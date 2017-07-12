VBI Vaccines' (VBIV) CEO Jeff Baxter on Phase 3 Clinical Program for Sci-B-Vac Hepatitis B Vaccine Conference Call (Transcript)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Phase 3 Clinical Program for Sci-B-Vac Conference Call

July 13, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Nell Beattie - Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Jeff Baxter - President and CEO

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma - Chief Medical Officer

David Sherman - LifeSci Capital

Robert Obraitis - Cambridge Investment Research

Kumar Raja - Noble Capital

Good day, and welcome to the VBI Vaccines Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Nell Beattie, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you. And thank you all for joining us on the call this morning as we provide update on the Clinical Development Plan for Hepatitis B Vaccine Sci-B-Vac. Joining me on the call from VBI is Jeff Baxter, President and CEO and Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, Chief Medical Officer.

Hopefully by now you all have a chance to review the press release we issued after the market closed yesterday. It can be found in the press release discussion of the VBI Web site. We do imply to accompany this call, and in order to access these, please go to the Investors’ page of our Web site and look under events presentation section or you can click on the link provided in the press release.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Please take a minute to ribbon here on slide two. Specifically, I would like to remind everyone that all statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. And although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. And even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have expected consequences or effects. Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement and are made only as of the date of this presentation. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on the Company's current expectations.

I would now like to introduce Jeff Baxter, President and CEO of VBI Vaccines. Jeff joined VBI in 2009 before which he was a managing partner for the venture capital firm, The Column Group. And till 2006, Jeff was Senior Vice President of R&D Finance and Operations at GlaxoSmithKlein. In his 19 years of pharma experience, he held wide management roles in commercial manufacturing and IT and at the office of the CEO.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jeff.

Thank you, Nell. Good morning everyone and thank you all for your support and interest in VBI Vaccines. We are absolutely thrilled that you're able to join us on the call today, giving us the opportunity to discuss the recent regulatory and clinical development for Sci-B-Vac. As mentioned in the press release yesterday of the positive discussions with the FDA, the European Medicines Agency and Health Canada the last few months. We're able to announce our plans for global Phase 3 clinical program, which upon successful completion, would allow us to seek approval and multi-neutralization in the U.S., Europe and Canada.

Before diving into the current Phase 3 program, I'd like to spend a few minutes providing a brief overview of the unmet medical need in Hepatitis B, and an introduction to Sci-B-Vac, the product and the existing extensive clinical data package, which supports the Phase 3 design. I will then introduce my friend and colleague, Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, our Chief Medical Officer who will discuss the Phase 3 design and will then close with a brief overview of our new two milestones for our three lead programs before I open up for questions.

As many believe, the Hepatitis B is no longer a significant unmet medical need and therefore, a small commercial opportunity and, if you will, not exciting. However, Hepatitis B remains a significant global unmet medical need, even in the major developed regions such as North America and Europe. The World Health Organization estimates that 2 billion people alive today have been infected with the Hep B virus and over 250 million worldwide currently suffer from chronic Hep B and are contagious, including those who are unprotected at risk in contracting the virus.

The table on this slide shows the Hep B vaccination coverage by age in the U.S. Despite the universal recommendation in newborn vaccinations, only 25% of adults over the age of 19 are protected. Those coverage rates are not much better in high-risk populations, like the elderly and those who chronically with disease or diabetic. Additionally, 100% of healthcare workers, more broadly, public service sector workers should be protected against Hep B. And here you can see that less than two thirds of the populations are protected.

The significant unmet medical need is not just there as the majority of the adult population is on vaccinated Hep B but as people age and experience immunosenescence or they are subject to immunocompromising compromising conditions and diseases, they become less likely to achieve zero protection if vaccinated using current vaccines.

This slide demonstrates the reduction in zero conversation rates and subject to age experiencing immunosenescence or from immunocompromising conditions like renophobia, HIV, diabetic tissue, et cetera. Depending from the level of immunosenescence and the level of immunocompromised, you can see that zero protection rates dropped significantly. Clearly, there exists a significant need from improved Hep B vaccine, or what makes Sci-B-Vac so different from other Hep B vaccines. The previous Sci-B-Vac comes from scientific elegance and its simplicity. Sci-B-Vac is a recombinant third generation Hep B vaccine. It is the only commercial Hep B vaccine to mimic all three target proteins and the confirmations of RS, the PS1, PS2 and the S-proteins.

