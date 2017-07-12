Trump Out, China In: Number 2

China's plan is a long-term plan, but it moved quickly to tighten relations with others, especially in Europe as the United States abdicated its world role.

China also continues to invest in Europe and many other countries, including the United States.

China is moving in the world and making partnerships with American allies as it takes on the mantle of the defender of multilateralism and global free trade.

Early in June, I wrote about how Donald Trump is abdicating leadership in the world and China is moving into the space that he has left. This was just following up on earlier posts that followed the movements of Chinese President Xi Jingping into the gap that Mr. Trump is leaving.

Well, Mr. Xi continues to make his moves and they seem to be receiving a warm welcome in the spaces that Mr. Trump has left void.

Not a lot of attention was given Mr. Xi in the latest meetings of the G-20 in Germany, but this was apparently all to Mr. Xi’s liking. He seemed to be happy that he was avoiding the limelight because this allowed him to focus on other goals. One such goal was improving the partnership of China with Europe.

Furthermore, Angela Stanzel of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin told the New York Times that China sees itself as “the new defender of multilateralism and especially global free trade.”

Ms. Stanzel added that, according to the Chinese, Europe… and particularly Germany… are partners in the attempt to achieve these values.

It should be noted that China has been working especially hard for over a year or more to build up the partnership with Germany and statistics are beginning to show the fruits of the effort. For example, last year, China became Germany’s top trade partner, replacing the United States in that spot.

This seems to be a part of China’s overall strategy to connect China with Europe in its Silk Road Economic Belt, which would tie together and speed up, through overland railroad routes and other things, the ties between the two areas. This would bring both parties many benefits through the additional foreign trade.

This accompanies the efforts China has been making to buy up middle-sized and family owned businesses in Germany. These companies are the foundation of the German economy, the strongest economy in Europe.

As an aside, it is also interesting to note that Chinese investors have even moved into some of the sports arenas of Germany… and Europe. Not at the highest levels yet, but slipping into the space without too much attention.

This movement is also impacting the cooperation on climate. China and the EU have announced that they are supporting new rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the global shipping industry. This is a move to close a loophole in the Paris climate agreement by turning shipping into a zero-carbon based system, something that had been excluded in the Paris accords.

Although many of these movements may not be major at this time, the important thing is that they are happening and both China and Europe seem to feel that this association should continue.

But China is also moving in other parts of the world as well.

For example, overall Chinese investment outside of China has exploded! For example, the Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation has seen its investment beyond China almost tripled in 2016 from the total it reached in 2015. And, although some restrictions have been placed on capital outflows, there still is a lot of money leaving China that is going into investments elsewhere.

Chinese investments in other countries have followed the same trajectory.

A non-European example of this outflow can be found in Canada. And, the specific vehicle for investment written up in this article is a retirement home chain. Go figure….

But recent purchases have also included “big oil companies, swank office buildings and cutting-edge tech firms.”

Overall, “the value of Chinese direct investment in Canada increased fivefold between 2007 and 2015.” And, “rejections (of trade deals) in Canada are rare. Its takeover panel has rejected only two deals since 1985, while more than 1,700 transactions have been approved.”

And, the United States is not exempt, although it has been much more protective. China has even argued against the “unfair regulatory barriers” set up by the United States. However, further wars in this space will be forthcoming.

Note, however, that the United States has strongly argued back that China needs to be less restrictive going the other way.

The basic point here is that China is in this game and is going to play it for all it is worth… which in my estimation is a lot.

The important thing to see here is that Chinese leaders believe that it is in China’s best interest to be a major player in the world market. This is a long-term effort, as China plans in terms of decades, not years.

China realizes that it must eventually operate by the rules of the open market and has for at least two decades been moving to become a player in capitalistic world markets. But it generally moves slowly.

The interesting thing to me is how rapidly Mr. Xi and the Chinese have moved as they observed Mr. Trump backing off. Moving into these areas was already the Chinese intent, but the withdrawal of Mr. Trump opened up some opportunities that they had not anticipated… and so they moved with extraordinary speed to take advantage of the Trump withdrawal.

The Americans… well, our focus seems to be in terms of years… or elections. Already, the one dominant focus of the leaders of the United States is on the 2018 mid-term elections. And, this focus will grow stronger and the weeks and months move on.

Chinese leaders may not do everything according to the standards of the West, especially in terms of human rights. But here is a second point to remember in terms of trying to understand the Chinese. The chaos that erupted in Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union scared the daylights out of the Chinese leaders. Consequently, on their road to greater participation in world markets, the Chinese will keep their eyes on the long-term goals, but they will not make changes that appear to them as upsetting internal control and stability.

In other words, the Chinese leaders do not see their internal human rights actions as inconsistent with their move to participate more fully in the global economy. We may disagree with that assessment, but that is how the Chinese see themselves moving forward.

Bottom line: The Chinese are moving into the places that America seems to be vacating now and their initiatives are being well received by other nations in the world. Even were the United States to backtrack now, the damage has been done, and unless China totally mismanages the situation, US allies will be closer to China in the future than ever before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.