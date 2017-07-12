MagicJack VocalTec Better Sell Itself - Quick

magicJack VocalTec (CALL) continues to look like one of the cheapest stocks in the market. At Tuesday's close of $6.95, CALL's market cap sits right at $111 million. Yet, magicJack has $48 million in cash – and no debt. 2017 guidance suggests Adjusted EBITDA of $17-21 million – before $3-5 million in spend on its new “UnJacked” initiative. That, in turn, values CALL at about 3.5x EBITDA on an enterprise basis (excluding that spend). Given minimal capex, normalized cash flow at current EBITDA levels would appear to be at least $10 million – suggesting a sub-5x EV/FCF multiple.

From that standpoint, it seems a mystery why it is so freaking hard for magicJack to sell itself. According to a proxy statement filed in February, magicJack began a sale process in April 2015, more than two years ago. It's since received offers from various parties at various levels of commitment ranging from $8 to $9.50 per share. Yet the board has for the most part decided those offers weren't good enough. Instead, magicJack blew $40 million on Broadsmart and wasted even more cash on efforts to create B2B and hotel offerings.

With a new CEO and CFO, new board members, a new focus, and two activist campaigns apparently ended, magicJack seems in position to finally create some value for long-suffering shareholders. But if any company can continue to screw up the sale process, it's magicJack. And if magicJack doesn't sell itself this year, there's a lot more downside than an initial review of the fundamentals would suggest.

No, magicJack Is Not Cheap

Unsurprisingly, magicJack is a declining business:

source: author from CALL press releases

That obviously has an impact on valuation here: it's simply close to impossible to give a declining business more than a single-digit FCF multiple. And, at this point, it's difficult to see the declines reversing. MagicJack is spending $3-5 million, mostly in the second half of this year, to push its “UnJacked” efforts. That includes a move into the SOHO (small office/home office) vertical, which could expand the company's customer base – in theory.

In practice, I'm highly skeptical. It does sound from the Q1 conference call like new CEO Don Bell will be far less willing to throw good money after bad. But the track record for magicJack, particularly of late, gives basically no reason to assume success in the new efforts. Broadsmart has been an unmitigated disaster. Management has attributed the disappointment there to a few large customers – but it was clear pretty much immediately on (as I wrote almost a year ago) that Broadsmart was coming in under expectations, and before the supposed large customer issues arose toward the end of last year. SMB didn't work. MagicJack spent years talking up and waiting on a partnership with Telefonica (TEF) – that didn't work, either.

The UnJacked initiative makes some sense – but this is purely a “fool me once, shame on you; fool me eighteen times, shame on me” type of situation at this point. And it seems rather unlikely that $3-5 million in marketing spend is going to drive any share in the hugely competitive mobile communications space. Adding any real value to CALL models, or expecting any real success from the efforts, seems optimistic to say the least.

The problem for CALL from a fundamental perspective is that it probably needs something to stabilize those declines because, in practice, the company is not nearly as cheap as it looks. And, there's one key reason for that: deferred revenue.

magicJack of course offers contracts of varying lengths to its customers – including a five-year offer at a notable discount to the annual price. But revenue from those contracts is recognized ratably over the five years – even though the cash is received upfront.

This accounting quirk is becoming a bigger and bigger part of magicJack's reported earnings – even as those reported earnings decline. And the problem from a cash flow perspective – which is what really matters for the bull cases here, whether CALL sells itself or whether it stays on its own and tries to return cash to shareholders – is that the recognized revenue creates zero cash flow. The cash has already been received.

In 2015, magicJack generated Adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, with the benefit of $8.5 million in deferred revenue changes. In 2016, the figure fell to $25.3 million – with a boost of over $10 million in deferred revenue changes. That figure again grew in Q1 – but magicJack is guiding for Adjusted EBITDA of just $17-$21 million from the 'core' business. Assuming $10 million – or even somewhere close – of that is coming from deferred revenue recognition, taxes come close to wiping out magicJack's free cash flow generation. To that point, CFO Tom Fuller on the Q1 conference call projected positive operating cash flow only after adjusting for one-time items.

The revenue recognition problem dramatically undercuts the “melting ice cube” argument here. Free cash flow as reported dropped from $24 million in 2015 to $14 million in 2016. And the fact is that magicJack simply isn't capable of creating that much free cash flow anymore – the normalized number almost certainly is below $10 million (assuming a 35% tax rate, as projected in the 10-K). And, an 8-10x EV/FCF multiple (assuming $6-8 million in free cash flow) simply isn't that attractive for a business whose profits are guided to be halved in two years despite higher deferred revenue recognition.

This is a crucial point for the CALL investment case. If UnJacked doesn't get any traction, and if magicJack doesn't sell itself, then the stock is probably expensive, as crazy as that sounds. In that scenario, CALL likely is worth somewhere around $5 at best, assuming a 5-7x multiple on (maybe) $5-7 million in 2018 free cash flow.

Will magicJack Sell?

According to the magicJack proxy statement, and an independent report, it certainly sounds as if magicJack has a committed offer at $9.50. And some bulls on this site have pointed to the employment agreements for the new CEO and CFO, which combined promise over $3 million in bonuses if a sale is completed over the next twelve months.

The agreements also include ~2.3 million options (~1.9M for CEO Bell, 471K for CFO Thomas Fuller) at $9.51. So the incentive here for management is clear: sell magicJack above $10 in the next year. At $10.50, Bell takes home almost $5 million; Fuller about $1.5 million.

Is magicJack getting $10.50, however? I'm highly skeptical. The company has spoken to close to 40 different bidders over the past two years, and executed confidentiality agreements with (by my count) 13 of them. The $9.50 offer from a 'Bidder A' (which per the report linked to above, appears to be OTT provider YipTV, run by a former magicJack executive) hasn't moved forward, despite a November deadline originally set by the board. The 2015 process took place before the company destroyed at least $20 million in value in the Broadsmart acquisition - and the company still couldn't get to $10. All the while, profits and cash flow have declined - and will continue to do so in 2017, according to magicJack itself.

The one positive point for CALL in the situation is that the executive bonuses for a sale outweigh the value of the options (barring a sale above $11, which sounds ridiculously optimistic at this point). And there is some new blood on the board of directors. But this looks very much like a binary situation: $8.50-$9.50 in a sale (I'm not sold on the $9.50 offer being a floor, based on YipTV's size, the board's delay, and its increasing lack of leverage as each quarter goes by) and ~$5 without one.

As such, a price near $7 basically assumes a 50% chance or so of a deal coming over the next 2-3 quarters. And at this point, that's probably a bit low. Five funds own over one-third of CALL stock as of June 20. Bell and Fuller are incentivized enough to sell even if they can't get $9.50+ (though they surely will take their time trying).

But if magicJack posts a bad enough quarter in either Q2 or Q3 (assuming the process continues through then) to dissuade potential acquirers, this can get ugly. The same is if the board once again decides that there is some pathway for magicJack to return to growth. There isn't - this company needs to get sold. And, while I think the numbers still work for the moment, given magicJack's history, I'm not sure I trust the company enough to get that done.