Additionally, Sci-B-Vac is not formulated with any next generation active adjuvant, but is simply administered with ALM, a very widely commercially approved adjuvant. Unlike other HBV vaccines in the market and development, Sci-B-Vac is the [indiscernible] sales rather than new sales and therefore benefits from emerging [indiscernible]. Sci-B-Vac has been approved in 15 countries worldwide and has demonstrated a favorable safety and efficacy profile in hundreds of thousands of patients, many of whom are newborn infants.

At this point, I’d like to introduce Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, VBIs Chief Medical Officer. Francisco is a renowned medical scientist, vaccinologist and infectious disease researcher. He’s been involved in clinical development of nine licensed vaccines and has actually participated in more than 50 antiviral and vaccine clinical trials. In 2001, Francisco was on the founders of Variation Biotechnologies, now VBI Vaccines and served as the Company’s first CEO until 2009, when he left the service of professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine. Whilst in his position, he was Vice President of Research at Health Sciences North and Founder of the Advanced Medical Research Institute of Canada.

Francisco is also founder of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Center at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, a pediatric health and research center. Francisco rejoined VBI in 2016 as our CMO, and bought with him significant immunology vaccine development and Hepatitis B experience. Francisco, over to you.

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, everybody. And thank you all again for your interest in VBI. Now, I am going to pass into the slide seven. As Jeff previously mentioned, Sci-B-Vac has an existing extensive package of clinical safety and efficacy data. Sci-B-Vac is estimate to have been administered commercially to over 300,000 subjects, including infants, in the markets where it is currently approved. Though, it is primary used in Israel at the moment.

If initial development of Sci-B-Vac has been tested in over 22 clinical studies in approximately 4,500 subjects using, either the currently formulation of Sci-B-Vac which contains aluminum hydroxide or the other formulations of Sci-B-Vac which contain aluminum phosphate; approximately 2,000 of the total 4500 subjects were vaccinated with the current formulation of Sci-B-Vac. In previous Hep-to-Hep comparative studies, all formulations of Sci-B-Vac demonstrated earlier on higher rates of zero protection in adult populations compared to current vaccines.

In slide eight, over the last few months, we’ve had very positive discussions with FDA, European Medicines Agency and Health Canada, to discuss Sci-B-Vac’s extensive history in both clinical and commercial settings and whether that works and supports a global Phase 3 clinical program. We announced in February that both the EMA and Health Canada express their support of VBI proposed clinical development plan for Sci-B-Vac. And we recently received similar feedback from the Drug Administration.

Based on these discussions and the feedback and guidance we received from the regulatory bodies, we're pleased to be able to discuss in more detail our plans for a global Phase 3 program for Sci-B-Vac, which again due to its clinical and commercial track record of Sci-B-Vac is able to relatively limited in size and scope, and does not require significantly large number of enrolled subjects or a long follow-up safety period. This program will be compared of two concurrent Phase 3 studies, enrolling at all of approximately 4,800 adult subjects, each 18 years and older. We expect this study to be 15 months in duration and will be conducted at approximately 40 clinical sites across the U.S., Europe and Canada. The two clinical studies will be named PROTECT and CONSTANT, and we expect to be able to initiate enrollment in the second half of 2017.

In slide nine, the first clinical study, the PROTECT study, is a Phase 3 top-of-line randomized and controlled study to compare immunogenicity and safety of Sci-B-Vac as a control vaccine, Engerix-B. This study will enroll approximately 1,600 adults, age 18 years and older, and will be stratified by age group, related more heavily to the older population. Subjects will be randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive vaccination in month zero, one and six months or with 10 micrograms of Sci-B-Vac or 20 micrograms of a controlled vaccine, Engerix-B. This study will have two co-primary end-points; the first is demonstrated non-inferiority in subjects age 18 years and older; and the second is demonstrated superiority in subjects age 45 years and older. There will also be a secondary end point. We’ll look at these secure protections, affecting non-inferiority after two vaccinations with Sci-B-Vac versus three vaccinations with a controlled vaccine, Engerix-B.

