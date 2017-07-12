First Majestic Silver: Not Good News

First Majestic: Weak Production Results

First Majestic Silver (AG) was previously listed as my top overall silver stock to own in 2017 after taking the No. 4 spot the previous year, and it was given the selection after hours of research and consideration to other companies. I predicted the stock would outperform the silver miners index (SIL) as well as peers such as Endeavor Silver (EXK). I argued that there were numerous catalysts ahead for the growth-focused silver miner, with its 3-5 year goal to produce more than 20 million silver equivalent ounces.

Well, First Majestic's growth plans hit a small speed bump this past quarter. The company has released its production results for Q2, and it says total production from its six operating silver mines was 3.9 million SEOs. That consists of 2.3 million ounces of silver, 15,186 ounces of gold, 7.6 million pounds of lead and 0.9 million pounds of zinc.

(Credit: First Majestic Silver website)

Unfortunately, silver production in Q2 was impacted by "unusual efforts by unionized workers to illegally disrupt mining activities which caused minor stoppages at La Parrilla, Santa Elena and a more serious stoppage at our La Encantada operation," according to the company's CEO.

The illegal blockage lasted a total of four days at La Parrilla, two days at Santa Elena and 42 days at La Encantada. He also added that worker satisfaction levels among union mining employees in Mexico is "at the highest levels witnessed in the company’s fifteen year history.” This is worrisome as First Majestic only operates in Mexico.

Its silver production fell by 16% quarter-over-quarter. Gold production rose by 1%, while lead production rose by 2%. Overall, SEO production fell by 9% in Q2.

Thankfully, the company's actions to clear the three blockades and resume mining activities were successful, and it now expects production to get back on track in Q3, while its construction of the new roaster at La Encantada was unaffected by the work stoppage, with completion still scheduled for early 2018.

Still, I do think this news leaves some question marks and uncertainty around the company's operations. After all, the company has no country diversification, as First Majestic only operates in Mexico and has no plans to diversify. The issues at Santa Elena and La Parilla were quickly resolved, but the issues La Encantada took 42 days to resolve, which is too long. This mine will account for up to 2.9 million SEOs of production in 2017, or approximately 15.6% of its forecasted production.

Shares are up Wednesday due to higher gold/silver prices and not due to the production results. I’m still bullish on the company and the stock, and think prices under $8 a share are attractive, but I think the risks have increased with this latest news and I’m a little more cautious with recommending shares here. There are a few other silver miners I'd prefer buying here over First Majestic.

Earnings will be released on Thursday, August 3, and I will be analyzing the results and providing early release access to my subscribers.

As long-time readers and subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio may know, my main focus has mainly been on gold mining stocks, juniors and explorers, with little exposure to silver. This has been a smart move since silver has greatly underperformed gold. While I’m still bullish on silver long term, I think gold is the better bet now.

