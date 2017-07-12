Eli Lilly's Abemaciclib: Better Than Competition In Breast Cancer?

It is difficult to assess which drug, if any, will win out, except that Abemaciclib has a different safety profile from the competition.

By Dr Udaya K Maiya, Oncologist, MBBS, MD, DNB, DCCF-Paris

Eli Lilly (LLY) is developing Abemaciclib for a number of indications including in Hormone-Receptor-Positive (HR+), HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The corresponding MONARCH 2 trial is in phase 3, the latest clinical stage for Abemaciclib, and the company reported positive results from this trial at ASCO 2017.

Abemaciclib is an oral selective inhibitor of CDK4 & 6 that demonstrated clinical activity as monotherapy in patients with treatment refractory hormone receptor positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC). CDK4 & 6 are two cyclin-dependent kinases whose activation during the tumor development process can cause increasing proliferation of malignancy. Abemaciclib has demonstrated selective inhibition of CDK4 and CDK6 kinase activity, which in turn prevents the "phosphorylation and subsequent inactivation of the Rb tumor suppressor protein, thereby inducing G1 cell cycle arrest and inhibition of cell proliferation."

The MONARCH 2 trial was double blinded for placebo OR abemaciclib plus Fulvestrant, a drug approved in 2002 for the treatment of postmenopausal women with Hormone-Receptor-Positive (HR+), HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Median PFS of 16.4 months for abemaciclib + Fulvestrant against median PFS of 9.3 months for placebo + Fulvestrant was observed. In patients with measurable disease, the ORR was 48.1% (3.5% complete response [CR]) for abemaciclib + Fulvestrant and 21.3% (0% CR) for placebo + Fulvestrant. Diarrhea was the major treatment emergent adverse event.

The market for HR+/HER2- breast cancer is going to be about $10bn by 2025 in the 8 major economies (8M), doubling over a ten-year period. The market will have two approved CDK4/6 inhibitors as key drivers - these are Pfizer's (PFE) Ibrance or Palbociclib and Novartis' (NVS) ribociclib or Kisqali. Lilly's Abemaciclib is also an inhibitor of the same protein; so investors must be asking - what's the difference?

Results from the ribociclib trial showed the following - "The estimated median PFS had not been reached in the ribociclib-containing arm and was 14.7 months in the placebo-containing arm. Objective response rate (ORR) in patients with measurable disease was 52.7% in the ribociclib plus letrozole arm and 37.1% in the placebo plus letrozole arm."

Results from the Palbociclib trial had the following data - "Median progression-free survival was 24.8 months in the palbociclib/letrozole group vs. 14.5 months in the letrozole group. Confirmed objective response rates were 42.1% vs. 32.7% overall and 55.3% vs. 44.4% among those with measurable disease."

One apparent difference between the Abemaciclib trial and the two others above was the addition of Fulvestrant instead of letrozole, which made the treatment available to premenopausal as well as postmenopausal women. However, it should be noted that both ribociclib and Palbociclib are also approved for use with Fulvestrant. So, that difference does not exist.

Any trial comparison of this manner without a head to head comparison is fraught with the dangers of overanalysis. While it can be quickly noted that the PFS for the Palbociclib and ribociclib were significantly better than the one for Abemaciclib, the control arm in the latter's trial too had significantly poorer PFS outcome than the control arms in the other two trials. Thus, such a comparison is also meaningless without a head to head trial.

Another issue is that the MONARCH 2 trial was for second line therapy, while the MONARCH 3 trial was for first line therapy so, obviously, the patient group in MONARCH 2, whose results were shown above, had a poorer disease condition than the Palbociclib and ribociclib trial patients shown above.

MONARCH 3 used letrozole, and the study was completed in April and met its PFS primary endpoint, but details about efficacy and safety will only be disclosed later this year. From all appearances, the results will not be widely divergent from the Palbociclib and ribociclib trial data.

What differentiates Abemaciclib from Palbociclib and ribociclib, however, is the safety profile. Going through the trial data from what is available so far, one will note an overabundance of AEs of diarrhea in the Abemaciclib trial(s) while neutropenia was the key issue with both Palbociclib and ribociclib. Data is not available (to me) whether this was acute or chronic neutropenia; I am assuming it was the former because if a drug candidate develops chronic, non-transient neutropenia in a patient I do not see how an NDA could be supported on that basis. However, as a physician, I would say that treatment emergent diarrhea (that has no other underlying cause) would be more manageable than treatment emergent neutropenia in seriously ill patients. Opinions may differ; however that may be, this difference in safety profile is the one major difference I note in the two treatment types.

There is, of course, the other difference - that Abemaciclib has worked well as monotherapy while the two other drugs have not. However, that issue is moot because the competition is not in how well these drugs work as monotherapies but in how well they work when given with an aromatase inhibitor.

Given the discussion above, can we answer the question of which drug will dominate the market over the others? Clinically speaking, we can't; there's not much difference between the three drugs except in the divergent safety profile. However, many other factors will come into play when determining who will dominate the $10bn market - proper marketing, for one, will be key. All three companies are experts in that area, so I guess this play will be interesting to watch.