In slide 10, the second clinical study, the constant study, is a Phase 3 double blind randomized and controlled study to assess the lot-to-lot consistency of Sci-B-Vac across three independent consecutive production lots. This study will enroll approximately 3,200 adults, age 18 years to 45 years of age. Subjects will be randomized in a four way ratio to receive vaccination at month zero, one and six months or one of the four 10 micrograms of Sci-B-Vac manufactured in Lot A, 10 micrograms of Sci-B-Vac manufactured in Lot B, 10 micrograms of Sci-B-Vac manufactured in Lot C, or 20 micrograms of the controlled vaccine.

This primary endpoint will be demonstrated manufacturing equivalence in terms of the immunogenicity as measured by geometric mean concentration of anti-hepatitis B and people. At secondary endpoint, we will also set immunogenicity of Sci-B-Vac versus Engerix-But as measured by zero perfection rate, and safety and durability. As I mentioned before, we’re delighted to have receive the guidance and feedback with it from all three regulatory bodies. Their input has helped us design a Phase 3 program that is comprehensive, sufficiently powdered and reasonably sized and scoped.

At this point, I will now hand back over to Jeff for summary remarks and questions and answers. Jeff.

Francisco, thank you. As you can tell from Francisco’s overview, we consider the outcome from discussions with the FDA, the EMEA and Health Canada to be extremely positive. They provide important feedback and guidance on our proposed Phase 3 program designed, and we are grateful for their guidance and support. Looking ahead to the next milestones of Sci-B-Vac and VBI more broadly, we expect to initiate enrollment in the Phase 3 program in the second half of 2017. As this program is expected to be 15 months in duration, we would expect to see results from both clinical studies in the first half of 2019.

For our secondly program, the vaccine currently in Phase 1 development for congenital CMV, the leading cause of birth defects in the major markets. We expect to have an interim data readout mid-year. This is a well powered Phase 1 with about 125 subjects enrolled. We announced earlier in May that the vaccine is safe and effective –safe and well tolerated after the second vaccination. And this interim data readout expected mid-term will assess initial indicators of efficacy for the vaccine post second vaccination. The final data readout of safety and efficacy post third vaccination is expected in first half of 2018.

Finally, we have a therapeutic GVM, a brain cancer vaccine, for which we expect to be able to initiate enrollment in a Phase 1, Phase 2/a clinical study in second half of 2017 as well.

As this concludes the slide presentation I will now pause and pass over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. I am happy to answer any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Kevin DeGeeter with Ladenburg.

This is actually Jake on the line for Kevin, thanks for the questions. As to start-off, can you talk a little bit about the rationale for a superiority endpoint in the PROTECT study, and do you need to have endpoints to file for approval? Or would you be able to file on just the non-inferiority.

Jeff Baxter

I'll ask Francisco to answer that question, and to you Francisco.

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

Absolutely, thanks Kevin for very interesting question. So no, we don't. In terms of regulatory approval, we do not need the superiority claim diversifies with a non-inferiority. In terms of the superiority, what we're looking at is at the older age group for which this study very well powered. And in the older than 45 that we're looking for the superiority, there will be -- we’re looking at margins of more than 5%. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that's helpful. So I guess just to clarify the superiority margin is 5% superiority margin?

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And then as a follow on with that, what is the stratification for enrollment of patients 45 years older on the PROTECT trial?

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

So this study is powered for -- and again, targeting the older age group, we have included 18 to 44 years of age, older 45 up to 64 and 65 and older. And in the first cohort, 18-44, we included only 20% of the total subjects in the study -- that will be around 300 of them and then for the other two older cohorts, we are enrolling about a little more than 600 subjects in each of those cohorts.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great, that's helpful. And then I guess lastly from me, what are the primary rate limiting steps for a two half '17 kick-off of the trial.

Jeff Baxter

Let me answer that, thanks Jake. I understand Kevin is on the plane in Berlin, so please thank you for giving me the questions. And so really the rate limiting steps are simply that we need to carry on the preparation and development work, we haven't announced but we are working with one of the three global leading clinical research organizations. We need to just clearly work out all of necessary preparation for that trial and we've already held investigator meeting, actually we gathered some 40 plus people in Toronto several weeks ago.

