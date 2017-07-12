Seadrill Partners: Judgement Day Likely Delayed To July 31

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has previously stated that it expected to announce the results of its negotiations with lenders by the end of June. We are almost in mid-July now but there has been no announcement. Interestingly, the market had no reaction on the lack of news and Seadrill Partners' units continued to trade above $3. I must admit that I anticipated a bit of a sell-off in the "no news" case as the risk of unfavorable negotiation results arguably increased. Is the market asleep at the wheel once again?

In my view, it is increasingly likely that details of Seadrill (SDRL) restructuring will be announced simultaneously for all parties involved - Seadrill itself, Seadrill Partners and North Atlantic Drilling (NADL). Maturity of North Atlantic Drilling's credit facility has recently been extended by one month to July 31, which is quite impractical unless Seadrill plans to conclude negotiations by this date. These negotiations have been very complex and lengthy but everything comes to an end and it's high time for Seadrill to emerge from the current crisis with a new capital structure.

The key question remains the same - whether Seadrill Partners will be insulated from Seadrill restructuring and whether current Seadrill Partners' unit price reflects all the associated risks. For the last few months, the market has been very stable in its valuation of the company despite all the moves of the oil price and various industry news regarding contracts and dayrates. I believe that market participants have "forgotten" about Seadrill Partners rather than they believe that the company is worth about $300 million regardless of oil price and ongoing negotiations. The unit price will quickly adjust to the new normal once the information regarding the outcome of restructuring negotiations emerges.

Besides removing Seadrill as a guarantor under three credit facilities (which puts Seadrill Partners under great risk due to cross-default provisions), Seadrill Partners wants to extend the maturities of these facilities by 2.5 years. This is an impressive wish list that cannot be fulfilled for free by the company's lenders. In my view, the current unit price implies that the current status quo will remain, which is not very likely. Concessions are inevitable.

Despite the fact that Seadrill Partners has previously stated that it intended to keep the distribution in case of positive outcome of its negotiations with lenders, I do not believe that this is possible. More, given the current oil price dynamics I do not think that a distribution elimination alone will be enough for lenders to agree to Seadrill Partners' terms. Lenders had plenty of time to study the market situation. They should have already said goodbye to the idea that they can get their money back fast (like in the first version of Seadrill proposal to bondholders). Thus, the ultimate protection of principal becomes the primary target for lenders and they should demand more collateral or an equity stake from Seadrill Partners. While the distribution cut and/or additional demands from lenders will have a negative effect on the current unit price, the real danger is the reabsorbtion of Seadrill Partners by Seadrill, which will have a devastating effect on Seadrill Partners' unit price as Seadrill shareholders stand to receive "minimal recovery" (closer to zero, in my view) in the current restructuring.

From a practical point of view, Seadrill Partners becomes an avoid for investors who don't have a position in the company due to multiple risks that are hard to quantify and control. Shorter-term traders will probably look for a short position below $3, but at the same time premature shorting exposes the speculator to a big and uncontrollable risk of positive reaction to the negotiation outcome. I firmly expect to hear news on Seadrill Partners' negotiations with lenders as well as the draft of the broader Seadrill restructuring by July 31.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.