Fastenal: A Lesson In Risk Management

Portfolio strategy is about risk management. There are a number of risks such as asset allocation and risk-reward expectations. When puts are sold to generate income and or purchase shares at a discount the decision not to close out of the money options at a nominal price can be expensive. I will explain more below.

Fastenal (FAST) reported earnings before the open with the shares opening higher at $46.38. Stout Opportunities had recommended in June to sell the $43 strike put at $1.65 and then this morning recommended closing the position for $0.10. With the option expiring in ten days and the shares comfortably higher than the strike price, some might have decided not to close the position. FWhy spend the $0.10 or so per contract to exit the position?

Closing the short put option was a risk management strategy as the majority of the option premium had been earned. The shares then turned lower, and volume has been heavy. Closing the $43 strike put option resulted in a return of 3.6% on the strike price and removed the risk of a stock reversal. Little did we know that the shares would go into a free fall. With the shares in free fall the decision was made to sell the July $41 strike put for $0.87 that would result in an effective purchase price of $40.13 should the shares be assigned. The stock goes ex-dividend in the amount of $0.32 on July 24. Therefore, should the shares be assigned the dividend will be earned within a few days. At $40.13, the dividend yield would be 3.18%. This is seen as attractive compared to the U.S. Treasury Yield of 2.32%.

Closing a short option trade at a nominal price is a risk management strategy designed to reduce risk. The closing of short option trades in less painful as a number of brokerage firms have waived the closing commission. At Fidelity, a trader can close an option position at $0.10 or lower without a commission. While at Schwab, the closing option price must be $0.05 or lower to avoid the closing commission.

Bottom line: Risk management requires a trader to have a plan in place. My plan is to place a closing bid shortly after the opening trade is executed as one never knows how quickly the market or stock might change.