And as such and you would expect when you’re working one of the global CROs, we've actually incurred a lot of the cost and a lot of the activity upfront. We need to acquire the controlled group, the supplies of Engerix-B which potential supply in the market at the moment. But nonetheless, we need to acquire several thousand trials of that vaccine. But otherwise, I think we would be in good shape. We truly need to make sure that we had the funding in place for the duration of this trial and to initiate this trial from a very solid financial and commercial basis.

Unidentified Analyst

And so one last quick one, are these all healthy patients being enrolled on to the trial, and just starts whether as regulatory feedbacks for enrolling healthy patients only or patients with comorbidities?

Jeff Baxter

Thanks, Jake. Francisco, do you want to take that?

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

The way we design the study is that we wanted to actually look like a real world situation, so we're enrolling people with chronic illness and basically whole commerce to -- as long as they comply with inclusion criteria. The patients that -- or subjects will be excluding are people who have severe non-regulated conditions, so either diabetic or people will hypertension, we will enroll them in the study as long as they are controlled.

And next, we will hear from David Sherman with LifeSci Capital.

David Sherman

I was just wondering if you can elaborate on expectations for cost and financing for the trial.

Jeff Baxter

First of all, in terms of cost -- we're announcing today, we're drug enrollment full 800 subjects in this study. And whilst we can’t be precise at this stage and I think most experienced biotech investors and for a reasonably straight forward infectious strong where there’s a known coruler and that represents zero protection is a reasonably straight forward trial. And we described, we think the expected duration is 15 months and other recent significant Hepatitis-B trials over the last five years. And as those have already demonstrated that there is a large population as we presented earlier by the unprotected groups. And as such, we don’t expect complex to your complications in the enrollment or the duration of that trial. And most clinical trials set budgets and some we know through to the late enrollment and delay duration. We do not believe that will be the case with this trial and it should be pretty straight forward. And that was a long way of saying that given straight forward trails of this nature, you can expect North American average of $8000 to $10000 per patient on a fully absorbed cost basis.

We expect the trial to be somewhat less than that on an average cost basis, because there is 40 sites across the U.S., Europe and Canada and approximately a third of patients are coming from the U.S. and third from Europe and the third from Canada. Canada, in particular, has been extremely cost effective for VBI in the past, and we believe that Europe will also. So, I think maybe to answer your question, approximately if you say 4,800 patients of somewhere between an average of $8,000 to $10,000 per patient that gives you the total fully absorbed cost of the trial, internal and external.

And our next question will come from Robert Obraitis with Cambridge Investment Research.

Robert Obraitis

Gentlemen, thanks for hosting this call today. One quick question, after two vaccinations, how does the potency of your Hepatitis B vaccine compared to that of glaxo’s, which is now currently the current standard of care?

Jeff Baxter

It’s a very good question, and I think the people of all staffs, given the demonstrated superiority of Sci-B-Vac over the first generation current standard of care vaccines, why, we didn’t enter interim readout and look at superiority post second vaccination. I think that maybe on the cost for the future development of the product but now our objective here was to meet the significant unmet medical need from improved Hepatitis B vaccine. And as such, we wanted to take the lowest risk path forward to launching this product in the market to meet this very important patient need. And as such, we’ve gone through a three dose level and two in certain interim readout would give you perhaps superiority post second vaccination, would make significant complexity and increase the cost and potential duration of this trial due to the fact that the insertion in the interim readout and changes all of the pairing assumptions around the number of subjects.

But I think Rob to your question, Robert, there has been numerous trials conducted within the pre-existing Sci-B-Vac safety database of 2,000 subjects where we do do Hep-to-Hep comparisons against Sci-B-Vac. Having said that, the most recent data was a Phase IV study data in Israel in approximately 100 subjects, and these are normal healthy subjects where we saw 30 days post second vaccination of Sci-B-Vac and 91.9% zero conversation rate. And so that is extremely higher for any commercial vaccine. I’ll just repeat that, 30 days post second vaccination and zero conversation rate of 91.9%.

Now, whilst that Phase IV study was in head-to-head comparison other published data and in Hep-to-Hep comparisons demonstrates that in same period of approximately 30 days post second vaccination, a first generation vaccine might be expected to do something like 27% zero conversation rate. So you can see significant higher efficacy of Sci-B-Vac versus the first generation post second vaccination against generally published data in the public domain. Now our intention here is to certainly in the next phase of development and think about the development plan required for two dose Sci-B-Vac regimen and what that clinical development plan and what that regulatory pathway to approval will be. But I want to be very clear that this is -- this current clinical development plan addresses the currently approved regimen in Israel and other markets of three doses at 10 micrograms. I hope that answers your question.

