $485 million profit from the sale of Southern Comfort and Tuaca seen last year. Currency headwinds and changing inventory behaviours of distributors fed into the remaining shortfall on last year:

A similar if less dramatic effect was to be found with their net sales/revenue figures:

This means that on an underlying basis, Brown-Forman continued to see growth of 3% in revenue and 7% in operating income. This compares pretty well to last year:

Despite a tough year, therefore, Brown-Forman managed to put together some robust figures.

Global Growth: Back on Track?

What is perhaps most important is that Brown-Forman’s performance across their global markets was looking pretty healthy. Indeed, this was especially true of their core, top 10 markets (Source: FY 2017 Earnings Presentation):

Underlying net sales growth was to be seen across all of these markets despite what remained a tough backdrop. This is important as together these top 10 countries contribute nearly 80% of the total company’s sales:

Performance in some of the smaller markets, however, were a little bit more hit and miss. Jane Morreau explained at their Q4 2017 earnings call that:

“Our other markets which consist of a mix of small, developed and emerging countries, declined 3% in the year as mid-single-digit growth in South Africa, New Zealand, and Italy was more than offset by double-digit declines in Turkey, Brazil, China and Thailand. As expected, some of these emerging markets rebounded in the fourth quarter and appeared to be on an improved trajectory as we move to fiscal 2018.”

2018 Momentum Looking Solid

This latter point by Morreau is worthwhile lingering on a bit. The pace of growth across the company accelerated as the year has progressed:

Hopefully, this means they are carrying stronger growth momentum into the new financial year. What is perhaps most encouraging is that this is being fed by healthy returning growth in their Emerging Markets which had started FY 2017 as they had ended FY 2016 - negatively. By Q4 2017, however, they had returned to underlying sales growth just shy of 2% (Source: Q4 2017 Earnings Presentation Slides):

Nonetheless, weaker performance at the start of the year means that FY results look hardly that impressive compared to 2016:

Nonetheless, things do seem to seem to bode well as we head in FY2018. Indeed, Jane Morreau stated:

“Given the solid top line trends we experienced in the back half of fiscal 2017 and our plans to further accelerate the business, we expect full year underlying net sales growth of 4% to 5% and underlying operating income growth of 6% to 8%.”

Adding that:

“While the full fiscal year's rate of 3% underlying growth was below initial expectations at this time a year ago, we believe that the trends we experienced in the back half of the year are more indicative of our run rate as we move into fiscal 2018.”

Focus on Balanced Growth

2017 also saw a more balanced split between volume and price growth driving underlying revenue growth. 2016 had seen the company very heavily lean on pricing to help drive underlying growth. However, in 2017 it was a more equal split:

Encouragingly, this is something that they are looking to sharpen up in future years. Amongst their Focus Areas for FY2018 to 2020 Jane Morreau highlighted tighter revenue management as one of them. She explained that:

“The pricing environment remains challenging, so our teams are better utilizing analytics to create an ideal balance of volume growth and price. We’re also looking in - to fine-tune the management of our revenues, examining the depth and frequency on our discounting, evaluating the effectiveness of our promotions and negotiating better trade terms for our brands. These efforts should allow us to drive better price/mix and help offset cost inflation.”

This is something I will be watching closely. Yet 2017 appeared to offer investors some optimism that Brown-Forman’s brands should not have to rest too heavily on price hikes to support growth.

Jack Daniel’s: Spirited Growth Continues

Core to the Brown-Forman business remains their leading Jack Daniel’s brand. Jack Daniel’s remains the most important brand of the business. Nearly 70% of the total volume sold by the company is from the JD family:

Performance amongst the JD brands has, therefore, been encouragingly robust:

Although below the growth rates seen in 2016, this has largely hinged on the strong performances of their Honey and Fire brands (the latter tucked within the “Other JD Whiskey Brands” segment) which have continued to see additional new market releases. Overall, 2017 growth across the brand family at 3% is very solid indeed.

What is also good to see, however, is that their other brands have also performed strongly against 2016’s results:

Although Canadian Mist continues to be a notable drag on overall results, generally speaking, all of Brown-Forman’s brands saw either strong volume growth or at least a notable improvement in growth performance.

Finlandia Fight Back?

Perhaps most striking is the apparent fight back occurring with their Finlandia vodka brand. Like many vodka brands, Finlandia has had a tough few years after a prolonged period of impressive market growth. Being the second largest brand in terms of volumes at the company, this has been something of a drag on results. However, 2017 appeared to see volume performance stabilise markedly on recent years:

Although volumes are still under pressure, things seem to be improving with a fairly flat performance. This opens up the prospect of growth actually returning sometime in the near future. Although, of course, the vodka market remains a challenging one this is certainly a positive for investors to take from 2017.

