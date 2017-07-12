Between A Rock And A Hard Place: Did The Fed Just Blink?

This process will not end well, though the precise timing of the eventual unwind is uncertain.

In today’s schizophrenic market, did the Fed just blink? In written testimony this morning (July 12, 2017), Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggests that the Fed will raise interest rates slowly, given that inflation remains subdued (given “uncertainty about when – and how much – inflation will respond to tightening resource utilization”). The Dow has already responded with a gain of 158 points, and she has not yet testified.

Why is this a problem? Once again, the Fed is between a rock and a hard place. It is navigating very difficult terrain, partially its own creation, given the need to balance slow real economic growth with an ebullient stock market using one tool (interest rates). This is not an easy task, and so the ambivalent messaging continues.

As long as rates creep up slowly and the Fed continues to provide transparency about its future actions, market participants will continue to push stock prices up. Eventually, this path will become unsustainable (remember Wile E. Coyote) and when it does, things will unwind quickly. In our view, given elevated levels of outstanding private sector debt (currently 150% of GDP), the Fed has little choice but to engage in this dance. What was it Chuck Prince said in 2007? While the music is playing, we will keep on dancing? This cannot end well and the longer it persists, the more challenging the eventual unwind will be.