Robert Obraitis

I thought that's what the numbers were on the second dose over 90%, which is absolutely staggering. So good luck with the trials and again, thank you for hosting the call today.

And our last question will come from Kumar Raja with Noble Capital.

Kumar Raja

Thanks for taking my questions, congratulations on all the progress. So what I want to clarify, will you be including hemodialisys and type-2 diabetes patients in this trial? And what is expectation in terms of enrollment timeline. How much of safety follow up are you guys going to be doing? And in terms of vaccine, what is a timeline that you have enough vaccine to go ahead and start the trial of this -- date of the status of the manufacturing?

Jeff Baxter

I'll ask Francisco to answer the first part of that question, and I'll come back to answer the manufacturing point, so, Francisco?

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

So basically, we are excluding patients who are only hemodialysis or dialysis, but we are including individuals with diabetes as part of the trial. So any condition that is not stable and you know an example is individuals with hemodialysis. So we are trying to focus enrollment on individuals who may have chronic illnesses, but they are under medical control. Over to you, Jeff.

Jeff Baxter

With respect to manufacturing status, we are really proud and delighted with our facility in over Israel. And Israel again, bit like for Canada for our R&D, Israel is an incredibly economically efficient place to run manufacturing access to fantastically qualified staff and the great infrastructure. So the factory has been pre-approved by the European Medicines Agency in terms of -- an inspection by QT as everyone probably knows for Phase 3 in Europe, the past and pre-inspection. And with regards to the FDA validation of that site that is not required until you submit your BLA, post Phase 3 data. And so we have completed FDA audit and the factory was recently shut for a period of time whilst we implemented the recommendations from both the mock FDA audits and the mock EMA audits.

The factory is backup and running now and producing, and we’re delighted to reintroduce the product to the markets that we supply in particular, Israel and the product marketing in Hong Kong. And so to answer your question Kumar, the factory is up and running and it's being inspected and passed by the EMA QT and we would expect an inspection of full FDA validation inspection during the BLA submission period.

Kumar Raja

And one question on the stratification, so obviously very credible in how 18 to 44 and 44 to 64, and 65 and older but looks like for superiority you are looking at 45 and older so my question like earlier you talked about 5% margin difference. So what is going to drive this margin, you think it will be both 44 to 64 as well as 65 to older or what are the expectation incomes of zero conversion rates there in the 44 to 64 versus 65 and older?

Jeff Baxter

Francisco, you want to answer that.

Francisco Diaz-Mitoma

So we have, in our follow up two large phase three studies, which haven’t gone in several jurisdiction and the observation is that, and these were by the way, controlled studies compared to Engerix-B. So the observation is that with Engerix-B, you have a range of anywhere from 24% to 32% non-responders after the third vaccination with Engerix-B. And we have not been able to see that difference in these studies, even if we look at older age cohorts, the zero protection rate with Sci-B-Vac is maintained at more than 90%, 95%. Over to you, Jeff.

Jeff Baxter

Kumar, did that answer your question?

Kumar Raja

Yes, it did. Thank you so much.

Jeff Baxter

So I believe that was our last question. I guess it was. Okay, so that concludes the conference call today. But as last word, I want to emphasize that the management considers the outcome discussions with the FDA, the EMA and Health Canada to be extremely positive. We believe the Sci-B-Vac is an improved Hepatitis-B vaccine with an extensive clinical and commercial history. We’re working hard to be able to initiate enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 program, which if successful will enable us to seek approval in North America and European markets.

I want to thank you all again today for taking the time to participate in this call. We are really delighted to share our plans as last for our Phase 3 program for Sci-B-Vac more broadly share our excitement in this incredibly active few months of VBI as there are a number of needs and milestones across all three lead programs. We really do hope that you too share our excitement as we make progress doing so the important unmet medical needs of VBI’s pipeline fix to address. We are of course available to be contacting individually and via our IR and other media contacts on our Web site. And we’d be happy to provide any information that is acceptable to discuss. So with that, we’ll stop here and thank you once again. Thank you.

And once again, that does conclude today’s call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