FCF Strength Remains

What is certainly the case is that Brown-Forman continues to generate immense levels of FCF. Indeed, FCF levels have remained stable over the last few despite what Jane Morreau described as “investing in some of the largest capital projects in our history over the last 5 years” which has led to significant upticks in CapEx spending:

And therein lies the appeal of Brown-Forman: it is a cash generating machine. As a consequence of this, it has consistently generated high levels of CROIC (cash return on invested capital):

Last year, in other words, for every $100 of capital invested (that is, total debt and shareholders’ equity) Brown-Forman generated nearly $15 in FCF. Considering that any figure above 10% I would consider a very attractive CROIC level this is highly impressive indeed.

What is more, this is despite there being a number of drivers in recent years which have put pressure on CROIC levels. Apart from the heavy CapEx spending in recent years, there has also been the matter of rising debt levels.

Debt Growth Continues

Indeed, debt has been rising significantly in recent years at Brown-Forman. 2017 saw this trend continue again with it crossing the $2 billion mark from just over $1 billion back in 2014:

Indeed, the end result is that for the first time debt levels are greater than their equity levels (even from a net debt perspective):

Now, although I have watched this with a critical eye over recent years and continue to hope that the looming possibility of rising interest rates may well see this debt growth slowdown in coming years I remain comfortable with Brown-Forman’s position. For instance, my favoured debt sustainability metric - the FCF to Debt ratio - still shows a very healthy coverage:

What is more, the debt they are loading up with is generous from an interest rate perspective. As the company reported in their FY 2017 report the company saw a “July 2016 issuance of €300 million 1.20% and £300 million 2.60% senior unsecured notes due on July 7, 2026, and July 7, 2028, respectively” meaning a weighted average interest rate from new debt of 1.9%. Long term, even if interest rates remain comparatively low by historical standards, this does seem an attractive interest rate considering they continue to look well-placed to generate strong, sustainable growth well into the future.

Strong Shareholder Returns

The company is also justifiably proud of their total shareholder return history. Admittedly, strong share price performances have meant that even hefty dividend growth rates have still left investors with fairly modest headline dividend yields (2013 saw a significant special dividend distribution):

Nonetheless, including their extensive share buybacks over the last few years, the company has been a very generous business to shareholders. Indeed, the shareholders’ yield (taking into account dividend and buyback distributions) again revealed a strong return for investors:

This is a really a very good reminder of the lucrative nature of these sort of consistently cash generative businesses. They have the immense potential for both investing in the business whilst also distributing significant sums to investors

Conclusion

2017 will hardly go down as a headline-grabbing year for Brown-Forman’s growth story. Nonetheless, it continued to show its ability to grind out growth even to a backdrop of broader trends such as slowing down emerging market growth to more company-specific effects such as the company’s increasing focus upon their own brands by stopping distribution of more agency brands in Q1 2017 which impacted top line results. Despite this, it continued to be able to churn out cash to help compound internal growth for the future and distribute to investors.

Constellation’s failed bid for the company will also, perhaps, help focus investor attention on Brown-Forman’s prospects as a standalone business. It is clear (as if it was not already) that the Brown family are still very much in it for the long haul. I see no reason why smaller investors should not be making a similar decision themselves. The company remains very healthy with strong cash flow and management has continued their sharp pruning of their portfolio which has seen them double-down on whisk(E)y for future growth at the business. With trading performances across their brands also improving - most notably with their Finlandia brand - the future looks even more positive.

With a longstanding history of shareholder largesse as well, investors look set to have little to be upset about. What is more, based upon my three-part valuation method, Brown-Forman currently looks pretty fairly valued at under $48. With the company still anticipating organic revenue growth of around 4 to 5% with operating profit faster still there is a lot of growth left to leverage. What is more, as Jane Morreau explained at Q3 2017 time, the company is “nearing the completion of a half a decade of ramped up capital [expenditure]” spending. Investors can therefore expect to see FCF grow strongly courtesy of increased sales as well as diminishing expenses. Brown-Forman could, to my mind, therefore comfortably cross the $50 per share mark without stretching fair value for long-term investors. Constellation clearly saw long-term value in Brown-Forman above the current share price. I find it hard to disagree with them and so am quite happy that Brown-Forman is set to remain an independent, cash-generative consumer goods king into the future.

