Is The Ensco/Atwood Deal Falling Apart?

On May 30, 2017, Ensco plc (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ensco will acquire Atwood in an all-stock transaction. The definitive merger agreement was unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors.

The following is the relevant section from the transaction announcement:

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Ensco for each share of Atwood common stock for a total value of $10.72 per Atwood share based on Ensco’s closing share price of $6.70 on 26 May 2017. This represents a premium of approximately 33% to Atwood’s closing price on the same date. Upon close of the transaction, Ensco and Atwood shareholders will own approximately 69% and 31%, respectively, of the outstanding shares of Ensco plc. There are no financing conditions for this transaction.

Because the boards of directors of both companies had already approved the transaction, the lack of any financing conditions for the transaction, the reasonable 33% premium Ensco had agreed to pay Atwood shareholders, as well as the relatively concentrated institutional ownership in both companies, I estimated that the deal had a high probability of closing as planned.

There is reason, however, to believe that this may have recently changed.

What changed?

As the following graph illustrates, after an initial two-week period of volatility following the announcement, the two stocks moved almost in lockstep, which is what I would have expected as the consideration was all stock and the probability of closing was high.

The lockstep move changed course on July 11 with very high volume. The following graph zooms into the last two days also shown above.

Not only that, but the divergence that occurred in the morning of June 11 was accompanied with a surge in volume, especially in ATW, as the following graph shows. Readers should note that Atwood has not issued any press releases in the last 72 hours.

Source: Google Finance

Another way to look at this divergence is by calculating the difference between the per-share price of Atwood implied by the transaction and its market price.

On July 9, the last day during which the two stocks traded in lockstep, ESV closed the day at $5.04, which implied a per-share price of $8.06 for Atwood. On the same day, Atwood closed at $7.92, implying a fairly low arbitrage opportunity of 1.7%.

At the time of writing of this article, ESV and ATW were trading at $5.00 and $7.58 per share, respectively, implying a significant increase in arbitrage opportunity to more than 5%.

Bottom Line

A nearly 3% price divergence appeared between the stocks of the two companies involved in a seemingly high-probability all-stock transaction, and the move was accompanied with a surge in volume. Does somebody know something? We may find out in the coming days.