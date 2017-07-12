Will Gold And Silver Ever Be Free Of The Fed?

Gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) broke down with extreme prejudice last week. Everyone has their favorite reason for this – a stronger dollar (UUP), rising U.S. Treasury yields (UST), rising Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) – but all of those reasons miss the forest for the trees.

They are all describing the tactical position of gold and silver and not the structural or strategic one. Deflation is still the order of the day. And the central banks are terrified of us ever finding this out.

But one cursory glance at M2 Money Velocity tells you all you need to know about why the precious metals continue to collapse in price.

This is the picture of deflation, folks. Most everything else is tactical noise.

The Ghost of Bernanke Past

Ben Bernanke’s mix of interest-earning excess reserves, a reverse-repo window and quantitative easing has recapitalized the banks at the expense of the economy clearing the overhang of all of that mispriced debt.

The result has been a banking system awash in liquidity that is unwilling to establish the virtuous part of the credit cycle because of the gross mispricing of risk.

And investors maintain confidence in maintaining this fragile system because absent confidence the option is financial Armageddon. So, until there is a critical mass of actors willing to jack out of Bernanke’s and now Janet Yellen’s financial matrix, liquidity will slosh around from stem to stern putting out the small fires. But gold and silver will continue to grind lower until the next crisis emerges.

If Janet Yellen is right and we are beyond the capacity of another financial crisis then long-suffering gold bulls will be waiting for the rest of our lives for another bull market.

Austrian economics will have to be relegated to the ash bin of history. I don’t think she is right because the Fed has never been right about anything so odds are good she’s wrong. Moreover, what Yellen’s comments reveal is both hubris and fear.

Yellen shouldn’t have to inform us that she feels so strongly about this. Leaders don’t act that way. They act confident in their knowledge and move on. By making this statement Yellen is engaging in the biggest "big lie" ever recorded. It was the ultimate bit of jawboning to maintain the market’s confidence in the FOMC’s policies.

All year the Fed and its partners at the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Canada etc., have all been doing their best to talk the U.S. dollar back down after the huge run up to end 2016 in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

So, now we have Yellen’s Humphrey-Hawkins testimony where she raised concerns about further raising rates. So, just after getting everyone on board with how serious they are about normalizing rates and shrinking their balance sheet Yellen is telling us the opposite not 15days later.

This is not a confidence-building statement. But we are a long way off from a loss of confidence in the Fed.

Yellen’s testimony initially sent the euro (FXE) up toward $1.15 with its eyes on the 2016 high above $1.16. But, that rally faded quickly back toward $1.14. And it looks like the jawboning of a weaker dollar by the Fed is having less effect.

Dollar Weakness, Gold Weakness?

That said, the dollar is still weak, and note that gold is along with it, which should be a tell to many analysts but it isn’t. The euro is strong as a result of big wins by the EU establishment in the Dutch and French elections. The thinking is the EU is now in better shape politically than the U.S. as Trump continues to be dogged by petty scandals and his reform agenda is stalled by Congressional infighting.

Remember, in the reach for global capital gains you don’t have to have good policy, just slightly better policy than the country next to you. And right now, capital is flowing toward the eurozone.

This uptrend in the euro will likely stay in effect until after the German elections in September.

At that point things should start to get interesting. The results of that election as well as the Catalonian Independence referendum on October 1 will be major events.

For gold and silver, as long as the central banks continue to coordinate their policy to keep a lid on the dollar, they will grind lower in lock-step with the immediate needs of the market for dollar-denominated collateral.

This chart gives you the story about what’s controlling gold prices right now. The banks continue to use their excess reserves to convert into collateral. When collateral needs are low excess reserves rise and so does gold. When they are high, gold gets sold along with excess reserves to hit the reverse-repo window or park cash on reserve with the U.S. Treasury.

This strong relationship between excess reserves and gold has been in effect since the Brexit vote. It remains the mechanism which keeps the markets liquefied. It reveals why gold will have one more collapse before the end of the bear market.

Because during a dollar liquidity crisis excess reserves will fall and so will gold as both are sold for Tier 1 collateral. Foreign central banks have been stockpiling U.S. Treasuries with the Fed to rebuild liquidity for currency defense.

It is only after the markets push too far one direction will gold break free of the Fed’s unconventional policy regime and resume its role as wealth protector during times of institutional crisis.